At Cannes, Jeremy Strong Doubles Down on Pink

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday, May 13, promising, as always, a slate of intriguing features — highlights include new films from the talismanic figures of Spike Lee and Wes Anderson, a queer Paul Mescal rom-dramady and Ari Astor’s latest Eddington — and, perhaps more relevant to Succession diehards and Loro Piana evangelists, an appearance from actor and known bucket hat enthusiast Jeremy Strong.

Classic cords and a tux.

For the uninitiated, Strong has become something of a cult figure in the years since his breakout role as fragile billionaire eldest boy Kendall Roy, both for his interview antics (he makes sense dramaturgically) and, perhaps more surprisingly, his intimate knowledge of and love for multi-thousand-dollar corduroy designerwear. And bucket hats. Lest you’ve forgotten, Strong broke brains with a vibrant teal suit and matching dome piece at this year’s Golden Globes, just latest in a long line of incredibly erudite and sometimes vaguely heinous sartorial choices.

This year’s film festival has proved no different for Jeremy The Apprentice star, who kicked off Day 1 of the festival in classic Kendall Roy fashion. The actor was photographed in a dusty salmon corduroy ensemble during the inaugural jury photo call on Tuesday, a look that included many of the brands Strong has become associated with in recent years — the ultra-luxe, slouchy velvety button-up (complete with hand pockets) and straight-leg trousers are reportedly from French luxury house Lanvin, a tangential departure from the actor’s preferred Loro Piana, presumably donned with some encouragement from celebrity stylist Warren Alfie Baker.

Like Sambas, but so, so much cooler.

Accompanying the ensemble was a host of worthy accessories: a (surprise) bucket hat of the same material, some Jacques Marie Mage shades — another favorite of Strong’s — and some pared-down, court-inspired leather and mesh sneakers that could be conflated with Sambas if not for the $750 price tag, also from Lanvin. The $251,000 Swiss-made Richard Mille RM 16-02 on Strong’s wrist probably deserves some mention, as well.

Given your comfort levels with mauve, this is already an accomplishment worthy of the annual ‘fit d’Or, but Strong wasn’t done with his pretty in pink moment. Post-change, the actor appeared at the evening opening ceremony in a slightly more muted, but still extremely pink Loro Piana tuxedo. Strong traded a bucket hat for burnished suede loafers and a bowtie, but the visual effects of inducing serious appreciation were shockingly similar.

Included in the look: a $250,000 Richard Mille.

Were these duo of ‘fits the look of the Cannes Film Festival? And did Strong pack another bucket hat? Only time will tell. For now, bask in the rosy glow of one of Hollywood’s most out-there dressers doing his thing.