Get Outside With the New Snow Peak and Finisterre Collab

We've got our eye on the Daybreaker Jacket, merino tee and hot-pink spork

By Hanna Agro
April 10, 2025 12:16 pm EDT
Gear from the new Snow Peak and Finisterre collab collection
Pair your all-black look with some hot-pink camp gear.
Finisterre / Snow Peak

Calling all hikers, climbers, surfers and outdoorsmen and women alike: Japanese camping brand Snow Peak has teamed up with U.K.-based Finisterre to grace us with with a capsule collection that’ll come in handy this season, especially for those whose adventures gravitate towards the ocean.

Finisterre was started by and for surfers in the U.K., so their products cater to the rugged nature of British coastlines. All their outerwear aims to keep the wind at bay while warming up the body; we’re talking fleece, wool, canvas, lightweight insulation — you get the point. Snow Peak has long held a spot at the outdoorsman’s table as a top-tier gear brand, having proved itself over and over again since 1958.

Both companies brought their goal of outdoor functionality together with this collab, designing a concise set of wetsuits, windbreakers and fleece and wool layers along with gear like drift buckets, camp cups and titanium sporks for post-surf seaside snacks. Plus, the collection is crafted with a number of recycled and organic materials, showing it’s not just about the performance, but the lifelong impact, too.

We’ve picked out a few favorites from the collection below. Even if you’ve never caught a wave before, you’re going to want to take a look.

Finisterre x Snow Peak Daybreaker Jacket
Finisterre x Snow Peak Daybreaker Jacket
buy here: $210
Finisterre x Snow Peak Merino T-Shirt
Finisterre x Snow Peak Merino T-Shirt
buy here: $95
Finisterre x Snow Peak 3mm Yulex Wetsuit
Finisterre x Snow Peak 3mm Yulex Wetsuit
buy here: $400
Finisterre x Snow Peak Coho Sweatshirt
Finisterre x Snow Peak Coho Sweatshirt
BUY HERE: $90
Finisterre x Snow Peak Cap
Finisterre x Snow Peak Cap
buy here: $65
Finisterre x Snow Peak Camping Poncho
Finisterre x Snow Peak Camping Poncho
BUY HERE: $340
Finisterre x Snow Peak 12L Drift Bucket
Finisterre x Snow Peak 12L Drift Bucket
buy here: $70
Finisterre x Snow Peak Titanium Camp Cup
Finisterre x Snow Peak Titanium Camp Cup
buy here: $65

