Golden Globes 2025: The Biggest Red Carpet Menswear Looks, Ranked

You might still be setting your resolutions, but if you needed any indication that 2025 is in full swing (and you somehow missed the frenzy of images plaguing grids everywhere), the 2025 awards season kicked off last night with the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. It was, by most accounts, a fairly good one: awards were appropriately shared around, with The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez earning top marks, and host Nikki Glaser passed muster after an atrocious Jo Koy showing last year. The requisite tearjerker speeches and flat-out snubs provided the bit of drama we all crave. But more than anything, the red carpet — at least, the menswear — stole the show at the Golden Globes 2025.
The star-studded night offered much in the way of fascinating ‘fits and mega menswear, with A-listers from of Colman Domingo to Timothée Chalamet to Ayo Edibiri showing out on the red carpet in the likes of Valentino and Tom Ford. There were hidden bowties and bedazzled Bode slippers, and Jeff Goldblum being Jeff Goldblum. I, of course, consumed it all, and have drafted up an unofficial ranking of every memorable look from the Golden Globes 2025. You’ll find it all below. Enjoy the biggest looks of the night. And brace for awards season.
20: Glen Powell
Poor Glen ain’t beating the allegations.
19: Adrien Brody in Thom Browne
A life lesson: unless you are an usher or being knighted, stay away from three-piece suits. Even if they are made by the legendary Thom Browne. And you just won a Golden Globe.
18: Ramy Youssef in Bottega Veneta
The idea is sound, but a rare miss on fit from the typically solid Ramy Youssef. Or maybe my tiny brain just isn’t able to comprehend the gargantuan conceptions (and proportions) of Bottega.
17: Jeremy Strong in Loro Piana
A for effort. B for bucket hat. C for turquoise corduroy.
16: Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford
The second questionable Timmy scarf in recent memory, this time from Haider Ackermann’s Tom Ford.
15: Daniel Craig in Giorgio Armani
It’s not that Daniel Craig’s Armani ensemble is bad by any means. It’s just not up to his ‘fit god standards.
14: Adam Brody in Prada
This is nice, right? Right??
13: Sebastian Stan in Prada
A Prada V-neck, sans tie? Sebastian Stan is indeed a different man.
12: Andrew Scott in Vivienne Westwood
Is this Bowie-inspired shade of aquamarine a bit offensive? Sure, but if anyone can pull it, it’s British designer Vivienne Westwood, via Fleabag and Ripley muse Andrew Scott.
11: Andrew Garfield in Gucci
This is what Adam Brody thinks he looks like.
10: Hiroyuki Sanada in Ralph Lauren
When in doubt, go Ralph.
9: Jesse Plemons in Gucci
Kinds of Kindness actor Jesse Plemon’s double-breasted Gucci tux is an excellent reminder that brown remains an exceptional red carpet choice, so long as it’s not the only focal point. (See: hidden bowtie.)
8: Jeff Goldblum in Amiri
Jeff Goldblum never met a funky Amiri jacket (or a broach) he didn’t like.
7: Mark Eydelshteyn in Prada
This is so Vanya-coded.
6: Jesse Eisenberg in Dolce & Gabbana
Things not on my Golden Globes bingo card — Jesse Eisenberg cracking the top ten looks of the night, in an all-black, three-piece (there’s always an exception to the rule) Dolce & Gabbana look, no less.
5: Jake Gyllenhaal in Prada
The Hollywood hunk is alive and well. Expect to see an influx of buzz cuts in the not to distant future.
4: Eddie Redmayne in Valentino
Eddie Redmayne is one of the few stars who remember that the Golden Globes — widely considered the black sheep of awards season — is a time to have fun. His checked suit and banded-collar shirt straddle the dressy-playful line to perfection. One of two huge dubs for a rebooted Valentino on the night.
3: Ayo Edibiri in Loewe
The reigning queen of menswear paying tribute to the previous regent supreme? (Also, Melo circa 2003.) That’s pretty cool.
2: Matty Matheson
Chain-stitched cream suit? Bolo tie? Bode house shoes? I can’t get enough of this guy.
1: Colman Domingo in Valentino
Shocker — an ageless Colman Domingo looks visionary in immaculately tailored Valentino. The peak lapels rule, the scarf is a bold but welcome choice, the accessories pop. No notes.
