The Best Lounge Pants for Working From Home and More

Officially the most important articles of clothing we own

a collage of lounge pants on a dark green background
The best lounge pants for men make all the difference.
By Paolo Sandoval and Logan Mahan
Updated October 13, 2023
If the past three years have taught us anything, it’s that the best lounge pants are a multi-faceted bitch.

For decades you probably lazed around in an old pair of flannel pajama pants or some basic Fruit of the Loom grey sweats. But now we have joggers with sweat-wicking properties you can run miles or do yoga in, sweats built for traveling, with loads of secure pockets and lounge pants so stylish you’d actually want to be seen at the grocery store in.

And there’s a definitive impetus for wearing sweats 24/7 in 2023; for some, it’s a not-so-new WHF lifestyle, while for others, it’s just taking advantage of the fact that it’s more or less totally appropriate to live out your days in cotton comfort. Plus, with chillier days still ahead, it becomes even less of a faux pas to adorn your legs in cozy comfort.

Either way, one good pair of lounge pants (or a full wardrobe of them) is all but essential in this day and age, and there are tons of options from great brands like Vuori, L.L. Bean, Todd Snyder and more. With the comfort factor only increasing as softer and more sustainable fabrics are utilized more and more, it really does just make sense to have some lounge pants on deck. And as the weather begins to shift, it’s critical to have the coziest pair of pants at your disposal.

So below we rounded up 20 of the best lounge pants. From classic bulky sweats to more refined pairs to technical joggers and more, everything you’re looking for in a pair of comfy trousers is here.

The Best Lounge Pants for Men in 2023:

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme
Lululemon

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme

These sleek joggers from lululemon are quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant, breathable and feature a comfortable four-way stretch. Not to mention, they’re insanely good-looking — a real versatile jogger and a real no-brainer decision.

BUY HERE: $128
Outdoor Voices Cloudknit Slim Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

Outdoor Voices’s Cloudknit Slim Sweatpant is a must-have workout and loungewear piece (seriously, we could spend the next six months swaddled in these things). These fitted OV sweats are crafted with the brand’s wildly soft, lightweight Cloudknit fabric.

BUY HERE: $88
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane

Everlane The Easy Pant

Smart like dress pants with all the comfy charm of sweats, this elastic pant is the perfect lounge pant for those who want to feel like they’re wearing real trousers.

BUY HERE: $98 $74
Adsum Zip Out Pant
Adsum Zip Out Pant

Okay, you might be pulling on Adsum’s fleecy Zip Out Pants if you’re headed to the office…or a date. But that doesn’t mean they’re not heavenly to watch TV and walk the dog in.

Adsum : $185
a pair of green Todd Snyder joggers on a grey background
Todd Snyder x Champion Midweight Joggers
Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder x Champion Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant

So you want a sweatpant that’s not like other sweatpants. Lucky for you Todd Snyder and Champion have created a handsome, tailored 100% cotton French terry sweatpant, in this intriguing army green shade.

BUY HERE: $118
a pair of Rhone Element Lounge Pant on a grey background
Rhone Element Lounge Pant
Rhone

Rhone Element Lounge Pant

Master the art of a relaxed WFH space with Rhone’s Element Pant. This super comfortable, super basic-looking pant features four-way stretch, two side pockets and a comfort elastic waistband to keep everything tucking in and above board.

BUY HERE: $88 $79
Naadam Cashmere Oversized Joggers
Naadam

Naadam Cashmere Joggers

Lounge pants? Very comfy. Cashmere lounge pants? That’s a whole new level of laying around.

Buy here: $225 $115
Public Rec Workday Pant 2.0
Public Rec Workday Pant 2.0

By far the most pant-like pant on this list, we’ve included Public Rec’s Workday Pant 2.0 just because they’re that damn versatile. Yes, there are cozier pairs on this list, but if your day takes you from the boardroom to the green to the EZ-boy, these are the trousers to do it in.

Public Rec : $128
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger

A good-looking athleisure jogger primed for running, traveling or just straight up chillin’, thanks to its soft stretch, moisture-wicking properties and shorter inseam to keep your ankles unweighted from any bulk.

BUY HERE: $98
Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Jogger
Lunya

Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Jogger

You’ll wanna chill, sleep and even hit the grocery store in Lunya’s silky sweatpants. Made from a unique blend of breathable cotton and washable silk, these oversized loungers will have you feeling luxuriously cozy.

BUY HERE: $128
Hanes Sport Ultimate Cotton Men’s Fleece Sweatpants With Pockets
Hanes

Hanes Sport Ultimate Cotton Men’s Fleece Sweatpants With Pockets

If you’re looking for a lounge pant with no bells and whistles that will still get the lounging done sufficiently, these classic fleece sweatpants from Hanes are only 16 bucks and are soft as hell.

BUY HERE: $23 $16
a pair of pink Reigning Champ sweatpants on a grey background
Reigning Champ Heavyweight Fleece Sweatpants
Reigning Champ

Reigning Champ Heavyweight Fleece Cuffed Sweatpants

Huge, fleecy as hell and washed in a sick pale pink, Reigning Champ’s Heavyweight Sweats are the F-150 equivalent to your everyday jogger. They’re the epitome of comfort when the temps drop low, and with modern streetwear finishes, still look great if you choose to brave the cold.

Buy here: $165
a model in a pair of Percival Everyday Waffle Sweatpants on a grey background
Percival Waffle Everyday Pant
Percival

Percival Waffle Everyday Trouser

Percival’s Everyday Trousers aren’t your normal, run-of-the-mill sweats. No, these are waffled, which makes the…better. In all seriousness, the 100% cotton soft waffle weave means maximum warmth and comfort when you need it most.

BUY HERE: $165 $66
Taylor Stitch The Apres Pant
Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch The Après Pant

Taylor Stitch has combined the comfort of a good old-fashioned pair of sweats with the rugged style we’ve come to love and expect from the brand. Made with organic cotton, The Après Pant dons a waffle heather texture that gives it its durability and good looks.

BUY HERE: $118
L.L.Bean Athletic Sweatpants
L.L. Bean

L.L.Bean Athletic Sweatpants

Updating their already soft and substantial sweatpants, L.L.Bean’s newer athletic version now features a better fit that sits at the natural waist and trim with a traditional straight leg. The fabric is pre-washed to reduce shrinkage, so they’ll always remain the same pants you bought.

BUY HERE: $60 $28
RicherPoorer Men’s Recycled Fleece Sweatpants
Richer Poorer

RicherPoorer Men’s Recycled Fleece Sweatpant

These RicherPooer mid-weight fleece sweatpants are designed with a hand-done Cloud Wash technique, meaning every pair is unique — and you get a stylish, light tie-dye look without going too psychedelic.

BUY HERE: $76
a pair of brown Wills trousers on a grey background
Wills Garment Dyed Easy Trouser
Huckberry

Wills Garment Dyed Easy Trouser

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Wills Garment Dyed Easy Trouser, come to solve your “what do I wear” dilemma. These drawstring trousers sport the classic unstructured silhouette we know and (kind of) love, but their construction — drawstring waistband, cotton with a touch of elastic and modern cut — skews sweats.

BUY HERE: $128
a pair of blue pinstriped pants from The Elder Statesman on a grey background
The Elder Statesman Pinstripe Terry Pants
The Elder Statesman

The Elder Statesman Pinstripe Terry Pant

On the off chance you have a couple of cool racks sitting around, these woven pull-on pants from luxury label The Elder Statesman are just about the most comfortable lounge pants money can buy, complete with celebrity-approved (namely, Seth Rogan) wavy pinstripe design.

BUy Here: $1,055 $738
A pair of Grey sweatpants from Outerknown on a light grey background
Outerknown All-Day Sweatpants
Outerknown

Outerknown All-Day Sweatpants

Beyond the exceptional details of Outerknown’s All-Day Sweatpants — ribbed waistband, brushed back fleece and angled front pockets — we’re happy to report that they’re designed from recycled materials in conjunction with their 2030 goal of complete circularity, meaning you can lounge easy knowing that your very comfy sweatpants are also very good for the world.

Buy here: $90
Universal Works Cropped Herringbone Cotton Drawstring Trousers
Universal Works Cropped Herringbone Cotton Drawstring Trousers

Who said lounge pants can’t look good? Universal Work’s slightly cropped herringbone drawstring trousers are a total ‘heads-know flex…and currently on sale at Mr Porter.

Mr Porter : $185$139

