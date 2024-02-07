The Best Last-Minute Deals on Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
You don’t have to send a loved one flowers just because it’s Valentine’s Day.
But it doesn’t hurt! And for people who suddenly realized it’s about a week away from V-Day, you’re in luck: It’s not that hard to find an online florist who can accommodate your late planning.
Below, some good deals on lovely bouquets and other gifts that’ll arrive by Feb. 14 — if not sooner, as you can probably save yourself some stress and a little money by scheduling your send a day early. And remember: It’s OK to send flowers any day of the year for any reason.
1-800-Flowers.com
The site offers a Deal of the Day, which today (Wednesday) includes two dozen roses for $40 (down from $70).
Teleflora
The site’s Deal of the Day offers a set price (starting at $50)— lower than other arrangements on the site — for a local florist to design their own bouquet for your loved one with just a bit of guidance from you.
The Bouqs Co.
Place your order at this farm-direct, transparent-sourcing florist now and get 25% off your order with the code BOUQSDAY, plus an additional $10 if you sign in to your account.
FTD
Flowers (and non-flower gifting options) from this century-old business are modestly priced, and same-day delivery is an option. The site also offers a “$60 and Under” section.
UrbanStems
Besides a few specific bouquet deals, you can also save a bit by ordering more stems (doubling or tripling the usual dozen), or you can save 20% off by signing off for the brand’s emails (it can unlock this via a small “save 20%” button on the bottom right of the screen).
Farmgirl Flowers
Today (Wednesday) only, take 25% off the site’s best-selling burlap-wrapped VDay bouquet with the code XOXOFARMGIRL.
DoorDash
Yep, you can get bouquets via this food/booze/grocery delivery app, too. It’s 40% off any flower purchase ($30 minimum) from Bloom Haus by Kroger with code 40VDAYFLORAL from now until Thursday, February 15. It’s also 20% off two flower orders on DoorDash with code HEART20 from February 9 until February 15 (up to $15 off).
