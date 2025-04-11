Products of the Week: ’90s Watches, Quartz Speakers and Mets Pullovers

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new Mets pullover from Aimé Leon Dore, a Bang & Olufsen speaker that looks like a work of art and yet another classic Timex reissue.
Bang & Olufsen and Antolini Speaker
Like a timeless Greek sculpture, just smaller and able to play your favorite tunes. Italian stone company Antolini partnered with audio gear brand Bang & Olufsen to deliver one of the most unique speakers we’ve ever seen. It made its debut at Milan Fashion Week, and believe us: this quartz stunner deserves all the hype.
Aimé Leon Dore New York Mets Quarter-Zip Pullover
How ’bout them Mets! ALD comes back with another astounding piece for the fans. Made of heavy loop-back fleece, this is going to be a standout in your closet and the star of any outfit you add it to.
Koio Monza Sneakers
Another day, another trusty white sneaker for you to covet. The new Monza style from Koio actually comes in a bunch of colors (so you can indeed depart from the white-sneaker masses) and aims to deliver on the future-nostalgia look we’re all in pursuit of. You know, looking like your outfit was sourced from 1995 but made in 2025.
Timex 1995 Intrepid Reissue
The Timex Intrepid finally got a reissue. Thirty years after gracing the wrist of a certain Kennedy, the re-released 46mm sports watch features many of the same bells and whistles as the original — 100m water-resistant stainless steel case, 4 o’clock crown, bright-green backlight pusher at 9 o’clock and slide rule bezel — and we imagine it’ll be a smash hit.
Todd Snyder x Bon Iver
We haven’t seen this film before, but we’re excited about it. And really, if you pictured the garment version of a Bon Iver song, wouldn’t it be a salmon-colored cashmere sweater and accompanying beanie? Yeah. This two-piece collection sold out pretty much immediately, but stay tuned for other drops…
