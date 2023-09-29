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From Sunnies to Crisp Polos: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, a huge American Giant sale

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated May 8, 2026 12:54 pm EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and even a little culture.
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
Brands

The Gist

No need to spend all day online shopping-this week's curated list brings you the internet's best deals, from discounted tech and stylish apparel to home essentials and skincare, making it easy to snag significant savings.

Key Takeaways

  • Discounts are featured on items from Peak Design, Timex, Dyson, Levi's, Apple, and Kiehl's.
  • Offers include percentage-off sales, flash sales, and free items with qualifying purchases.
  • Savings span luggage, watches, refurbished electronics, denim, and skincare products.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From tortoise shell sunglasses to a silky white polo shirt, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Peak Design Is Hosting a Huge Sale
Peak Design Is Hosting a Huge Sale

If I need to carry something, I often turn to Peak Design. The company makes luggage, travel accessories, camera cases, smartphone cases, wallets and more, many of which are now on sale.

Shop the Sale Here
Madewell’s Spring Sale Is Ridiculously Good
Madewell’s Spring Sale Is Ridiculously Good
 The brand is offering a number of spring deals
Hurry, Timex Is Hosting a Flash Sale
Hurry, Timex Is Hosting a Flash Sale

Over 100 styles are currently available on the Timex website, including this perfect-for-summer Peanuts golf watch. Take 25% off with the code Spring25.

Shop the Sale Here
Get a Free Full-Size Candle When You Spend $150 at Flamingo Estate
Get a Free Full-Size Candle When You Spend $150 at Flamingo Estate

There’s no shortage of incredible (and very giftable) things to buy at our favorite apothecary; just be sure to spend enough to get one of their best candles, Green Goddess, valued at $64.

Shop Here
Now Is the Best Time to Buy Anything Dyson
Now Is the Best Time to Buy Anything Dyson

If you’re fine with refurbished products, eBay is hosting a massive sale on all things Dyson, from air purifiers to hair dryers to cordless vacuums. Use the code BRANDS4YOU to save an extra 20% off.

Shop the Sale Here
Tortoiseshell Sunnies Are 50% Off at Kingsman
Tortoiseshell Sunnies Are 50% Off at Kingsman

With 100% UV protection, these frames will have you looking stylish and ready for the sunshine.

Buy Here : $550 $275
Crisp and Clean, This White Polo Is 40% Off
Crisp and Clean, This White Polo Is 40% Off

Style meets quality with this staple, key for your capsule wardrobe. The cotton and silk-blend is perfect for summer.

Buy Here : $335 $201
It’s Your Last Chance (For Now) to Save on Levi’s
It’s Your Last Chance (For Now) to Save on Levi’s

The Last Chance Sale at Levi’s doesn’t mean you won’t find savings in the near future, but this is a limited-time offer that could get you up to 75% off closeout styles.

Shop the Sale Here
Stock Up on Workout Apparel During Alo’s Anniversary Sale
Stock Up on Workout Apparel During Alo’s Anniversary Sale
 30% off sitewide? Yes, please.
Braun’s Versatile Trimmer Is 45% Off
Braun’s Versatile Trimmer Is 45% Off

Braun’s versatile shaver is great for your beard, nose/ear hair or body. Rechargeable and offering 40 length settings, it’s nearly half off on eBay.

Buy Here : $120 $66
Apple’s AirPods Max 2 Get Their First Discount
Apple’s AirPods Max 2 Get Their First Discount

It’s only $40, but hey, you gotta start somewhere. Available in five colors, the AirPods Max 2 offer improved noise cancellation, adaptive audio and personalized spatial audio.

Buy Here : $549 $509
These Denim Pants From Todd Snyder Are Just $159
These Denim Pants From Todd Snyder Are Just $159

Baggy jeans have been all the rage for the past few years, and they don’t plan on going anywhere. Grab these in dark wash now.

Buy Here : $198 $159
Spruce Up the Traditional Quarter Zip for 30% Off
Spruce Up the Traditional Quarter Zip for 30% Off

Ribbed and sunwashed-dyed, this sweater from Faherty gives off that vintage look that’s made to last.

Buy Here : $228 $159
Up Your Skincare Game Via This Kiehl’s Sale
Up Your Skincare Game Via This Kiehl’s Sale

Amazon is currently taking 25% off several skincare products from Kiehl’s, including eye cream, sunscreen, moisturizer and more.

Shop the Sale Here
Your Bags Could Use a Little More Flair
Your Bags Could Use a Little More Flair

Colorful, durable, lightweight. Cotopaxi’s bags are eye-catching and great for rugged travels and airport jaunts, and a number of their bags are now on sale at Woot.

Shop the Sale Here
The Life360 Tile Pro Is Down to Just $25
The Life360 Tile Pro Is Down to Just $25

The most powerful Tile offers a 500-foot /150m Bluetooth range so you’ll never lose your keys, wallet or phone again. The Bluetooth tracker is currently 29% off.

Buy Here : $35 $25
American Giant Is Hosting a Huge Sale
American Giant Is Hosting a Huge Sale

Save up to 70% off a variety of henleys, tees, commuter pants, pullovers and button-ups right now at American Giant (note that many of these items are “final sale,” so no returns).

Shop the Sale Here

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

American Giant Long Sleeve Henley
American Giant Is Hosting a Huge Sale

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