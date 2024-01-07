BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Timothée Chalamet attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The end of the industry strikes. A year of really, really good movies. Kenergy. The 2024 Golden Globes are riding a real Hollywood high, and as the kickoff to awards season celebrates its debut sans HFPA banner, the vibes are decidedly good.
The red carpet coverage, however, is a diffrent story (no bueno). Fear not, that’s where InsideHook comes in, with a continuously updated list of all the red-hot menswear currently gracing the red carpet. There are sheer shirts, classic tuxs, some very shiny watches and of course, Jeremy Allen White. You’ll find it all, and more, below. Here are the best celebrity menswear moments of the 2024 Golden Globes.
Timothée Chalamet in Celine Homme
Slick Timmy in Celine? We can’t say we didn’t see it coming, but damn, that suit looks sparkly.
Charles Melton in Giorgio Armani
The rumors are true — Charles Melton is him.
Matty Matheson in Harry Rosen
Matty Matheson with the look of the night, two years running.
Pedro Pascal in Bottega Veneta
He’s just happy to be here.
Matt Bomer in Dolce & Gabbana
We can barely tell where the sexy pants stop and the sexy man begins.
Barry Keoghan in Louis Vuitton
This is your reminder that 2024 is the year of the accessory.
Matthew Macfadyen
Not a ludicrously capacious bag in sight, just people living in the moment.
