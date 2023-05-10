Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Get Right Now on Amazon

In case you're scrambling to find something before Sunday

By Zoe de Leon and Logan Mahan
Updated May 7, 2025 11:27 am EDT
The best last-minute Mother's Day gifts from Amazon.
There's still time to get her something nice before Sunday.
The best gifts are thoughtfully chosen, pricey enough that we wouldn’t purchase them for ourselves, and… they arrive on time. If Mother’s Day slipped your mind (it’s this weekend, by the way), we’ve got you covered with a selection of last-minute gifts readily available on Amazon Prime.

Even if you already got her something special from our massive Mother’s Day gift guide, you can still tack on one or two top-notch items from our list below.

Drybar Blow-Dryer Shot Collection
Drybar Blow-Dryer Shot Collection
Buy Here : $155

Giving her the gift of stylist-level blowouts at home? Priceless.

This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon
This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon
Buy Here : $40

Drifting off to sleep has never been easier! Just one slather of this two-in-one deep sleep lotion.

Howsie Ceramic Butter Crock
Howsie Ceramic Butter Crock
Buy Here : $20 $17

Our EIC loves a butter crock. The 16th-century kitchen tool is a must-have, but this green marble design is an extremely chic one.

ban.do 2 Piece Gardening Hand Tools
ban.do 2 Piece Gardening Hand Tools
Buy Here : $28

Speaking of chic … gardening tools do not have to be of the Home Depot variety. Let’s add a splash of color to her favorite outdoor hobby with this style-forward gardening tool set.

Stanley All Day Julienne Mini Soft Cooler Bag and Lunch Box
Stanley All Day Julienne Mini Soft Cooler Bag and Lunch Box
Buy Here : $100

Pool and beach days are coming. Mom needs a sturdy bag to keep drinks, lunches, snacks and more comfortably cool all day. This stylish Stanley mini soft cooler is the best way to do so.

LANEIGE Cica Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Cica Sleeping Mask
Buy Here : $34

Slapping on a creamy sleeping mask before bed is the easiest way to lock in moisture, soften skin and boost radiance. Laneige’s overnight masks are the best in the business and the sleek facial creams we swear by ourselves.

Kate Spade New York Make It Pop Serving Bowl
Kate Spade New York Make It Pop Serving Bowl
Buy Here : $80 $64

Kate Spade is known for its fashionable, brightly colored and patterned bags — but the brand has an entire line of eye-catching home goods. This serving bowl is a fun pop of pink, and adds a an inviting splash of color to any countertop.

Amazon Essentials Womens Puffer Tote Bag
Amazon Essentials Womens Puffer Tote Bag
Buy Here : $30

Puffer bags are very in. This everyday tote is quite affordable, but still ticks those trend-forward and practical boxes.

Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace for Women
Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace for Women
Buy Here : $65

An affordable necklace that still screams exquisite. If she prefers a poignant gem, this piece of jewelry is a solid choice.

Kate Spade New York Black Deco Dot 4-Piece All-Purpose Bowl Set
Kate Spade New York Black Deco Dot 4-Piece All-Purpose Bowl Set
Buy Here : $60

This bowl set with a playful design is an underrated, unexpected gift.

Yeti Rambler 30 oz Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 30 oz Tumbler
Buy Here : $38 $30

You know we love a double-wall insulated, stainless steel Yeti tumbler. So if she doesn’t already have one, this offering from the brand, in a very seasonal lilac, is perfect for morning coffee, water or even a glug of wine at the end of the day.

Hunter Women’s Original Short Rain Boots
Hunter Women’s Original Short Rain Boots
Buy Here : $200

The least hideous rain or gardening boots on the market.

