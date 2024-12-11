The 24 Style Moments That Defined 2024

A banner year for stylish people doing stylish things wearing stylish clothing. Is there a better way to sum up the sartorial world in 2024? From a red-hot Milan Fashion Week to the Challengers press tour (which may have eclipsed the movie itself) to the goddamn Super Bowl, ‘fits and flexes were omnipresent, and often accompanied by a new batch of merch, or memes, or both. Wherever you might turn — or find yourself on the internet — there was someone worth looking at, and whose style was worth stealing.