The Best Red Carpet Menswear From the 2024 Emmys

The Emmys are here! Err, back? But season three of The Bear doesn’t count? And it’s a comedy? And what is Jon Hamm doing here? Now wait just a damn minute — what in the world is going on here?

Be still, befuddled brain. After a delay in schedule due to the writer strikes, last year’s Emmys aired this past January, hence the deja vu. We’re back to regularly scheduled programming — that is, the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which considers shows released between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024.

Here’s the thing — you don’t need to know any of the convoluted awards show rule schlock to check out all the monumental ‘fits the Emmys 2024 red carpet has to offer. From Calvin Klein posterboy Jeremy Allen White to Shogun‘s Hiroyuki Sanada, Hollywood’s best and brightest have descended upon the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, dressed in their finest Giorgio Armani tuxes and Jaques Marie Mage shades. It’s enough to send any menswear fanatic into a tizzy, for entirely different reasons than those already outlined above.

You’ll find all of the best Emmys 2024 red carpet menswear below. Scroll on,

The Best Emmys 2024 Red Carpet Menswear

Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Eugene and Daniel Levy in Loewe

Name a better dressed father-son duo. We’ll wait.

Jonathan Bailey at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey in Giorgio Armani

You think this Jonathan Bailey is a good time? Just wait until the after party.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Bowen Yang attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bowen Yang in Bode

Bode-wen Yang. That joke wrote itself.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Jeremy Allen White attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White in Calvin Klein

Not the Calvin Klein we wanted, but certainly the Calvin Klein the Emmys red carpet deserves.

Walton Goggins at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Walton Goggins

Is this a touch causal for TV’s biggest night? Possibly. Do we think Walton Goggins cares? Definitely not.

Lionel Boyce at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Lionel Boyce in Golf Le Fleur

“The Bear” meets the creator.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Matt Bomer attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Matt Bomer in Brioni

Does the eggplant emoji mean anything to you?

Tyler James Williams at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Tyler James Williams in Dolce and Gabanna

Ref: Abbott Elementary, Season 3, Episode 1.

Jon Hamm at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Who even invited this guy?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Idris Elba attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Idris Elba in Calvin Klein

Charcoal gray on the red carpet? Nice.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

Say hello to the newest member of the BPC (big pants club).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Aaron Moten attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Aaron Moten in Kenzo

You have to respect Fallout debutant Aaron Moten for his willingness to take risks. Here it paid off handsomely.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Richard Gadd attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Richard Gadd in Loewe

*Insert bagpipe joke here.*

Ramy Youssef at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Ramy Youssef

He can’t keep getting away with this!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Yelena Yemchuk and Ebon Moss-Bachrach attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy: 1; Tie, 0.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Tadanobu Asano attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tadanobu Asana

Asana is sho-gunning for best tuxedo.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rob McElhenney

Rob McElhenney in a powdery blue? Nobody tell A.F.C. Wrexham.

Dulé Hill at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Dulé Hill

We’re not sure which one is more impressive: the fact that Dule Hill hasn’t aged a day since his Holes days, or the immaculate tailoring on this double-breasted get-up.

Taika Waititi at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi makes a very strong case for a velvet jacket.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Diego Luna attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Diego Luna

Diego Luna, cool as you like.

Hiroyuki Sanada at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Hiroyuki Sanada

Those lapels look sharper than a katana.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Antony Starr attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Antony Starr in DZOJCHEN

We did not expect the look of the night to come from Homelander.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai in Emporio Armani

Reservation Dogs actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai’s look is an act of solidarity — you can learn more here.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Chris Perfetti attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Yassified tissue paper.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez in Gucci

Red, white and…custom chocolate Gucci?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Andrew Scott attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Andrew Scott in Vivienne Westwood

Mr. Darcy shirt alert!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Matt Berry attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Matt Berry

Snakeskin boots? Matt Berry really is the most devious bastard in New York City.