Suit Up for the New Year With Paul Stuart’s Semi-Annual Sale

Save 25% off sitewide

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated December 26, 2024 10:53 am
Paul Stuart Sale
Paul Stuart's Semi-Annual Sale is the perfect time to stock up on new year menswear.
Paul Stuart

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the bulk of the holiday season now in the past, it’s time to start considering next year’s wardrobe. Chances are, you’ve already resolved to dress better, and you’ll need the apparel to match. Luckily, legendary British retailer Paul Stuart is currently throwing a giant semi-annual sale, with 25% off nearly all of the brand’s smart tailoring and gentlemanly knitwear.

We’ve resolved to do a better job than ever helping you score the best deals out there, so below, you’ll find a variety of excellent deals from the Paul Stuart Semi-Annual sale, all perfect for upgrading your winter wardrobe and general look. Shop away.

Paul Stuart Semi-Annual Sale

Paul Stuart Wool Raw Edge Double Breasted Jacket
Paul Stuart Wool Raw Edge Double Breasted Jacket
Buy Here : $1395 $1046
Paul Stuart Linc Leather Chukka Boot
Paul Stuart Linc Leather Chukka Boot
Buy Here : $895 $671
Paul Stuart Five Pocket Corduroy Trouser
Paul Stuart Five Pocket Corduroy Trouser
Buy Here : $450 $337
Paul Stuart Shetland Wool A-Line Coat
Paul Stuart Shetland Wool A-Line Coat
Buy Here : $2995 $2246
Paul Stuart Classic Nappa Leather Glove
Paul Stuart Classic Nappa Leather Glove
BUy Here: $250 $187
Paul Stuart Lambswool Crew Neck Sweater
Paul Stuart Lambswool Crew Neck Sweater
Buy Here : $395 $296
Paul Stuart Wool Windowpane Jacket
Paul Stuart Wool Windowpane Jacket
Buy Here : $1595 $1196
Paul Stuart Wool Regimental Stripe Turtleneck
Paul Stuart Wool Regimental Stripe Turtleneck
Buy Here : $695 $521
Paul Stuart Shetland Wool Plaid Trouser
Paul Stuart Shetland Wool Plaid Trouser
Buy Here: $695 $521

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

