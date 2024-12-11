Leisure > Style

The 24 Style Moments That Defined 2024

From the Oscars to the Olympics, this year was full of massive 'fits. Here are the ones that really mattered.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 11, 2024 3:48 pm
Daniel Craig at the Venice International Film Festival for "Queer" on September 3.

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

A banner year for stylish people doing stylish things wearing stylish clothing. Is there a better way to sum up the sartorial world in 2024? From a red-hot Milan Fashion Week to the Challengers press tour (which may have eclipsed the movie itself) to the goddamn Super Bowl, ‘fits and flexes were omnipresent, and often accompanied by a new batch of merch, or memes, or both. Wherever you might turn — or find yourself on the internet — there was someone worth looking at, and whose style was worth stealing.

Given the sheer mass of notable red carpets and NBA tunnels, you most likely haven’t had time to absorb all the aesthetic goodness worn this year. We, however, have overloaded our cerebral cortex with images of Timothée Chalamet lookalikes and Prada runways, which is now culminating in a list of the 24 style moments that defined this year’s vibe. Did Paul Mescal make the list? Of course. But there are certainly ‘fits you’ve missed.

A Prodigious Short Game — Paul Mescal, Milan, June

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 17: Paul Mescal is seen front row at the Gucci Men's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 at Triennale di Milano on June 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci)
Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci

Paul Mescal is the moment. The Gladiator II star absolutely dominated the year, earning critical plaudits and near-universal acclaim…and then there were his acting performances. The actor simply could not, would not stop inundating the internet with tastefully revealing photos of his Colosseum-toned biceps and Gaelic football-bred thighs. This Gucci look was perhaps his best — although, if we’re being honest, it’s rather hard to choose. The battle cry of 2024: long live short shorts!

Flexing at the Farmers Market — Jeremy Allen White, Los Angeles, February

STUDIO CITY, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Jeremy Allen White is seen at a farmers market on February 25, 2024 in Studio City, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
MEGA/GC Images via Getty

On the other end of the spectrum, The Bear star/Calvin Klein model Jeremy Allen White continued to do what he does best: look unamused at the Studio City Farmers Market in an exceptionally solid outfit normal men can and should replicate.

An American in Paris— Pharrell Williams, Paris, January

Designer Pharrell Williams walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty

After a frenetic, camoed first year at Louis Vuitton, there were a number of questions around Pharrell’s creative direction at the French luxury bastion: Could he keep the streak of massive spectacle alive? Would he step back and let the institutional talent drive the collections? Fresh into January 2024, we got our answer — and any notions that LV was anything other than Pharrell’s personal 10-gallon pet project were throughly dispelled.

Full-Stop Facial Hair — Jacob Elordi, Marrakesh, November

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO - NOVEMBER 29: Jury member Jacob Elordi attends the Opening Ceremony and screening of “The Order" during the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival on November 29, 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
Marc Piasecki/Getty

Jump scare, noun: a scripted moment (as in a film or video game) intended to startle the audience. Jacob Elordi’s new beard is a total jump scare…but kind of hot?

Tunnel ‘Fit MVP — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas, May

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 14: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives to the arena before the game against the Phoenix Mercury on May 14, 2024 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Becker/NBAE via Getty

What better way to cap off a record-breaking year for the WNBA than dropping arguably the biggest sports ‘fit of 2024 with this all-leather Alexander Wang layup by Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum?

All Tied Up — A$AP Rocky, New York City, June

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: A$AP Rocky is seen on June 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC Images via Getty

Ties are back in a big way. Especially when worn in unconventional ways.

Believe in the New Bottega — Joe Alwyn, Nice, May

NICE, FRANCE - MAY 19: Joe Alwyn is seen at Nice Airport during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2024 in Nice, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images for Bottega Veneta)
Marc Piasecki/GC Images for Bottega Veneta via Getty

Matthieu Blazy’s turnaround of Bottega Veneta will be studied in fashion textbooks, and this rugby-high-waisted-jeans-woven-bag look, seen on Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend The Brutalist actor Joe Alwyn, is a perfect example of why. It’s sophisticatedly chic, channels the appropriate amount of Weber-era Abercrombie and, most importantly, is fun — plain and simple.

Chalamet, Reinvented — Timothée Chalamet, New York City, October

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Timothee Chalamet is seen on October 9, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty

The sweet, long-haired, man-child Timmy we once knew is dead. In his place, this new, more serious thespian has risen. Not serious enough not to crash his own lookalike contest, but still. Bigger pants.

The Great Sneaker Renaissance — Kaia Gerber, New York City, July

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Kaia Gerber is seen on July 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC Images via Getty

The reports of the demise of sneakers are greatly exaggerated. Yanked straight from the Oregon archives, the Nike Astrograbber, a turf-shoe hybrid reinvented by cult designer Emily Bode, was immediately embraced by fashion guys and girlies everywhere (including the aforementioned Jeremy Allen White, as well as it-girl Kaia Gerber, seen above), validating our “Sneaker of the Year” assessment.

Freaky, Flowery Tailoring — Jonathan Bailey, New York City, May

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Jonathan Bailey attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)
Aliah Anderson/Getty

No way around it: this year’s Met Gala was a stinker. The ambiguous “Garden of Time” theme was too demanding for 99% of the attendees, leading to some atrocious attempts. It was not all bad, however — this custom floral Loewe ‘fit for Jonathan Bailey easily won look of the night (and one of our looks of the year) on the strength of a perfectly tailored cream blazer.

A New Look for Late Night — John Mulaney, May, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 02: John Mulaney is seen on May 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images via Getty

It is a well-known fact that comedians are some of the worst-dressed people on the planet. But what about late-night hosts? Hot off his recent Baby J tour and buzzing on a virgin cocktail of sobriety, fatherhood and a newfound love for vintage Jaeger-LeCoultre Reversos, John Mulaney’s Everybody’s in LA reestablished a blueprint for what live television can be — wardrobe included.

Bleach Blond Buzz — Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, August

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 01: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on August 1, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Inspiration often comes from the most unlikely of places. Which is to say, if you didn’t have TD-slinging Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on your “most stylish” bingo card, don’t beat yourself up about it. Still, we can’t deny the instant impact of Joe Brrr’s icy pre-season buzz.

A Courageous Coral Cardigan — Donald Glover, January, London

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Donald Glover attends the UK premiere of "Mr & Mrs Smith" at The Curzon Mayfair on January 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty

It’s been nearly a full year since Donald Glover busted out a very neppy Zegna knit for the London premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, but there’s yet to be a day that’s gone by when we don’t think about it.

He’s Just a Chill Guy — Yusuf Dikec, Paris, August

Olympic silver medalist shooter Yusuf Dikec who shoots in the mixed team 10-metre air pistol category in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and won the silver medal poses for a photograph, in Ankara on August 9, 2024. Shots of the Turkish athlete Yusuf Dikec cocking his pistol with nonchalance, his silver medal in Paris earned with his off hand in his pocket and no protective glasses or headphones, went viral around the world. But in spite of his newfound internet fame, Dikec insisted that he was "the same man". (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)
YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty

What constitutes an effortless look? Is it an intentionally messy French tuck? A strong lapeled blazer worn oversized? An air pistol and a hand in a pocket? While the Olympic gun sports held no shortage of ammunition, it was 51-year-old Yusuf Dikec of Turkey who captured the world’s attention with his incredibly casual run to a silver medal in Paris this year, inadvertently producing one of the swaggiest images in recent memory in the process.

New and Old Faces in New York — Noah Lyles, New York City, September

NEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 06: Olympian Noah Lyles walks the runway during the Willy Chavaria Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 6, 2024 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles walking the Willy Chavarria SS25 runway in Adidas short shorts and not much else? New York Fashion Week is back, baby!

Cosplaying Courtside Cowboy — Bad Bunny, Los Angeles, March

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Musician Bad Bunny looks on from the front row during the second half of a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty

The art of the courtside look is something of a lost art, which made this Bad Bunny appearance all the more memorable. Hard to forget those boots, or the single leather glove, or the tiny purse…

And the Oscar Goes To… — Ramy Youssef, Hollywood, March

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ramy Youssef attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)
Marleen Moise/Getty

The story behind comedian and actor Ramy Youssef’s “dressed up thobe” at this year’s Oscars just makes us like him that much more.

A Most Unexpected Rebrand — Daniel Craig, Paris, September

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Daniel Craig attends the Loewe Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Bond or Bushwick baddie? No single style moment of the year has better defined where we’re currently at than Daniel Craig’s reawakening as a long-haired Loewe muse. Completely remade in the Jonathan Anderson image, Craig’s transformation from 007 to double-knee cargos has been a sight to behold. It’s thoroughly wacky, a bit uncomfortable, oddly horny. It’s beautiful. It’s so very, very 2024.

Repping the Badge — Central Cee, Paris, September

British rapper and songwriter Central Cee looks on prior to the start of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade Rennais FC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on September 27, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty

The second-biggest Stone Island-centric outfit of the year.

Oh, Canada (Respectfully) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Las Vegas, July

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Canada Men's Basketball Team arrives to the arena before the game against the USA Basketball Men's Team on July 10, 2024 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty

This one goes out to our friends up north…and any Speed Racer (2008) diehards.

Z Takes Center Stage — Zendaya, London, February

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Zendaya attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

If it weren’t already apparent, Zendaya is Gen Z’s superstar. That is to say, it take’s a real leading woman to pull off archival FW95 Thierry Mugler robo-couture.

Mister Americana — Post Malone, Las Vegas, February

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty

What’s more all-American than Post Malone performing at the Super Bowl? Post Malone performing at the Super Bowl in a pair of $33 Wrangler jeans and a turquoise bolo tie.

Dries Van Noten Departs — Dries Van Noten, Paris, June

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Designer Dries Van Noten acknowledges the audience after the Dries Van Noten Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show at the Babcock factory in La Courneuve as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
Richard Bord/Getty

Amongst all the designer musical chairs, shock dismissals and general high-fashion hubbub, longtime fashion veteran Dries Van Noten’s graceful departure — and calculated succession plan — has been a refreshing, if bittersweet, process to witness.

We Told Ya — Josh O’Connor, London, April

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 10: Josh O'Connor attends the UK premiere of 'Challengers' at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in central London, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by Loredana Sangiuliano/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Loredana Sangiuliano/Anadolu via Getty

Era-appropriate Uniqlo sportwear. A Loewe-fueled press romp. The slap heard round the world (not that one). The Luca Guadagnino-directed, Trent Reznor-scored flick Challengers delivered on every ounce of its horny tennis throuple promise, launching the look of the year in the process. A banner year for style, indeed.

