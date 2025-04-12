One Study Explored the Effects of Mounjaro Over Several Years

We’re currently living through a moment in time when GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro are transforming our expectations about diabetes, weight loss and fitness. But there’s another large question looming overhead when it comes to these medications: can they sustain weight loss in the long term? While it isn’t quite an existential question for the health care industry, it has prompted some pushback from skeptics of the drugs’ long-term safety.



According to a new study, people taking Mounjaro (aka tirzepatide) have some cause for relief. The Guardian‘s Nicola Davis recently reported on the results of a study that is set to be presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity. The study encompassed around 700 people, who were divided into three groups based on the amount of tirzepatide that they were given.



Among the researchers’ findings, Davis writes, were that participants in the groups lost, on average, 9.2%, 20.2% and 30.8% of their body weight, depending on which group they were in. The scientists conducting the study observed that participants took an average of 22 months to reach their lowest weight. And the majority of participants lost almost 20% of their starting weight over the course of three years.

There are some caveats here: for starters, The Guardian‘s reporting notes that the study was not peer reviewed. But these results are nonetheless encouraging for people concerned about the long-term effects of this medication — and whether promising initial results can be sustained over time.