The 25 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Whether you’re shopping for your male-identifying significant other or you’re looking to give the lady in your life some ideas, chances are, you could use an assist. That’s where we come in. Below you’ll find an amalgamation of classic manly wares from brands like Shinola and Tom Ford — watches, Ugg boots, what have you — sprinkled in with a variety of gifts meant to brighten up your home, round out your closet, improve your sex life and generally make Valentine’s Day a holiday that everyone will enjoy. Get browsing through the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him below (or get forwarding to your Valentine).

Shinola Five Pocket Card Case Detroit-based leather goods company Shinola offers complimentary monogramming on their handsome five-pocket card case. If that sounds like a no-brainer gift, that’s because it is. Shinola : $150

Citizen Sport Automatic Technical enough for the watch guy and sleek enough for the fashion guy, Citizen’s Sport Automatic is a solid choice no matter who you’re shopping for. Citizen : $650

Ugg Classic Mini Boot He might not recognize that he needs a pair of Uggs…but he needs a pair of Uggs. Ugg : $160

Lelo Tor 3 If you want to spice things up in the bedroom (no boring Valentine’s Day sex, please), the Leo Tor 3 is the perfect present for letting loose with your partner. Dubbed one of the most sophisticated vibrating rings on the market, it enhances sensation and makes for a night you won’t forget. Lelo : $159 $119

Ergatta Lite We typically recommend against giving gifts that insinuate the receiver should be spending a little more time in the gym, but this compact rower from Ergatta is a great way to help him enjoy his workout a bit more. Ergatta : $1,799 $1,499

D.S. & Durga Radio Bombay Subtle, sensual and perfectly musky, Radio Bombay is the cream de la creme of D.S. & Durga’s suite of luxurious scents, and a perfectly intoxicating cologne to don for special occasions. It’s also ridiculously expensive, meaning he probably won’t buy it for himself — that’s where you come in. Todd Snyder : $210

Marcellin Cocktail Smoking & Infusion Kit Do you feel like maybe he needs yet another niche, semi-expensive toy to go with his whiskey stones and cocktail shaker? This smoking kit from Marcellin adds a whole new depth of flavor to whatever he decides might need it. Bespoke Post : $70

Balls The Archibald Full Body Trimmer A body hair trimmer might feel like a lame gift, but the difference between Balls’ powerful device and a crappy electric razor is night and day. Just make sure he knows that you spent exactly $69 on it. Balls : $69

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon’s latest Kindle is also the best model yet. The Paperwhite features a 6.8” display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. Amazon : $150

Made In Nakiri Knife A good knife is a present for him and you — Japanese precision in the kitchen means an easier time for the chef and a tastier meal for the recipient. Made In : $109

Miansai Duo Onyx Ring Jewelry for the fellas can be a nerve-wracking choice, but Miansai’s made it easy on all of us with the selection of customizable rings, chains and more. Engraved with your initials or a special date, this Duo Onyx Ring manages the double whammy of sterling silver: “I love you” and “I have good taste”. Miansai : $185

Courant CATCH:3 Essentials This sleek Courant catch all-charger hybrid is the envy of every design enthusiast and guy who loses his phone a lot. Courant : $100 $85