And We’re Live: The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards

Oh Emmy, how we’ve missed you. Coming at us live from the Peacock Theater in LA a full five months after the annual television awards show was supposed to air — the 75th annual Emmys were postponed from their standard September run time due to the series of industry strikes that crippled Hollywood, inspired SNL skits and made Disney CEO Bob Iger look like a total ass — the awards show promises a night worth the wait, given the fact that it would be physically impossible for Black-ish star and host Anthony Anderson to bomb more than Jo Koy did. Well, that, and the catalog of star-studded nominees that range from internet hunk/improbably jacked Jeremy Allen White and his hit FX production The Bear to the stacked cast of daddy-drama Succession.
And more than the awards, more than the prestige, more even than candid PolaroidsThe Cut will snap and post in T-minus 4 hours, we’re excited, nay, thrilled for the red carpet. If the Golden Globes were any indication, there should be a ton of black-tie, galaxy-brain menswear from designer favorites to satisfy our never-ending demand for hot people in very good clothes. All eyes are on the stars of the small screen, and we’ve got the best (and most notable) lined up for you below. Check back in — well be updating all night long. Below, the best menswear red carpet looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards.
Jeremy Allen White
Ladies and gentlemen, JAW.
Donald Glover
Ballet flats? Smoking jacket? Someone’s been on TikTok.
Anthony Carrigan
Mooove over, competition.
Will Sharpe
The hottest accessory: a very tiny chain.
Jason Sudeikis
Nothing wrong with bitting some The Bear swag.
Bella Ramsey in Prada
The dapperest little actor you ever did see.
Pedro Pascal
He’s just happy to be here.
Young Mazino
If you’re going to go shirtless at the Emmys, make sure you have a baller necklace and pair of chunky boots to go with it.
Colman Domingo
Lapel pins are in.
Charlie Puth
Turn me on like a fluorescent-white light switch.
Tony Shalhoub
Bellhop! Oh, Bellho—er, that’s Tony Shalhoub, isn’t it?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Menswear, squared.
Nicholas Braun
Watch game as tall as the man himself.
Tyler James Williams in Dolce and Gabbana
Yes, that is a leather suit. You may swoon now.
Joel Kim Booster in Todd Snyder
Chocolate on the red carpet is always the move, and Joel Kim Booster kindly reminds us.
Sam Richardson
Terryclothcore.
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin is sooo girlypop for this.
Kevin Alves
It’s giving prom night. And we’re not mad at it?
Anthony Anderson
Florals are deceptively tough to pull off, but Host Anthony Anderson does his darndest to make it look easy.
Matty Matheson
Oh Matty, you handsome devil. He always knows how to real us in — come for the classic tux, stay for the fisherman sandals.
Luke Kirby
Fellas, take notes — this is how you do a mustache.
Tatanka Means
More green velvet, please.
Scott Evans
A huge moment for tiny ties, brought to you by Scott Evans.
Reece Feldman
Guy with a movie camera? Try guy with a bomb-ass scarf.
Adam DiMarco
Pants pants pants pants pants pants pants.
Chris Perfetti
Next-level grooming from the Abbott Elementary star.
