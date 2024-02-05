The 16 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
What’s going to make this Valentine’s Day the most memorable one yet (besides getting them something really, really nice, of course)? Some mind-blowing Valentine’s Day sex. How will you accomplish this? Well, that’s your business. Our business is to recommend the best toys and sexual wellness essentials you can gift to your partner (or yourself) that’ll help you achieve sexier sex on V-Day and beyond.
The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for HerYes, you just bought her a gift a month ago, and yes, you have to buy her another right now. We got you, though.
So below, you’ll find stimulating toys and vibrators, orgasm-enhancing oils, bondage accessories, post-coital cleanup essentials and more fun, sensual goodies you and your partner will surely enjoy.
Dame The Hands-Free Bundle
Dame is packaging two of their best-selling products for one low price. The Pillo is a comfortable but firm wedge made to support you in all your extreme sexual endeavors, while the Eva is a hands-free couples vibrator perfect for those more adventurous positions.
Kiki de Montparnasse My Tie Cuffs
Crafted from lambskin and silk, these tie cuffs are bringing luxury and sensuality to your bedroom. The ties are soft to the touch while the cuffs are lightly padded for extra comfort.
Personal Fav Co. Whet Plant-Based Sex Serum
A solid alternative to non-sticky, oil-formulated lubricants, this fully water- and plant-based serum is compatible with toys and safe to use with latex condoms.
Sense Cleansing Wipes
Make post-coital clean up a breeze with this box of 12 individually packaged cleansing wipes. (Perfect for travel too!)
Necessaire The Sex Gel
Nécessaire specializes in body and sex care products, using only the cleanest and high-quality ingredients — and their Sex Gel is a customer favorite. This water-based lubricant includes organic aloe vera, distilled deionized water and sodium hyaluronate, perfect for keeping things comfortable and fun. Plus it doesn’t look like a bottle of lube.
Crave ID Cuffs
Crafted from genuine black leather and featuring an adjustable stainless steel chain, these cuffs from Crave will help you add some sophisticated submission to your proceedings.
Unbound “Spike” Sensation Play Pinwheel
An affordable BDSM/impact play/foreplay accessory, Spike is a small, spiky device designed to generate newfound sensations for you and your partner.
Maude Band
Band offers five varying speeds of vibrations, making it perfect for simultaneous stimulation during partnered sex.
Fleur du Mal Luxe Crotchless Thong
A silky, red-hot panty from luxury lingerie brand Fleur du Mal with a titillating open gusset and peek-a-boo o-ring cutout panel at back. Pairs perfectly with the Satin Luxe Balconette Bra.
Lelo Flickering Touch Massage Candle
While the fragrance is subtle, this massage candle from Lelo produces a silky wax that feels sensual and smooth on the skin.
Cake Oral Stroker
This low-cost silicone stroker sits at the base of the penis during oral sex. Basically, you’ll receive deep throat-like blow jobs without your partner feeling discomfort. A win-win.
Alice Mushrooms Happy Ending
This adaptogenic chocolate bar is formulated with libido-boosting natural ingredients.
Zalo Bess 2 Clitoral Massager
If she enjoys precise, powerful stimulation, this clitoral massager is the one, fellas. Boasting multiple head attachments — including a new anal bead attachment — the Bess 2 uses dynamic vibrations and a slim, pinpoint design to concentrate on her most sensitive erogenous zones (internal and external). Oh, and there’s a brand-new heating function.
Lovehoney Oh! Foreplay Dice
A classic, fun little game to get you and your partner going. Here’s hoping you don’t roll “lick eyes.”
SelfMade Self Disclosure
AAPI-founded psychodermatology brand SelfMade’s “self-exploration” serum is a product for when you want to take some time to yourself, unwind and explore. Housed in a gorgeous glass tincture bottle, the formula works to relieve any tension you’re holding, while enhancing pleasurable moments. Oh, and it smells dreamy. (Would make for a thoughtful gift.)
Male Power Shoulder Harness with C-Ring Waist Band Black
Bondage is a two-way street, and it’s about time you cop some tantalizing gear for yourself. This stretchy but form-fitting harness and belt includes O-rings and a cock ring to maximize pleasure and can be easily attached to other bondage accessories.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.