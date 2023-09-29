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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From tortoise shell sunglasses to a silky white polo shirt, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Peak Design Is Hosting a Huge Sale
If I need to carry something, I often turn to Peak Design. The company makes luggage, travel accessories, camera cases, smartphone cases, wallets and more, many of which are now on sale.
Madewell’s Spring Sale Is Ridiculously GoodThe brand is offering a number of spring deals
Hurry, Timex Is Hosting a Flash Sale
Over 100 styles are currently available on the Timex website, including this perfect-for-summer Peanuts golf watch. Take 25% off with the code Spring25.
Get a Free Full-Size Candle When You Spend $150 at Flamingo Estate
There’s no shortage of incredible (and very giftable) things to buy at our favorite apothecary; just be sure to spend enough to get one of their best candles, Green Goddess, valued at $64.
Now Is the Best Time to Buy Anything Dyson
If you’re fine with refurbished products, eBay is hosting a massive sale on all things Dyson, from air purifiers to hair dryers to cordless vacuums. Use the code BRANDS4YOU to save an extra 20% off.
Tortoiseshell Sunnies Are 50% Off at Kingsman
With 100% UV protection, these frames will have you looking stylish and ready for the sunshine.
Crisp and Clean, This White Polo Is 40% Off
Style meets quality with this staple, key for your capsule wardrobe. The cotton and silk-blend is perfect for summer.
It’s Your Last Chance (For Now) to Save on Levi’s
The Last Chance Sale at Levi’s doesn’t mean you won’t find savings in the near future, but this is a limited-time offer that could get you up to 75% off closeout styles.
Stock Up on Workout Apparel During Alo’s Anniversary Sale30% off sitewide? Yes, please.
Braun’s Versatile Trimmer Is 45% Off
Braun’s versatile shaver is great for your beard, nose/ear hair or body. Rechargeable and offering 40 length settings, it’s nearly half off on eBay.
Apple’s AirPods Max 2 Get Their First Discount
It’s only $40, but hey, you gotta start somewhere. Available in five colors, the AirPods Max 2 offer improved noise cancellation, adaptive audio and personalized spatial audio.
These Denim Pants From Todd Snyder Are Just $159
Baggy jeans have been all the rage for the past few years, and they don’t plan on going anywhere. Grab these in dark wash now.
Spruce Up the Traditional Quarter Zip for 30% Off
Ribbed and sunwashed-dyed, this sweater from Faherty gives off that vintage look that’s made to last.
Up Your Skincare Game Via This Kiehl’s Sale
Amazon is currently taking 25% off several skincare products from Kiehl’s, including eye cream, sunscreen, moisturizer and more.
Your Bags Could Use a Little More Flair
Colorful, durable, lightweight. Cotopaxi’s bags are eye-catching and great for rugged travels and airport jaunts, and a number of their bags are now on sale at Woot.
The Life360 Tile Pro Is Down to Just $25
The most powerful Tile offers a 500-foot /150m Bluetooth range so you’ll never lose your keys, wallet or phone again. The Bluetooth tracker is currently 29% off.
American Giant Is Hosting a Huge Sale
Save up to 70% off a variety of henleys, tees, commuter pants, pullovers and button-ups right now at American Giant (note that many of these items are “final sale,” so no returns).
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