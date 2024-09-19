Leisure > Style

Five Under-the-Radar Menswear Brands To Know Before They Blow Up

With the market bigger and better than ever, here are five budding menswear brands to know

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 19, 2024 10:50 am
Menswear brands to know
These are the new menswear brands to have on your radar.
Saman Amel, Mfpen, Frizmworks

The menswear world is absolutely humming right now. In the midst of a particularly strong runway season, not to mention that massive crop of coveted fall apparel dropping weekly at some of the hottest brands in the biz — Todd Snyder, Noah, Corridor — everything seems to be coming up pleated pants and cropped zip jackets roses for fans of cool clothes (and, statistically, Throwing Fits). 

The only issue? With such a robust berth of primo menswear stock available, it can be hard to know what to add to your wardrobe coffers, let alone what you missed in your rush to pick up the latest Stüssy workwear. That’s where we come in, with a little help from our retailer friends across the pond Mr Porter. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to highlight five budding menswear brands, along with a smattering of their best stock, that you should get acquainted with if you have any plans of upping your sartorial game (or being the guy in the group chat who puts people on) this fall. From South Korean outdoor labels to Stockholm-based tailoring, the menswear brands to know now are waiting for you below, and at Mr Porter. Read on.

The Under-the-Radar Menswear Brands to Know Now

Cherry Los Angeles
Cherry Los Angeles is redefining modern Americana.
Cherry Los Angeles

Cherry Los Angeles

Year founded: 2017 | Location: Lons Angeles, CA | Best for: Americana workwear with a touch of street style flair

It’s become increasingly clear that the fever for Americana isn’t going anywhere, and as such, it’s a safe bet to suggest that you’re about to see Cherry Los Angeles’ new-age blend of street influence, work styles and westernwear on every dive bar bro under 30 this side of Nolita. Made in Los Angeles (hence the name) and subsequent to only the hottest of trends, Cherry LA’s combo of double-knee trousers and irreverent graphic-splattered denim make them the perfect player to up your Americana game. 

Cherry Los Angeles Off Road Logo-Intarsia Organic Cotton Sweater
Cherry Los Angeles Off Road Logo-Intarsia Organic Cotton Sweater
Buy Here : $400
Cherry Los Angeles Straight-Leg Printed Cotton-Twill Trousers
Cherry Los Angeles Straight-Leg Printed Cotton-Twill Trousers
Buy Here : $300
Cherry Los Angeles Jersey Zip-Up Jacket
Cherry Los Angeles Jersey Zip-Up Jacket
Buy Here : $830
Cherry Los Angeles Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Cherry Los Angeles Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Buy Here : $70
Staples have never been easier than The Frankie Shop.
Mr Porter

The Frankie Shop

Year founded: 2014 | Location: New York City, NY | Best for: Minimalist basics done right

The Frankie Shop may have started as a women’s boutique, but don’t sleep on their recently released menswear line. Offering what is essentially the platonic ideal of basics — ribbed knits and poplin shirts, sensible overcoats and relaxed jeans — each piece is relatively accessible (in both wearability and price) and ridiculously simple to incorporate into your already existing wardrobe.

The Frankie Shop Harry Oversized Wool-Blend Felt Coat
The Frankie Shop Harry Oversized Wool-Blend Felt Coat
Buy Here : $430
The Frankie Shop Carter Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Sweater
The Frankie Shop Carter Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Sweater
Buy Here : $260
The Frankie Shop Gus Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt
The Frankie Shop Gus Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Buy Here : $155
The Frankie Shop Drew Wide-Leg Pleated Jeans
The Frankie Shop Drew Wide-Leg Pleated Jeans
Buy Here : $180
Saman Amel
A new era of smart tailoring at Saman Amel.
Saman Amel

Saman Amel

Year founded: 2015 | Location: Stockholm, Sweden | Best for: Elite tailoring in modern fits

Unlike traditional tailoring, Stockholm-based Saman Amel dabbles in the causal (that is, as casual as thousand-dollar knitwear can be), albeit with the same precision and air of luxury that most bespoke operations thrive on — 100% cotton straight-leg denim, fine cashmere polos and the like. Amel’s perfected suede boat shoes have already made a particularly large splash with the quiet luxury crowd. Prepare to see more on the timeline imminently.

Saman Amel Double-Breasted Wool-Hopsack Blazer
Saman Amel Double-Breasted Wool-Hopsack Blazer
Buy Here : $2,625
Saman Amel Norell Straight-Leg Jeans
Saman Amel Norell Straight-Leg Jeans
Buy Here : $475
Saman Amel Capell Slim-Fit Cashmere and Silk-Blend Polo Shirt
Saman Amel Capell Slim-Fit Cashmere and Silk-Blend Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $895
Saman Amel City Moc Suede Boat Shoes
Saman Amel City Moc Suede Boat Shoes
Buy Here : $630
FrizmWORKS
Gorpcore? Try FrizmWORKS.
Mr Porter

FrizmWORKS

Year founded: 2010 | Location: Anyang, South Korea | Best for: Utilitarian gear with outdoor and military influences

As much as Japan or Italy, Korea has become a prime incubator for idiosyncratic fashion labels in recent years — FrizmWORKS, an outdoor-centric label with shades of military and American-casual influences, is one of the finest to come out of the South Korean scene. Though the brand has been around since 2010, it’s signature nylon parkas, technical gilets and cozy sweatshirting have only recently made their way stateside, which means you have the chance to be the first in your climbing group to invest in the ultra-functional apparel. 

FrizmWORKS Karakoram Quilted Nylon Down Gilet
FrizmWORKS Karakoram Quilted Nylon Down Gilet
Buy Here : $350
FrizmWORKS Garment-Dyed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
FrizmWORKS Garment-Dyed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $130
FrizmWORKS Haworth Tapered Cropped Pleated Cotton-Twill Trousers
FrizmWORKS Haworth Tapered Cropped Pleated Cotton-Twill Trousers
Buy Here : $115
FrizmWORKS Slim-Fit Quilted Nylon Down Hooded Jacket
FrizmWORKS Slim-Fit Quilted Nylon Down Hooded Jacket
Buy Here : $545
mfpen

Mfpen

Year founded: 2015 | Location: Copenhagen, Denmark | Best for: Easy-to-wear menswear with sustainable aspirations

Admittedly, any clothes guy worth his weight in Instagram followers can tell you that as far as menswear brands to know go, Mfpen is anything but under the radar. The Danish clothing label, founded by designer Sigurd Bank and co-signed by heavy hitters that range from menswear whisperer Chris Black to Vogue has been a sho-in pick for best buy the last few fashion seasons. That being said, Mfpen is still on the come-up, with an expanding roster of Scandi-forward garb and greater access to the deadstock fabrics and organic materials that the brand has championed since its inception. Except to see it exponentially proliferate in menswear circles, and, if you’re following the right people, your IG feed.

Mfpen Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Mfpen Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Buy Here : $345
Mfpen Everyday Striped Organic Cotton-Blend Bouclé Sweater
Mfpen Everyday Striped Organic Cotton-Blend Bouclé Sweater
Buy Here : $230
Mfpen Holiday Striped Cotton Shirt
Mfpen Holiday Striped Cotton Shirt
Buy Here : $220
Mfpen Wool Suit Jacket
Mfpen Wool Suit Jacket
Buy Here : $475

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

