The best mother's day gifts under $100

Finding the best gifts for the mother in your life can be overwhelming. It’s why we took the liberty to narrow the big, wide world of women’s products into one comprehensive gift guide. (You can check that out here.) However, we understand that we might need to get even more specific, particularly as it relates to price. Whether you’re looking to pick up something extra to tack on to the main attraction, or you’re just looking for something sumptuous that doesn’t break the bank, below are 20 pretty darn good Mother’s Day gifts — all of them under $100.
Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100
Lululemon The Workout Mat 6mm
This heavy-duty, supportive workout mat is great for a variety of high and low-intensity workouts: HIIT, strength training, pilates, yoga and more.
SpoiledChild 036+ Anti-Aging Peptide Moisturizer
Expensive skincare is always a good idea. We admit, shopping for someone else’s skin can be extremely difficult — so when in doubt go with an ultra-rich moisturizer. Specifically this one from SpoiledChild, that’s packed with anti-aging properties.
New Balance 574 Unisex Sneakers
An incredibly chic pair of New Balances.
Kule The New Spaghetti Tank
A tennis core tank seems appropriate.
Mejuri Round Topaz Bracelet
An elegant gemstone bracelet under $80? A no-brainer.
Mother’s Day Gifts Under $75
Vuori Halo Boxy Short
With a flattering high waist and Vuori’s premium stretch fabric, she’ll be lounging in these shorts all summer long.
Calpak Insulated 8L Soft-Sided Cooler
Available in six different colorways, this water-resistant soft-sided cooler keeps drinks and snacks at the ideal temperature and conveniently includes outer storage pockets for hauling non-refrigerated items.
pītusa Checkered Crochet Bucket Hat
Available in three fun colorways, this checkered crocheted bucket hat is an easy (and practical) statement piece.
Areaware Everything Nice Butter Dish
You heard it here first: It’s gonna be a hot butter summer. So she’ll need this glass butter dish designed by artist Sophie Lou Jacobsen in NYC.
Cliik Container3-Pack
She can organize just about anything in these BPA-free Tritan plastic, magnetic containers.
Under $50
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Eye Mask
Ensure she gets the best sleep each night with this luxurious, washable silk sleep mask.
Farmhouse Ceramic Berry Basket
Enough with the ugly plastic containers — her fruit should be on display with these beautiful ceramic bowls.
Micola Shrimp Serving Bowl
For the shrimp lover, this adorable serving bowl is a must.
Ballast Beach Pillow
You can read why we’re obsessed with the Ballast Beach Pillow here, but if she’s an avid beach-goer (and avid napper) just know this travel-friendly, inflatable pillow is possibly the best gift you can give her.
Papier Al Fresco Spiral Recipe Journal
She’ll jot her favorite recipes down in this very cute, very handy hardback journal.
Under $25
Halara Softlyzero Airy Thumb Hole Cropped Cool Touch Golf Shrug Sports Top
Elevate any workout set with Halara’s extremely comfortable cropped shrug.
Vacation Super Stick SPF 45
Expanding its ever-growing line of protective sunbathing balms, retro pool brand Vacation is now offering a handy face stick sunscreen. Using the brand’s WaterGlide technology (“for a non-waxy, tug-free glide”), the all-new Super Stick goes on smooth and clear.
Ami Ami Rosé
We’re drinking rosé straight from the bag this spring. Specifically, this deliciously crisp and dry rosé from boxed wine brand Ami Ami.
Athena Club Gentle Sugar Scrub
Exfoliating is an essential part of the skincare routine. It rids the skin barrier of dead cells, making it easier for moisturizer to deeply penetrate the skin. But, if she has sensitive skin, we’d go with this gentle, yet effective, sugar scrub.
Flare & Co. Puffed Mini Earrings
These surprisingly affordable hoops aren’t just a steal but are water-resistant and anti-tarnish. Perfect for summer.
