The end of the industry strikes. A year of really, really good movies. Kenergy. The 2024 Golden Globes are riding a real Hollywood high, and as the kickoff to awards season celebrates its debut sans HFPA banner, the vibes are decidedly good.

The red carpet coverage, however, is a diffrent story (no bueno). Fear not, that’s where InsideHook comes in, with a continuously updated list of all the red-hot menswear currently gracing the red carpet. There are sheer shirts, classic tuxs, some very shiny watches and of course, Jeremy Allen White. You’ll find it all, and more, below. Here are the best celebrity menswear moments of the 2024 Golden Globes.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Timothée Chalamet attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,) WireImage,

Timothée Chalamet in Celine Homme

Slick Timmy in Celine? We can’t say we didn’t see it coming, but damn, that suit looks sparkly.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Charles Melton attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Charles Melton in Giorgio Armani

The rumors are true — Charles Melton is him.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Matty Matheson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,) WireImage,

Matty Matheson in Harry Rosen

Matty Matheson with the look of the night, two years running.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Pedro Pascal attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Pedro Pascal in Bottega Veneta

He’s just happy to be here.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Matt Bomer attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,) WireImage,

Matt Bomer in Dolce & Gabbana

We can barely tell where the sexy pants stop and the sexy man begins.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Barry Keoghan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,) WireImage,

Barry Keoghan in Louis Vuitton

This is your reminder that 2024 is the year of the accessory.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Matthew Macfadyen attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen

Not a ludicrously capacious bag in sight, just people living in the moment.

Andrew Scott at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images) Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Andrew Scott in Valentino

Andrew, you handsome Irish devil.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Jeremy Allen White attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,) WireImage,

Jeremy Allen White

Yes, that is a sheer shirt. No, you can’t really see the ab lines. But we both know that they’re there.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Cillian Murphy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,) WireImage,

Cillian Murphy in Saint Laurent

Cillian making an early bid for hottest butler of the year.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Bella Ramsey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,) WireImage,

Bella Ramsey in Prada

Take notes, fellas.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Teo Yoo attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Teo Yoo

Teo Yoo’s had a hell of a year with the success of Past Lives. Clearly, the man knows how to capitalize.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: (L-R) Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. in Dior Men

The “best supporting actor” winner is a champion in more ways than one.

Jeffrey Wright promises a new genre of leading man. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images) Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Jeffery Wright in Dior

Nobody does DILF — Dior I’d like to flex — quite like Jeffery Wright.

Tyler James Williams at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images) Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Tyler James Williams in Dolce & Gabanna

The Tyler James Williams-big pants love story continues.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: James Marsden attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

James Marsden

Marsden’s Omega is only out-dazzled by his smile.

Jonathan Bailey at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images) Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Jonathan Bailey in Givenchy

A very decades suit from the Fellow Travelers star.

Lenny Kravitz at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images). Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Lenny Kravitz

Move over, Timmy — there’s a new backless bro in town.

Steven Yeun sports Dior at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images) Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Steven Yeun in Dior

Schmood for 2024: high school orchestra concert.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Colman Domingo attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,) WireImage,

Coleman Domingo in Louis Vuitton

That is not The Color Purple.