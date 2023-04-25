The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2023

Don’t fret if you have not yet picked out the perfect gift for your mom, wife, grandma, aunt, baby mama or any other maternal figure in your life yet, or if you’ve not even begun to think about it. (Though you should probably start as Mother’s Day falls on May 14th this year, i.e. just a few weeks away.) That’s where we come in.

Below you’ll find a wondrous array of unique and thoughtful gifts for every kind of mother in your life: A do-it-all diaper backpack for the new mom, a luxe percussive therapy facial device for the skincare-obsessed, a pair of colorful sandals for the fashion-forward mama and a spanking new, non-stick bakeware set for the lady who could happily spend hours in the kitchen.

So yes, you’ve got time. For now. But then you’ll have less time. And then even less. So why not just get it taken care of right now? Below, the best gifts to give this Mother’s Day.

Our Top Mother’s Day Gifts for 2023

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag We’re often skeptical of any item that goes viral on TikTok, but we must admit this versatile, fanny-pack-style bag lives up to its massive hype. It’s excellent for everyday carry when she just needs the essentials — phone, keys, wallet, chapstick. (And you can trust us because we bought it before it got mega-popular.) Buy Here : $38

Nike Pegasus 40 She’ll be beating PRs in no time with the top-rated Pegasus 40, a respectable running shoe that features all the great responsiveness and support we’ve loved in earlier iterations, with new-and-improved comfort in the arch and toes. Buy it now : $130

Verdant Tea Purple Gilded Aroma Cup Set For the tea mom, this handmade drinking set is a stunning addition to her teatime ritual. Crafted in Longquan, the collection includes a tasting cup, and a slim aroma cup, complete with a handsome bamboo saucer. Buy it now : $14

The Best Mother’s Day Style Gifts

Andie Amalfi One Piece Andie makes some of the most flattering, high-quality swimsuits we’ve tried. Thee brand’s Amalfi One Piece is a best-seller that features a timeless silhouette and is available in a ton of colors and fabrics, including this adorable crochet lace. Buy Here : $128

Vincero The District From eco-forward sunglass brand Vincero, these wayfarer style shades provide critical 100% UVA/UVB protection during sunny days. But beyond looks and performance, they’re also one of the most comfortable frames we’ve tried. Buy Here : $145

Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch Treat the mom in your life to a Mansur Gavriel bag this Mother’s Day. The female-founded brand boasts a timeless aesthetic that never feels stuffy. But if you’re lost on what to get, make it our go-to warm-weather bag, the Mini Cloud Clutch. Mansur Gavriel : $545

M.Gemi The Nadia Handmade in Tuscany, this slip-on mule features a luxury Italian Nappa leather upper and top-grain leather sole. Though the highlight of this stylish, warm-weather shoe is its walkability, thanks to a 70mm block heel and plush leather lining. Buy Here : $248

Petite Plume Women’s Fields of Provence Chloé Nightgown Warmer nights call for breathable, barely-there sleepwear. This chic nightgown is a favorite among the women at InsideHook: It’s cute, it’s flowy and it makes us feel like we’re the protagonist in a Regency novel. Buy Here : $84

Dandy Del Mar Malta Crochet Dress Say goodbye to boring coverups and hello to this versatile beauty. She can literally go from the beach to the bar in Dandy Del’s vibrant, mini crochet dress. Buy it now : $149

Monica Vinader Siren Tonal Half Eternity Ring Monica Vinader always manages to straddle the perfect line between classic and eye-catching, and the brand’s Siren Tonal Half Eternity Ring — gemstones galore! — fits that aesthetic to a T. Buy it now : $135

Shinola Women’s Derby Watch Hand-assembled in Detroit with Swiss parts, this knockout of a timepiece is inspired by the “horseshoe’s elegant wrought-iron curves” and features a high-end Italian leather strap, making this “good fortune” watch an elevated everyday accessory. Buy it now : $700

The Best Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts

Selfmade True Grit Resilience Scrub Lots of body scrubs can be too harsh for her delicate skin. It’s why we love Selfmade’s body and scalp scrub, which effectively exfoliates the skin to combat dirt, build-up and ingrown hairs without feeling like we’re getting a sandpaper rub down. Buy Here : $34

Foreo UFO Mini 2 You could spring on a fancy facial or gift her this transformative beauty gadget that’ll deliver the same results at home. The UFO mini 2 combines heating, LED light, massage and a face mask all in one easy-to-use handheld device. Buy Here : $139 $99

Ouai Body Creme St. Barts Dehydrated skin is no match for Ouai’s newest all-over body cream. Using ingredients like Cupuacu Butter, Squalane, and Coconut Oil, this fluffy whipped lotion quickly absorbs into her skin, leaving it smooth, silky and smelling like a dreamy, topical oasis (thanks to notes of Dragonfruit, Orange Blossom, Tuberose and Baltic Amber.) Buy Here : $38

Soothe Gift Card Bring the spa to her. Soothe offers in-home massages, skincare, hair and beauty services performed by top-notch professionals. Getting pampered has never been more convenient. Buy Here

Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to her post-workout routine. Also, you’ll get a Travel Bag and Free Seratonin Bath Soak with purchase, plus a Free Copper Dry Brush when you spend $350 or more. Buy Here : $599

Therabody TheraFace PRO If she frequents a facialist, experiences tension in her face or just wants to take better care of her skin, then the TheraFace Pro is a luxury skincare device worth throwing money at. Read our full review of the TheraFace Pro here. Buy it now : $299

Supergoop! Everyday SPF Faves Kit A set with all of our favorite Supergoop! products — just in time for the summer. Included in this Dopp kit is the brand’s best-selling (and our personal favorite SPF) Unseen Sunscreen and Glowscreen, along with a dry oil sunscreen stick and refreshing SPF face mist. Buy Here : $60

The Best Fitness and Outdoor Gifts

Oura Ring Gen3 As someone who wants to track their sleeping habits but refuses to wear their Apple watch to bed because it’s hella uncomfortable, a smart ring is a pretty sick alternative. More specifically Oura, an advanced, unobtrusive wearable that provides accurate information about sleep and recovery — and won’t clash with her outfit, like other wearable devices tend to. Buy Here : $349

lululemon Strongfeel Women’s Training Shoe Of lululemon’s newest launches, this all-around, low-profile training shoe has been the one that’s impressed us the most. For starters, it feels featherlight and completely secure on our feet. It was also designed specifically for the female foot, for a more supportive, comfortable fit. But if she’s not satisfied with the feel, lululemon offers a 30-day trial period. Buy Here : $128

Solo StoveMesa Tabletop Fire Pit Solo Stove’s only tabletop fire pit, Mesa is meant to bring “the joy of a fire pit to smaller outdoor spaces and city living.” It’s the perfect gift for the urban-dwelling outdoorsman on your list, who’d rather be in the backcountry. Buy Here : $130 $80

Wander & Perch Wet Bags Wander & Perch’s water-resistant pouches are a pooside/beach-going must-have. Available in a slew of tropical prints and patterns, the wet bags are designed to store wet bathing suits, sweaty gym clothes or everyday essentials — phone, keys, wallet — she wants to keep protected. Buy Here : $44

Public Rec Go-To Dress As its name suggests, Public Rec’s performance dress is a versatile lifesaver, one that’s suitable for almost any occasion: the office, after-work drinks and weekend errands. Buy Here : $98

Lojel Cubo Medium For the over-packer in your life, Lojel is a serious travel lifesaver. She’s durable, she’s spacious and she looks pretty damn good, too. Buy Here : $345

Ibex Women’s Springbok Short Ibex’s lightweight running short is made with top-performing Merino Tencel, which means this active short boasts a bunch of performance properties. For the avid hiker or runner, she’ll appreciate the active short’s thermoregulating, moisture-wicking and odor-resistant abilities. Buy it now : $100

The Best Gifts for the New Mom

Nanit Sound + Light For the mom that needs a little extra help getting baby to sleep, this expertly designed, two-in-one sound machine and nightlight helps soothe baby asleep with an extensive sound library of white noise, nature sounds and lullabies. Buy it now : $100 $80

Natalist Pregnancy Gift Basket Pregnancy is no walk in the park, people! It’s why the mom-to-be in your life requires this gift set, created to help treat any uncomfortable pregnancy ailments she might be experiencing. The basket includes a few fast-acting relief products, like a nourishing belly oil, nausea relief tea and a soothing cream to treat swollen feet and ankles. Buy Here : $110 $99

Beis Baby Stroller Organizer This much-loved stroller attachment, not only expands stroller storage but keeps on-the-go essentials neat and accessible. The sleek-looking nylon organizer easily attaches to the stroller’s handles and includes two cup holders, a pocket for Wet Ones and even a pouch to store extra toys. Buy Here : $48

Ezpz First Foods Set What may look like your run-of-the-mill dining set for the little lads, is actually an ingenious development tool. Not only does this three-piece food set prevent excess mess (thanks to some powerful suction located at the bottom of the bowl), but encourages baby to eat and drink all by themselves with easy-to-grip utensils and soft silicone materials. Buy Here : $37

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack The mother of all diaper bags, Dagne Dover’s neoprene backpack comes in three sizes, all of which fit an iPad or laptop plus everyday essentials. This handy, good-looking bag also features a mini changing pad, stroller clips, luggage straps and more. Buy Here : $195

The Best Gifts for the Home

New York Times Birthday Book You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born. Use code MOM2023 to take 20% off. Buy Here : $100 $80 – $145

Birthdate Candles She’ll cozy right up to this candle because one, it smells delightful and two, it’s designed specifically for her. Combining astrology, numerology and tarot, Birthdate has managed to create 365 candles, one for every birthday. Hers will include an impressively detailed personality description, info on her symbolic tarot card, ruling number and planet, and a scent crafted to match her “inner spirit.” (All you have to do is get her birthday correct!) Buy Here : $60 $50

Material Knives + Stand We love Material, the AAPI-founded brand that makes some seriously good-looking and highly functional kitchenware. And their best-selling knife trio is no joke. Featuring a chef’s knife, serrated knife and pairing knife — all made from sharp Japanese stainless steel and high carbon — and a slim wooden stand to display them, Material’s Knives + Stand will have her slicing, dicing and chopping like a pro. Buy Here : $245 $225

Flamingo Estate The Picnic Basket You’re looking at a collection of ethically-grown garden picks fit for a picnic. This beautifully branded set from Flamingo Estate — a glam 7-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles — stars some seriously unique goodies with distinctive flavor profiles she won’t taste anywhere else. Buy Here : $140

Dyson V15 Detect The best in the biz, Dyson’s vacuums are a reliable, much-appreciated gift for mom. The company’s V15 Detect is a superior model, and Dyson’s most powerful vacuum that smartly optimizes suction and run time. Take it from one reviewer who said it’s “worth every single penny.” Buy Here : $750

Caraway Food Storage Set Time to retire the yellowing and stained Tupperware and bring in the Crown Jewel of food storage containers. This set from Caraway features 14 pieces of modern, clean-looking storage options, which include ceramic-coated glass containers that feature Air Release Technology, designed to keep leftovers and the like fresh for longer. Buy it now : $305 $245

Filthy Olive Brine Whipping up a deliciously dirty martini at home has never been easier thanks to Filthy’s olive brine pouches (each pouch makes about 15 martinis), which are produced with naturally cured olives. Buy Here : $22

Made In Nancy Silverton The Bakeware Set A three-piece set of French Porcelain Bakeware that can sustain over 50 hours at temperatures over 2500F, was designed in part by renowned chef Nancy Silverton and features an array of lovely botanical and geometric details priced under $300? A no-brainer gift in our humble opinion. Buy it now : $269

Bloomscape Lavender Tree If she prefers plants to flowers, gift Bloomscape’s easy-to-maintain lavender tree, a nice-to-look-at, aromatic beauty that would look lovely on her windowsill (since it requires lots of natural sunlight.) Buy it now : $76 – $84

Yamazaki Stacked Jewelry Box From Japanese home design brand Yamazaki, this super slim, discreetly tiered organizer neatly holds all her precious jewels, so they don’t end up in one tangled mess. Buy Here : $27

Lafco Restorative Retreat With scents “Cucumber Mint,” “Parsley Sage” and Retreat, any room in her home can become a serene oasis with Lafco’s new soothing candle set. Buy Here : $96