Cannes Film Festival 2025 Red Carpet: All the Best Celebrity Looks

The Met Gala is finally behind us, but don’t think for a second that the royal red carpet has cooled down. If anything, the looks are heating up, given that the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival — arguably the premier destination for forthcoming feature films and massive menswear from cinema’s best and brightest, even without nudity — just kicked off.
Even early into the festivities, there have already been fashion fireworks from the likes of Tom Cruise, Jeremy Strong, Leonardo DiCaprio and more. We’re determined to keep up with it all with this continuously updated list of the best of the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2025. Check back in sporadically for even more celebrity looks.
Jeremy Strong in Loro Piana
One of two salmon suits that Strong whipped out for Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival. No notes.
Leonardo DiCaprio in Celine
A rare Leo appearance in a very dapper Celine tux.
Tom Cruise
Wrong city, buddy. This is Cannes, not Bordeaux.
Tramell Tillman
Tramell Tillman may just be the hottest actor in Hollywood. He’s certainly the hottest actor in the fashion world, as proven by this creamy three-piece suit.
Esai Morales
Esai Morales looking downright top-heavy (respectfully) in a lovely chalk-stripe grey suit. Lay off the push-ups, guy, you’re embarrassing the rest of us.
Simon Pegg
The first big surprise of Cannes — Simon Pegg, shirtless, in a vest and gold-plated, revolver-charmed chain.
Greg Tarzan Davis
Double-breasted for double the fun.
Molly Manning Walker
Not pictured: Walker reversing the playbook and snapping pics of the photographers.
Mhamed Arezki in Ami Paris
Lavender is the color of the season. You can quote me on that.
Filip Schnack
Two things you can expect a lot more of: monochrome and massive pants.
