The 24 Style Moments That Defined 2024

A banner year for stylish people doing stylish things wearing stylish clothing. Is there a better way to sum up the sartorial world in 2024? From a red-hot Milan Fashion Week to the Challengers press tour (which may have eclipsed the movie itself) to the goddamn Super Bowl, ‘fits and flexes were omnipresent, and often accompanied by a new batch of merch, or memes, or both. Wherever you might turn — or find yourself on the internet — there was someone worth looking at, and whose style was worth stealing.
Given the sheer mass of notable red carpets and NBA tunnels, you most likely haven’t had time to absorb all the aesthetic goodness worn this year. We, however, have overloaded our cerebral cortex with images of Timothée Chalamet lookalikes and Prada runways, which is now culminating in a list of the 24 style moments that defined this year’s vibe. Did Paul Mescal make the list? Of course. But there are certainly ‘fits you’ve missed.
A Prodigious Short Game — Paul Mescal, Milan, June
Paul Mescal is the moment. The Gladiator II star absolutely dominated the year, earning critical plaudits and near-universal acclaim…and then there were his acting performances. The actor simply could not, would not stop inundating the internet with tastefully revealing photos of his Colosseum-toned biceps and Gaelic football-bred thighs. This Gucci look was perhaps his best — although, if we’re being honest, it’s rather hard to choose. The battle cry of 2024: long live short shorts!
Flexing at the Farmers Market — Jeremy Allen White, Los Angeles, February
On the other end of the spectrum, The Bear star/Calvin Klein model Jeremy Allen White continued to do what he does best: look unamused at the Studio City Farmers Market in an exceptionally solid outfit normal men can and should replicate.
An American in Paris— Pharrell Williams, Paris, January
After a frenetic, camoed first year at Louis Vuitton, there were a number of questions around Pharrell’s creative direction at the French luxury bastion: Could he keep the streak of massive spectacle alive? Would he step back and let the institutional talent drive the collections? Fresh into January 2024, we got our answer — and any notions that LV was anything other than Pharrell’s personal 10-gallon pet project were throughly dispelled.
Full-Stop Facial Hair — Jacob Elordi, Marrakesh, November
Jump scare, noun: a scripted moment (as in a film or video game) intended to startle the audience. Jacob Elordi’s new beard is a total jump scare…but kind of hot?
Tunnel ‘Fit MVP — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas, May
What better way to cap off a record-breaking year for the WNBA than dropping arguably the biggest sports ‘fit of 2024 with this all-leather Alexander Wang layup by Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum?
All Tied Up — A$AP Rocky, New York City, June
Believe in the New Bottega — Joe Alwyn, Nice, May
Matthieu Blazy’s turnaround of Bottega Veneta will be studied in fashion textbooks, and this rugby-high-waisted-jeans-woven-bag look, seen on
Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend The Brutalist actor Joe Alwyn, is a perfect example of why. It’s sophisticatedly chic, channels the appropriate amount of Weber-era Abercrombie and, most importantly, is fun — plain and simple.
Chalamet, Reinvented — Timothée Chalamet, New York City, October
The sweet, long-haired, man-child Timmy we once knew is dead. In his place, this new, more serious thespian has risen. Not serious enough not to crash his own lookalike contest, but still. Bigger pants.
The Great Sneaker Renaissance — Kaia Gerber, New York City, July
The reports of the demise of sneakers are greatly exaggerated. Yanked straight from the Oregon archives, the Nike Astrograbber, a turf-shoe hybrid reinvented by cult designer Emily Bode, was immediately embraced by fashion guys and girlies everywhere (including the aforementioned Jeremy Allen White, as well as it-girl Kaia Gerber, seen above), validating our “Sneaker of the Year” assessment.
Freaky, Flowery Tailoring — Jonathan Bailey, New York City, May
No way around it: this year’s Met Gala was a stinker. The ambiguous “Garden of Time” theme was too demanding for 99% of the attendees, leading to some atrocious attempts. It was not all bad, however — this custom floral Loewe ‘fit for Jonathan Bailey easily won look of the night (and one of our looks of the year) on the strength of a perfectly tailored cream blazer.
A New Look for Late Night — John Mulaney, May, Los Angeles
It is a well-known fact that comedians are some of the worst-dressed people on the planet. But what about late-night hosts? Hot off his recent Baby J tour and buzzing on a virgin cocktail of sobriety, fatherhood and a newfound love for vintage Jaeger-LeCoultre Reversos, John Mulaney’s Everybody’s in LA reestablished a blueprint for what live television can be — wardrobe included.
Bleach Blond Buzz — Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, August
Inspiration often comes from the most unlikely of places. Which is to say, if you didn’t have TD-slinging Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on your “most stylish” bingo card, don’t beat yourself up about it. Still, we can’t deny the instant impact of Joe Brrr’s icy pre-season buzz.
A Courageous Coral Cardigan — Donald Glover, January, London
It’s been nearly a full year since Donald Glover busted out a very neppy Zegna knit for the London premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, but there’s yet to be a day that’s gone by when we don’t think about it.
He’s Just a Chill Guy — Yusuf Dikec, Paris, August
What constitutes an effortless look? Is it an intentionally messy French tuck? A strong lapeled blazer worn oversized? An air pistol and a hand in a pocket? While the Olympic gun sports held no shortage of ammunition, it was 51-year-old Yusuf Dikec of Turkey who captured the world’s attention with his incredibly casual run to a silver medal in Paris this year, inadvertently producing one of the swaggiest images in recent memory in the process.
New and Old Faces in New York — Noah Lyles, New York City, September
Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles walking the Willy Chavarria SS25 runway in Adidas short shorts and not much else? New York Fashion Week is back, baby!
Cosplaying Courtside Cowboy — Bad Bunny, Los Angeles, March
The art of the courtside look is something of a lost art, which made this Bad Bunny appearance all the more memorable. Hard to forget those boots, or the single leather glove, or the tiny purse…
And the Oscar Goes To… — Ramy Youssef, Hollywood, March
The story behind comedian and actor Ramy Youssef’s “dressed up thobe” at this year’s Oscars just makes us like him that much more.
A Most Unexpected Rebrand — Daniel Craig, Paris, September
Bond or Bushwick baddie? No single style moment of the year has better defined where we’re currently at than Daniel Craig’s reawakening as a long-haired Loewe muse. Completely remade in the Jonathan Anderson image, Craig’s transformation from 007 to double-knee cargos has been a sight to behold. It’s thoroughly wacky, a bit uncomfortable, oddly horny. It’s beautiful. It’s so very, very 2024.
Repping the Badge — Central Cee, Paris, September
Oh, Canada (Respectfully) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Las Vegas, July
This one goes out to our friends up north…and any Speed Racer (2008) diehards.
Z Takes Center Stage — Zendaya, London, February
If it weren’t already apparent, Zendaya is Gen Z’s superstar. That is to say, it take’s a real leading woman to pull off archival FW95 Thierry Mugler robo-couture.
Mister Americana — Post Malone, Las Vegas, February
What’s more all-American than Post Malone performing at the Super Bowl? Post Malone performing at the Super Bowl in a pair of $33 Wrangler jeans and a turquoise bolo tie.
Dries Van Noten Departs — Dries Van Noten, Paris, June
Amongst all the designer musical chairs, shock dismissals and general high-fashion hubbub, longtime fashion veteran Dries Van Noten’s graceful departure — and calculated succession plan — has been a refreshing, if bittersweet, process to witness.
We Told Ya — Josh O’Connor, London, April
Era-appropriate Uniqlo sportwear. A Loewe-fueled press romp. The slap heard round the world (not that one). The Luca Guadagnino-directed, Trent Reznor-scored flick Challengers delivered on every ounce of its horny tennis throuple promise, launching the look of the year in the process. A banner year for style, indeed.