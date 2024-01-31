Paint Your Life is a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos, a truly one-the-kind, sentimental gift for friends, family or even yourself. Custom paintings and illustrations are solid items to gift (perhaps for, say, an upcoming romantic holiday), and Paint Your Life is a top online destination to commission dependably made, beautiful works of art for a reasonable price. Bonus: we also have an exclusive discount code for you that’ll take 25% off your order. Just use INSIDEHOOK25 at checkout.

How Paint Your Life Works

With the easy-to-use platform, you can encapsulate treasured memories, loved ones, favorite places or beloved furry friends into a forever painting.

First, you choose exactly what type of painting and technique you’d like your photo to take on. And there are a variety of mediums to choose from, including oil-based paintings, watercolor, pastel and even pencil illustrations. Once you’ve chosen a technique, it’s time to upload your photo. If you’re unsure of what you should be using, you can choose to have an expert consult on which types of photos will work best for your portrait. You can also customize your painting even further. For example, if you want a family portrait but don’t have an actual photo of everyone together, you can have your artist dream it up, using uploaded and reference photos to create your ideal collage.

When choosing an artist, you can have Paint Your Life match you with one or choose from a selection of artists yourself. If you decide to go with a specific artist, you can view each pro’s previous works and easily gauge which style fits your preference. Finally, it’s time to pick how big you want your painting. Choose from nine sizes, or input custom dimensions. Prices vary from $149 for an 8×10″ painting to $549 for a 36×48.”

However, Paint Your Life only requests 20% upfront. You won’t have to pay the rest until the painting is approved by you — but if you’re not totally over the moon with your order, Paint Your Life offers a 100% money-back guarantee.

Our Experience

We had the opportunity to commission our own custom painting for the InsideHook headquarters.

Now what do the staffers of InsideHook hold near and dear to their hearts? Something so sentimental to us that we’d get a 20×24″, $450 oil-based painting of to hang in our office? Our favorite happy hour bar, of course. We also paid an additional $100 for the video of our artist creating the piece in realtime (an add-on Paint Your Life offers), which you can watch below:

As described, the process of ordering our painting, and having it customized to our specific tastes, was quite seamless. And the result, as you can see, is pretty outstanding.

We’ve talked a lot about what makes for a memorable gift, and one that straddles the line between sentimental and slightly high-end is the sweet spot, even more so for Valentine’s Day. Paint Your Life makes gifting a one-of-a-kind, deeply meaningful object a remarkably easy endeavor.