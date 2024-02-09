Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There are many gifts that have come to define Valentine’s Day, some obvious and others odd. Lingerie, for example, is an obvious gift that oozes sex and romance; a lock of hair, on the other hand, is rather strange. But chocolate is a timeless Valentine’s Day gift that traces its roots to the Mayan civilization, the Aztecs and early European royalty. And when Cadbury unveiled the first heart-shaped box of chocolates in 1861 to instant success, the rest, as they say, was sweet history.

While there’s still no concrete evidence to support the use of chocolate as an aphrodisiac, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t gift it on Valentine’s Day. Rather than allowing you to present a box of chocolates from the local department store, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up a handful of mature options that are sure to wow your crush, partner, lover or whomever you choose to appreciate on V-Day. Celebrate with something sweet — and don’t forget the flowers.

Vosges Pink Champagne Truffles Combining 62% cacao dark chocolate with some very fancy French Rosé champagne, these truffles might look minimal, but they pack a punch. Not to mention, they simply look fabulous, topped with 23-karat gold leaf and dried cherries. Buy Here : $20

andSons Valentine’s Day Collection The second-generation chocolatier sells the finest, hand-painted chocolate out of Beverly Hills, California. The brand’s Valentine’s Day collection includes this chicly designed keepsake box featuring an assortment of 24 delectable chocolates. including seven brand new flavors. Buy Here : $85

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box There’s a good chance you’ve sampled Godiva chocolate at some point in your life, but now you can gift an entire assortment’s worth thanks to the brand’s signature gold box. Find gourmet options in dark, milk and white chocolate with decadent Belgian fillings featuring unique combinations of rich ganache, velvety caramel, luscious praliné and more. And while we recommend the 36-piece box for its ideal capacity, you can downsize to as little as eight pieces or upgrade to a box of 140 chocolates for the ultimate gift. Buy Here : $60

Kreuther Chef’s Selection Beyond the obvious fact that Kreuther’s Signature Selection looks like a work of art, this 24-piece collection is incredibly delectable and had-picked by the Chef. Combining classic and seasonal flavors using time-tested French techniques, your Valentine is sure to enjoy the variety and attention to detail. Buy it now : $110

Moonstruck’s Favorite Bars 5pc Gift Set Portland, Oregon-based Moonstruck Chocolate has crafted superior chocolates that not only taste exceptional, but look remarkable as well for nearly 30 years. Made with ethically-sourced chocolate and elevated with fresh local ingredients, consider gifting the Favorite Bars Gift Set that features five of the chocolatier’s best-selling bars. Local artists design the wrappers and illustrations, giving this sweet gift an artisanal touch. Buy Here : $30

Symphony of Flavor: Ethel M Chocolates, Milk and Dark, Satin Crème Collection While Ethel M. is technically part of the Mars family, it’s easily our favorite label under the conglomerate’s umbrella because it allows you to create custom chocolate collections or choose from an assortment of gift boxes such as this one. Complete with 12 pieces of decadent chocolate, every batch is made in a solar-powered factory without preservatives, so you know it’s “cleaner” than other options from well-known sweets labels. And if you’re looking for something different, be sure to shop the entire Ethel M. collection online to find the perfect gift. Buy Here : $36

La Maison du Chocolat Coffret Maison Dark Chocolate La Maison du Chocolat’s Coffret Maison Dark Chocolate doesn’t come cheap, but it’s worth every penny. Packed with fresh flavor and perfectly brittle, the chocolate’s inner filling and outer shell will leave you wanting more. Flavors are a little less experimental than a few picks on this list, but the sophistication and conservative nature of the ingredients make for the perfect, can’t-lose Valentine’s Day offering. Buy Here : $75