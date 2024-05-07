Leisure > Gear

20 Mother's Day Gifts Under $100

And $75…and $50…and $25

By Logan Mahan
Updated May 7, 2024
The best mother's day gifts under $100
20 superb gifts for Mom, all under $100.
Finding the best gifts for the mother in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big, wide world of women’s products into one comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.) However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price. Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good Mother’s Day gifts — all of them under $100. 

Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100

Lululemon The Workout Mat 6mm
Lululemon The Workout Mat 6mm

This heavy-duty, supportive workout mat is great for a variety of high and low-intensity workouts: HIIT, strength training, pilates, yoga and more.

Buy it now : $98
SpoiledChild 036+ Anti-Aging Peptide Moisturizer
SpoiledChild 036+ Anti-Aging Peptide Moisturizer

Expensive skincare is always a good idea. We admit, shopping for someone else’s skin can be extremely difficult — so when in doubt go with an ultra-rich moisturizer. Specifically this one from SpoiledChild, that’s packed with anti-aging properties.

SpoiledChild : $88
New Balance 574 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance 574 Unisex Sneakers

An incredibly chic pair of New Balances.

Buy it now : $85
Kule The New Spaghetti Tank
Kule The New Spaghetti Tank

A tennis core tank seems appropriate.

Buy it now : $78
Mejuri Round Topaz Bracelet
Mejuri Round Topaz Bracelet

An elegant gemstone bracelet under $80? A no-brainer.

Buy it now : $78

Mother’s Day Gifts Under $75

Vuori Halo Boxy Short
Vuori Halo Boxy Short

With a flattering high waist and Vuori’s premium stretch fabric, she’ll be lounging in these shorts all summer long.

Buy it now : $74
Calpak Insulated 8L Soft-Sided Cooler
Calpak Insulated 8L Soft-Sided Cooler

Available in six different colorways, this water-resistant soft-sided cooler keeps drinks and snacks at the ideal temperature and conveniently includes outer storage pockets for hauling non-refrigerated items.

Buy Here : $65
pītusa Checkered Crochet Bucket Hat
pītusa Checkered Crochet Bucket Hat

Available in three fun colorways, this checkered crocheted bucket hat is an easy (and practical) statement piece.

Buy it now : $64
Areaware Everything Nice Butter Dish
Areaware Everything Nice Butter Dish

You heard it here first: It’s gonna be a hot butter summer. So she’ll need this glass butter dish designed by artist Sophie Lou Jacobsen in NYC.

Buy it now : $60
Cliik Container3-Pack
Cliik Container3-Pack

She can organize just about anything in these BPA-free Tritan plastic, magnetic containers.

Buy it now : $59

Under $50

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Eye Mask
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Eye Mask

Ensure she gets the best sleep each night with this luxurious, washable silk sleep mask.

Buy it now : $48
Farmhouse Ceramic Berry Basket
Farmhouse Ceramic Berry Basket

Enough with the ugly plastic containers — her fruit should be on display with these beautiful ceramic bowls.

Buy it now : $39
Micola Shrimp Serving Bowl
Micola Shrimp Serving Bowl

For the shrimp lover, this adorable serving bowl is a must.

Buy it now : $38
Ballast Beach Pillow
Ballast Beach Pillow

You can read why we’re obsessed with the Ballast Beach Pillow here, but if she’s an avid beach-goer (and avid napper) just know this travel-friendly, inflatable pillow is possibly the best gift you can give her. 

Buy Here : $35 Amazon : $35
Papier Al Fresco Spiral Recipe Journal
Papier Al Fresco Spiral Recipe Journal

She’ll jot her favorite recipes down in this very cute, very handy hardback journal.

Buy Here : $38$32

Under $25

Halara Softlyzero Airy Thumb Hole Cropped Cool Touch Golf Shrug Sports Top
Halara Softlyzero Airy Thumb Hole Cropped Cool Touch Golf Shrug Sports Top

Elevate any workout set with Halara’s extremely comfortable cropped shrug.

Buy it now : $30$25
Vacation Super Stick SPF 45
Vacation Super Stick SPF 45

Expanding its ever-growing line of protective sunbathing balms, retro pool brand Vacation is now offering a handy face stick sunscreen. Using the brand’s WaterGlide technology (“for a non-waxy, tug-free glide”), the all-new Super Stick goes on smooth and clear.

Buy Here : $24
Ami Ami Rosé
Ami Ami Rosé

We’re drinking rosé straight from the bag this spring. Specifically, this deliciously crisp and dry rosé from boxed wine brand Ami Ami.

Ami Ami : $24
Athena Club Gentle Sugar Scrub
Athena Club Gentle Sugar Scrub

Exfoliating is an essential part of the skincare routine. It rids the skin barrier of dead cells, making it easier for moisturizer to deeply penetrate the skin. But, if she has sensitive skin, we’d go with this gentle, yet effective, sugar scrub.

Buy it now : $16
Flare & Co. Puffed Mini Earrings
Flare & Co. Puffed Mini Earrings

These surprisingly affordable hoops aren’t just a steal but are water-resistant and anti-tarnish. Perfect for summer.

Buy it now : $12

Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

