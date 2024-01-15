And We’re Live: The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards

Oh Emmy, how we’ve missed you. Coming at us live from the Peacock Theater in LA a full five months after the annual television awards show was supposed to air — the 75th annual Emmys were postponed from their standard September run time due to the series of industry strikes that crippled Hollywood, inspired SNL skits and made Disney CEO Bob Iger look like a total ass — the awards show promises a night worth the wait, given the fact that it would be physically impossible for Black-ish star and host Anthony Anderson to bomb more than Jo Koy did. Well, that, and the catalog of star-studded nominees that range from internet hunk/improbably jacked Jeremy Allen White and his hit FX production The Bear to the stacked cast of daddy-drama Succession.

And more than the awards, more than the prestige, more even than candid PolaroidsThe Cut will snap and post in T-minus 4 hours, we’re excited, nay, thrilled for the red carpet. If the Golden Globes were any indication, there should be a ton of black-tie, galaxy-brain menswear from designer favorites to satisfy our never-ending demand for hot people in very good clothes. All eyes are on the stars of the small screen, and we’ve got the best (and most notable) lined up for you below. Check back in — well be updating all night long. Below, the best menswear red carpet looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Love of our collective lives, Jeremy Allen White. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Ladies and gentlemen, JAW.

No one does it quite like Donald Glover. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Donald Glover

Ballet flats? Smoking jacket? Someone’s been on TikTok.

NoHo Hank in cow print. Hell yeah. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Anthony Carrigan

Mooove over, competition.

From Taormina to Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Will Sharpe

The hottest accessory: a very tiny chain.

Jason Sudeikis attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis

Nothing wrong with bitting some The Bear swag.

Bella Ramsey’s Prada passion deserves to be studied. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bella Ramsey in Prada

The dapperest little actor you ever did see.

It’s double Pascal trouble at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

He’s just happy to be here.

Where’s the beef? (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Young Mazino

If you’re going to go shirtless at the Emmys, make sure you have a baller necklace and pair of chunky boots to go with it.

Colman Domingo attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Lapel pins are in.

Musician Charlie Puth at the 75th Emmys. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Charlie Puth

Turn me on like a fluorescent-white light switch.

This is not the Golden Globes, Tony Shalhoub. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tony Shalhoub

Bellhop! Oh, Bellho—er, that’s Tony Shalhoub, isn’t it?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are a menswear match made in heaven. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Menswear, squared.

Gentle giant Nicholas Braun keeps it classy. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nicholas Braun

Watch game as tall as the man himself.

Tyler James Williams doing his best Prince impression. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Tyler James Williams in Dolce and Gabbana

Yes, that is a leather suit. You may swoon now.

Custom Todd on the red carpet, courtesy of Joel Kim Booster. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Getty Images

Joel Kim Booster in Todd Snyder

Chocolate on the red carpet is always the move, and Joel Kim Booster kindly reminds us.

Repping Ted Lasso. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Sam Richardson

Terryclothcore.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton, fan favorties. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin is sooo girlypop for this.

No eating people at the Emmys, Kevin Alves. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Alves

It’s giving prom night. And we’re not mad at it?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Anthony Anderson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Getty Images

Anthony Anderson

Florals are deceptively tough to pull off, but Host Anthony Anderson does his darndest to make it look easy.

Matty Matheson, total vibes guy. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Oh Matty, you handsome devil. He always knows how to real us in — come for the classic tux, stay for the fisherman sandals.

Luke Kirby, 1950s heartthrob. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Luke Kirby

Fellas, take notes — this is how you do a mustache.

Tatanka Means attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tatanka Means

More green velvet, please.

Scott Evans attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Getty Images

Scott Evans

A huge moment for tiny ties, brought to you by Scott Evans.

TikTok GOAT Reece Feldman continues his hot streak. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Reece Feldman

Guy with a movie camera? Try guy with a bomb-ass scarf.

Albie? What are you doing here? (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Adam DiMarco

Pants pants pants pants pants pants pants.

Chris Perfetti at the 75th Emmy Awards. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Next-level grooming from the Abbott Elementary star.