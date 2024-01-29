Wellness > Advice

The 25 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Fellas deserve some Valentine's Day love, too

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated January 29, 2024 11:13 am
Whether you’re shopping for your male-identifying significant other or you’re looking to give the lady in your life some ideas, chances are, you could use an assist. That’s where we come in. Below you’ll find an amalgamation of classic manly wares from brands like Shinola and Tom Ford — watches, Ugg boots, what have you — sprinkled in with a variety of gifts meant to brighten up your home, round out your closet, improve your sex life and generally make Valentine’s Day a holiday that everyone will enjoy. Get browsing through the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him below (or get forwarding to your Valentine).

Shinola Five Pocket Card Case
Shinola Five Pocket Card Case

Detroit-based leather goods company Shinola offers complimentary monogramming on their handsome five-pocket card case. If that sounds like a no-brainer gift, that’s because it is.

Shinola : $150
Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker
Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker

The way to a man’s heart is through his caffeine intake.

Williams Sonoma : $360
Citizen Sport Automatic
Citizen Sport Automatic

Technical enough for the watch guy and sleek enough for the fashion guy, Citizen’s Sport Automatic is a solid choice no matter who you’re shopping for.

Citizen : $650
Ugg Classic Mini Boot
Ugg Classic Mini Boot

He might not recognize that he needs a pair of Uggs…but he needs a pair of Uggs.

Ugg : $160
Lelo Tor 3
Lelo Tor 3

If you want to spice things up in the bedroom (no boring Valentine’s Day sex, please), the Leo Tor 3 is the perfect present for letting loose with your partner. Dubbed one of the most sophisticated vibrating rings on the market, it enhances sensation and makes for a night you won’t forget.

Lelo : $159$119
Lomography Lomo Instant Automat Glass Camera
Lomography Lomo Instant Automat Glass Camera

An easy-to-use point and shoot from Lomography.

Bespoke Post : $199
Tom Ford Logo Waistband Jock Strap
Tom Ford Logo Waistband Jock Strap

Lingerie for men doesn’t exist? Then explain this Tom Ford jockstrap. Checkmate, haters.

Farfetch : $63
The End of Men And the Rise of Women By Hanna Rosin
The End of Men And the Rise of Women By Hanna Rosin

What’s more romantic than some required reading?

Amazon : $16
Ergatta Lite
Ergatta Lite

We typically recommend against giving gifts that insinuate the receiver should be spending a little more time in the gym, but this compact rower from Ergatta is a great way to help him enjoy his workout a bit more.

Ergatta : $1,799$1,499
D.S. & Durga Radio Bombay
D.S. & Durga Radio Bombay

Subtle, sensual and perfectly musky, Radio Bombay is the cream de la creme of D.S. & Durga’s suite of luxurious scents, and a perfectly intoxicating cologne to don for special occasions. It’s also ridiculously expensive, meaning he probably won’t buy it for himself — that’s where you come in.

Todd Snyder : $210
Onsen Hooded Waffle Robe
Onsen Hooded Waffle Robe

Onsen’s waffle robe is textured to precise perfection.

Huckberry : $195$99
Marcellin Cocktail Smoking & Infusion Kit
Marcellin Cocktail Smoking & Infusion Kit

Do you feel like maybe he needs yet another niche, semi-expensive toy to go with his whiskey stones and cocktail shaker? This smoking kit from Marcellin adds a whole new depth of flavor to whatever he decides might need it.

Bespoke Post : $70
Louis Vuitton Speedy 40 Bandoulière Damier Pop
Louis Vuitton Speedy 40 Bandoulière Damier Pop

Good enough for Skateboard P, good enough for your significant other.

Louis Vuitton : $3,400
Balls The Archibald Full Body Trimmer
Balls The Archibald Full Body Trimmer

A body hair trimmer might feel like a lame gift, but the difference between Balls’ powerful device and a crappy electric razor is night and day. Just make sure he knows that you spent exactly $69 on it.

Balls : $69
Ed Ruscha OOF Champion Hoodie
Ed Ruscha OOF Champion Hoodie

MoMA Design Store splashed Ed Ruscha’s famous “OOF” painting on a cozy champion hoodie, and the results are astounding.

MoMA Design Store : $90
Lego Land Rover Classic Defender 90
Lego Land Rover Classic Defender 90

He’s always dreamed of owning a Land Rover.

Lego : $240
Director Fits “The LA Dive!” Hat
Director Fits “The LA Dive!” Hat

Made from 100% heavyweight 6.5 oz cotton in LA, this dad cap from cult IG account Director Fits is a Spielberg grail.

Director Fits : $40
Nite Ize G-Series Carabiner Keychain
Nite Ize G-Series Carabiner Keychain

He’ll never forget his keys again.

REI : $6
Rubinacci Bella Printed Silk-Twill Pocket Square
Rubinacci Bella Printed Silk-Twill Pocket Square

This pocket square from Rubinacci is the perfect way to introduce some personality into the dog-lover’s wardrobe.

Mr Porter : $115
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon’s latest Kindle is also the best model yet. The Paperwhite features a 6.8” display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Amazon : $150
Made In Nakiri Knife
Made In Nakiri Knife

A good knife is a present for him and you — Japanese precision in the kitchen means an easier time for the chef and a tastier meal for the recipient.

Made In : $109
Miansai Duo Onyx Ring
Miansai Duo Onyx Ring

Jewelry for the fellas can be a nerve-wracking choice, but Miansai’s made it easy on all of us with the selection of customizable rings, chains and more. Engraved with your initials or a special date, this Duo Onyx Ring manages the double whammy of sterling silver: “I love you” and “I have good taste”.

Miansai : $185
The Elder Statesman Embroidered Tie-Dyed Cashmere Trousers
The Elder Statesman Embroidered Tie-Dyed Cashmere Trousers

Cashmere pants to show that you really care.

Mr Porter : $2,090$1,045
Stanley Quencher FlowState Insulated Tumbler
Stanley Quencher FlowState Insulated Tumbler

Sometimes the best gift you can give is one that’s taken over TikTok.

Amazon : $35
Courant CATCH:3 Essentials
Courant CATCH:3 Essentials

This sleek Courant catch all-charger hybrid is the envy of every design enthusiast and guy who loses his phone a lot.

Courant : $100$85

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

