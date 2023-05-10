Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The best gifts are thoughtfully chosen, pricey enough that we wouldn’t purchase them for ourselves, and… they arrive on time. If Mother’s Day slipped your mind (it’s this weekend, by the way), we’ve got you covered with a selection of last-minute gifts readily available on Amazon Prime.

Even if you already got her something special from our massive Mother’s Day gift guide, you can still tack on one or two top-notch items from our list below.

Giving her the gift of stylist-level blowouts at home? Priceless.

Drifting off to sleep has never been easier! Just one slather of this two-in-one deep sleep lotion.

Our EIC loves a butter crock. The 16th-century kitchen tool is a must-have, but this green marble design is an extremely chic one.

Speaking of chic … gardening tools do not have to be of the Home Depot variety. Let’s add a splash of color to her favorite outdoor hobby with this style-forward gardening tool set.

Pool and beach days are coming. Mom needs a sturdy bag to keep drinks, lunches, snacks and more comfortably cool all day. This stylish Stanley mini soft cooler is the best way to do so.

Slapping on a creamy sleeping mask before bed is the easiest way to lock in moisture, soften skin and boost radiance. Laneige’s overnight masks are the best in the business and the sleek facial creams we swear by ourselves.

Kate Spade is known for its fashionable, brightly colored and patterned bags — but the brand has an entire line of eye-catching home goods. This serving bowl is a fun pop of pink, and adds a an inviting splash of color to any countertop.

Puffer bags are very in. This everyday tote is quite affordable, but still ticks those trend-forward and practical boxes.

An affordable necklace that still screams exquisite. If she prefers a poignant gem, this piece of jewelry is a solid choice.

This bowl set with a playful design is an underrated, unexpected gift.

You know we love a double-wall insulated, stainless steel Yeti tumbler. So if she doesn’t already have one, this offering from the brand, in a very seasonal lilac, is perfect for morning coffee, water or even a glug of wine at the end of the day.

The least hideous rain or gardening boots on the market.