The Best Red Carpet Menswear From the 2024 Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 15, 2024 - Andrew Scott arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The Emmys are here! Err, back? But season three of The Bear doesn’t count? And it’s a comedy? And what is Jon Hamm doing here? Now wait just a damn minute — what in the world is going on here?
Be still, befuddled brain. After a delay in schedule due to the writer strikes, last year’s Emmys aired this past January, hence the deja vu. We’re back to regularly scheduled programming — that is, the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which considers shows released between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024.
Here’s the thing — you don’t need to know any of the convoluted awards show rule schlock to check out all the monumental ‘fits the Emmys 2024 red carpet has to offer. From Calvin Klein posterboy Jeremy Allen White to Shogun‘s Hiroyuki Sanada, Hollywood’s best and brightest have descended upon the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, dressed in their finest Giorgio Armani tuxes and Jaques Marie Mage shades. It’s enough to send any menswear fanatic into a tizzy, for entirely different reasons than those already outlined above.
You’ll find all of the best Emmys 2024 red carpet menswear below. Scroll on,
The Best Emmys 2024 Red Carpet Menswear
Eugene and Daniel Levy in Loewe
Name a better dressed father-son duo. We’ll wait.
Jonathan Bailey in Giorgio Armani
You think this Jonathan Bailey is a good time? Just wait until the after party.
Bowen Yang in Bode
Bode-wen Yang. That joke wrote itself.
Jeremy Allen White in Calvin Klein
Not the Calvin Klein we wanted, but certainly the Calvin Klein the Emmys red carpet deserves.
Walton Goggins
Is this a touch causal for TV’s biggest night? Possibly. Do we think Walton Goggins cares? Definitely not.
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.