Get Outside With the New Snow Peak and Finisterre Collab

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Calling all hikers, climbers, surfers and outdoorsmen and women alike: Japanese camping brand Snow Peak has teamed up with U.K.-based Finisterre to grace us with with a capsule collection that’ll come in handy this season, especially for those whose adventures gravitate towards the ocean.

Finisterre was started by and for surfers in the U.K., so their products cater to the rugged nature of British coastlines. All their outerwear aims to keep the wind at bay while warming up the body; we’re talking fleece, wool, canvas, lightweight insulation — you get the point. Snow Peak has long held a spot at the outdoorsman’s table as a top-tier gear brand, having proved itself over and over again since 1958.

Both companies brought their goal of outdoor functionality together with this collab, designing a concise set of wetsuits, windbreakers and fleece and wool layers along with gear like drift buckets, camp cups and titanium sporks for post-surf seaside snacks. Plus, the collection is crafted with a number of recycled and organic materials, showing it’s not just about the performance, but the lifelong impact, too.

We’ve picked out a few favorites from the collection below. Even if you’ve never caught a wave before, you’re going to want to take a look.