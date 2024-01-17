Leisure > Style

Elegance and Mastery at Milan’s Menswear Shows

These are all of our favorite looks from this year's shows

By Kevin Breen
January 17, 2024 12:40 pm
Atmosphere at the Gucci fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 12: Atmosphere at the Gucci fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on January 12, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Having landed back in New York, I’m taking a moment to appreciate the impressive displays at this year’s Milan Menswear shows. Most years I’m left with mixed feelings about the displays from the brands, but this season it’s overwhelmingly positive. There is palpable shift towards back toward traditional tailoring and away from the dominant streetwear trends of previous seasons. Designers have embraced the artistry of well-crafted suits and tailored pieces, emphasizing precision and elegance. Amid this return to sartorial roots, there are subtle hints of glamour woven into the collections, adding a touch of opulence and and injection of personality into the understated charm of classic tailoring. The season exudes a sense of quiet luxury, but not so quiet as to lose character. Extravagance is expressed in refined details and strategic cuts rather than overt flamboyance. Milan Menswear has captured the balance between sophistication and modernity, creating a space where the details and craftsmanship speak volumes.

Brand Highlights:

A model walks the runway at the Gucci fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Getty Images

GUCCI

Under the helm of the new menswear designer Sebato De Sarno, the Gucci runway show unfolded as a captivating blend of innovative designs and a bold departure from convention. The collection showcased a refreshing take on luxury, seamlessly intertwining classic tailoring, eclectic elements and injections of glamor. Sarno’s collection put a definitive stamp on a new era for the iconic fashion house.

A model walks the runway at the Dolce &; Gabbana fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Getty Images

DOLCE AND GABBANA

Dolce & Gabbana’s menswear collection stands out as the epitome of masterful tailoring, exemplifying a meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship. The runway was a testament to the brand’s commitment to refined, “sleek” elegance, with each piece reflecting a harmonious balance between traditional tailoring and contemporary sensibilities.

A model walks the runway during the Zegna Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Milan Men Fashion Week
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

ZEGNA

Zegna’s AW 2024 show is a testament to Alessandro Sartori’s vision, as he transforms Oasi Zegna into a sartorial laboratory. The collection embodies a commitment to innovation, sustainability and timeless style, through the exploration of fabrications and forward-thinking solutions. There is no sacrifice of beauty or excellence in Zegn’’s pursuit of progress and environmental responsibility.

A model poses for Tod's
Getty Images

TOD’S

Tod’s AW2024 collection places a spotlight on craftsmanship, as exemplified by the new collection titled PASHMY, which is a  “work of research on the most exclusive and precious materials that, through the renowned methods of Italian craftsmanship, embodies the highest expression” of Tod’s artisanal tradition. The collection, presented in a palette ranging from warm browns to ice blue and teal, features essential and functional lines, with accessories like the Tod’s W.G. ankle boot and Bubble Gommino showcasing the brand’s dedication to merging sporty design with the finest leathers and precious variations, embodying a distinctive journey of style for the Tod’s man.

The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards
The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards
 The best and brightest from the long-delayed ceremony
A model poses for CANALI
Getty Images

CANALI

Canali’s latest collection, “IntoNature,” beautifully captures the essence of the outdoors with a subtle charm rooted in “sartorial mastery.” The F/W 2024 lineup features a rich array of textured fabrics, including bouclé, alpaca, mouliné, and cashmere, expertly crafted into signature outerwear like double-breasted peacoats and Sahariana jackets, as well as fluid pants and suits adorned with Plaid, Prince of Wales, and corduroy motifs.

A model walks the runway at the Emporio Armani fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-202
Getty Images

EMPORIO ARMANI

Emporio Armani’s AW2024 collection embodies the brand’s signature style, presenting a “business as usual” approach with timeless elegance injected with modern personality.

A model poses for Brunello Cucinelli
Getty Images


BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Per usual Brunello Cucinelli presented a perfect blend of luxurious fabrics, meticulous craftsmanship and contemporary design. The collection focuses on a timeless and versatile wardrobe that resonates with the modern man. 

A model walks the runway during the Prada Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

PRADA

Prada’s menswear collection for the current season is a fusion of innovation and classic aesthetics. The runway showcases a toned down exploration of materials, patterns and silhouettes, marking a distinctive shift in Prada’s menswear. 

A model walks the runway at the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Getty Images

FENDI

Fendi’s AW2024 menswear collection reflects a commitment to functionality and timeless design. The creative process revolves around the constant review and reinterpretation of what Silvia Venturini refers to in her Vogue interview as “great classics.” The collection embodies a sense of enduring style, driven by Venturini’s unyielding dedication to excellence.

A model walks the runway at the MSGM fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Getty Images

MSGM

Massimo Giorgetti explores the theme of time and speed with his AW2024 menswear collection.  The brand ollaborated with The Franco Albini Foundation, Google Pixel 8, and artist Tiago Alexandreto to communicate an overarching concept of the pace with which we age, questioning whether maturity is ever truly reached.

A model walks the runway at the Dsquared2 fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Getty Images

DSQAURED2

Dsquared2’s AW2024 runway show showcased dynamic styles as sets of twins modeled the inherent dichotomies of the brand’s signature design codes. The collection skillfully played with the contrast between raw and refined, featuring rugged styles such as distressed denim and weathered check shirts for a raw aesthetic, while evening wear featured sharp tailoring, glossy fabrics, and sparkling embellishments. The show, as expected, exuded a playful energy synonymous with the  Dsquared2’s brand.

More Like This

a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The Best Fisherman Sweaters Go With Everything
a collage of Noah models on a black background
The Latest Noah Sale Will Convert You Into a Proper Cool Guy
a collage of lounge pants on a interior background
The Best Lounge Pants for Pretending to Work From Home
The Best Menswear Moments From the 2024 Golden Globes
The Best Menswear Moments From the 2024 Golden Globes

Leisure
Leisure > Style

Most Popular

a collage of Jacon Elordi photos on an orange background
Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible
Harvey Weinstein and James Dolan attend a celebration for Bryan Cranston in 2015.
James Dolan Linked to Harvey Weinstein in Sexual Assault Lawsuit
A bottle of RyeLaw from InchDairnie, a Scottish distillery
How Scotch Distilleries Are Experimenting With Rye
"Enzo Ferrari" cover and author Brock Yates
From Enzo Ferrari to the Cannonball Run, Brock Yates Chronicled It All
A man holding a camera up into the air.
The Mood-Boosting Power of an Occasional “Photo Safari”
In this photo illustration, The Drizly logo appears on the screen of an iPhone on February 03, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. After buying Drizly for $1.1 billion in 2020, Uber is closing the service.
Was the Shuttering of Drizly Inevitable?

Recommended

Suggested for you

a collage of Jacon Elordi photos on an orange background
Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible
Harvey Weinstein and James Dolan attend a celebration for Bryan Cranston in 2015.
James Dolan Linked to Harvey Weinstein in Sexual Assault Lawsuit
A bottle of RyeLaw from InchDairnie, a Scottish distillery
How Scotch Distilleries Are Experimenting With Rye
"Enzo Ferrari" cover and author Brock Yates
From Enzo Ferrari to the Cannonball Run, Brock Yates Chronicled It All
A man holding a camera up into the air.
The Mood-Boosting Power of an Occasional “Photo Safari”
In this photo illustration, The Drizly logo appears on the screen of an iPhone on February 03, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. After buying Drizly for $1.1 billion in 2020, Uber is closing the service.
Was the Shuttering of Drizly Inevitable?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Atmosphere at the Gucci fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Elegance and Mastery at Milan’s Menswear Shows

a collage of Jacon Elordi photos on an orange background

Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible

a photo of the Nike P-6000 on a gold background

Nike’s Most Slept-On Sneaker Is Under $100

US actor Jeremy Allen White arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Jordan Ferrone sitting in a freezing ice bath. He's done a cold plunge every day for over 365 days.

The Goal: 100 Ice Baths Over 100 Days. A Year Later, He’s Still Going.

Alejandro Reynal, Four Seasons president and CEO. We spoke with him about the state of luxury travel.

A Chat With the Four Seasons CEO on the State of Luxury Travel

A man holding an American Metal Whiskey bottle near a motorcycle

Review: American Metal Is a Whiskey Born From Car Culture

"Enzo Ferrari" cover and author Brock Yates

From Enzo Ferrari to the Cannonball Run, Brock Yates Chronicled It All