Cannes Film Festival 2025 Red Carpet: All the Best Celebrity Looks

The Met Gala is finally behind us, but don’t think for a second that the royal red carpet has cooled down. If anything, the looks are heating up, given that the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival — arguably the premier destination for forthcoming feature films and massive menswear from cinema’s best and brightest, even without nudity — just kicked off.

Even early into the festivities, there have already been fashion fireworks from the likes of Tom Cruise, Jeremy Strong, Leonardo DiCaprio and more. We’re determined to keep up with it all with this continuously updated list of the best of the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2025. Check back in sporadically for even more celebrity looks.

Jeremy Strong: the weirdest dresser in Hollywood. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jeremy Strong in Loro Piana

One of two salmon suits that Strong whipped out for Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival. No notes.

As usual, Leonardo DiCaprio looks great. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in Celine

A rare Leo appearance in a very dapper Celine tux.

Tom Cruise in classic aviators. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tom Cruise

Wrong city, buddy. This is Cannes, not Bordeaux.

Milchick-coded. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Tramell Tillman may just be the hottest actor in Hollywood. He’s certainly the hottest actor in the fashion world, as proven by this creamy three-piece suit.

With a dainty necklace to boot. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Getty Images

Esai Morales

Esai Morales looking downright top-heavy (respectfully) in a lovely chalk-stripe grey suit. Lay off the push-ups, guy, you’re embarrassing the rest of us.

Simon Pegg, you dog. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images) Getty Images

Simon Pegg

The first big surprise of Cannes — Simon Pegg, shirtless, in a vest and gold-plated, revolver-charmed chain.

Good tee. Better blazer. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) WireImage

Greg Tarzan Davis

Double-breasted for double the fun.

A huge flex. Literally. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) WireImage

Molly Manning Walker

Not pictured: Walker reversing the playbook and snapping pics of the photographers.

As French as it gets. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

Mhamed Arezki in Ami Paris

Lavender is the color of the season. You can quote me on that.

A tasteful tan two-piece, courtesy of Filip Schnack. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images) Getty Images

Filip Schnack

Two things you can expect a lot more of: monochrome and massive pants.