Wellness > Fitness

One Study Explored the Effects of Mounjaro Over Several Years

Encouraging news about GLP-1 drugs over time

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 12, 2025 7:04 pm EDT
Mounjaro boxes
A new study examined the long-term effects of Mounjaro.
George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

We’re currently living through a moment in time when GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro are transforming our expectations about diabetes, weight loss and fitness. But there’s another large question looming overhead when it comes to these medications: can they sustain weight loss in the long term? While it isn’t quite an existential question for the health care industry, it has prompted some pushback from skeptics of the drugs’ long-term safety.

According to a new study, people taking Mounjaro (aka tirzepatide) have some cause for relief. The Guardian‘s Nicola Davis recently reported on the results of a study that is set to be presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity. The study encompassed around 700 people, who were divided into three groups based on the amount of tirzepatide that they were given.

Among the researchers’ findings, Davis writes, were that participants in the groups lost, on average, 9.2%, 20.2% and 30.8% of their body weight, depending on which group they were in. The scientists conducting the study observed that participants took an average of 22 months to reach their lowest weight. And the majority of participants lost almost 20% of their starting weight over the course of three years.

Mouse Brains Could Help Us Better Understand Human Appetites
Mouse Brains Could Help Us Better Understand Human Appetites
 A recent study expands we know about hunger and eating

There are some caveats here: for starters, The Guardian‘s reporting notes that the study was not peer reviewed. But these results are nonetheless encouraging for people concerned about the long-term effects of this medication — and whether promising initial results can be sustained over time.

More Like This

Man touching hair
Study Suggests Fasting Is Good for Weight Loss, Bad for Hair Loss
The DentalSlim Diet Control is a weight loss device that works by magnetically locking a wearer's jaw shut, preventing them from opening their mouth more than a few millimeters. Image shows the device modeled on a model jaw.
This New Weight Loss Device That Locks Your Jaw Shut Looks Straight Out of 1950
A man standing on a scale in the bathroom.
Want to Live Longer? Stop Worrying About Weight Loss.
Ozempic and Wegovy boxes
A New Study Explored the Pros and Cons of Drugs Like Ozempic

Wellness > Fitness
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
Live like the Ratliffs, minus the incest and constant threat of murder!
What It’s Really Like to Stay at All Three of the “White Lotus” Resorts
The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her
The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her
a pink and green illustration of an equestrian on a horse with roses and horseshoes around it
How to Host the Ultimate Kentucky Derby Watch Party

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Mounjaro boxes

One Study Explored the Effects of Mounjaro Over Several Years

MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.

This Is Your Brain on Creatine

All of our favorite workout gear is on sale at the Ten Thousand Sale.

Our Favorite Workout Kit Is on Sale at Ten Thousand

Who’s Next: Meet the Rising Stars of 2025

Who’s Next: Meet the Rising Stars of 2025

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers