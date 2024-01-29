The 25 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Whether you’re shopping for your male-identifying significant other or you’re looking to give the lady in your life some ideas, chances are, you could use an assist. That’s where we come in. Below you’ll find an amalgamation of classic manly wares from brands like Shinola and Tom Ford — watches, Ugg boots, what have you — sprinkled in with a variety of gifts meant to brighten up your home, round out your closet, improve your sex life and generally make Valentine’s Day a holiday that everyone will enjoy. Get browsing through the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him below (or get forwarding to your Valentine).
Shinola Five Pocket Card Case
Detroit-based leather goods company Shinola offers complimentary monogramming on their handsome five-pocket card case. If that sounds like a no-brainer gift, that’s because it is.
Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker
The way to a man’s heart is through his caffeine intake.
Citizen Sport Automatic
Technical enough for the watch guy and sleek enough for the fashion guy, Citizen’s Sport Automatic is a solid choice no matter who you’re shopping for.
Ugg Classic Mini Boot
He might not recognize that he needs a pair of Uggs…but he needs a pair of Uggs.
Lelo Tor 3
If you want to spice things up in the bedroom (no boring Valentine’s Day sex, please), the Leo Tor 3 is the perfect present for letting loose with your partner. Dubbed one of the most sophisticated vibrating rings on the market, it enhances sensation and makes for a night you won’t forget.
Lomography Lomo Instant Automat Glass Camera
An easy-to-use point and shoot from Lomography.
Tom Ford Logo Waistband Jock Strap
Lingerie for men doesn’t exist? Then explain this Tom Ford jockstrap. Checkmate, haters.
The End of Men And the Rise of Women By Hanna Rosin
What’s more romantic than some required reading?
Ergatta Lite
We typically recommend against giving gifts that insinuate the receiver should be spending a little more time in the gym, but this compact rower from Ergatta is a great way to help him enjoy his workout a bit more.
D.S. & Durga Radio Bombay
Subtle, sensual and perfectly musky, Radio Bombay is the cream de la creme of D.S. & Durga’s suite of luxurious scents, and a perfectly intoxicating cologne to don for special occasions. It’s also ridiculously expensive, meaning he probably won’t buy it for himself — that’s where you come in.
Onsen Hooded Waffle Robe
Onsen’s waffle robe is textured to precise perfection.
Marcellin Cocktail Smoking & Infusion Kit
Do you feel like maybe he needs yet another niche, semi-expensive toy to go with his whiskey stones and cocktail shaker? This smoking kit from Marcellin adds a whole new depth of flavor to whatever he decides might need it.
Louis Vuitton Speedy 40 Bandoulière Damier Pop
Good enough for Skateboard P, good enough for your significant other.
Balls The Archibald Full Body Trimmer
A body hair trimmer might feel like a lame gift, but the difference between Balls’ powerful device and a crappy electric razor is night and day. Just make sure he knows that you spent exactly $69 on it.
Ed Ruscha OOF Champion Hoodie
MoMA Design Store splashed Ed Ruscha’s famous “OOF” painting on a cozy champion hoodie, and the results are astounding.
Lego Land Rover Classic Defender 90
He’s always dreamed of owning a Land Rover.
Director Fits “The LA Dive!” Hat
Made from 100% heavyweight 6.5 oz cotton in LA, this dad cap from cult IG account Director Fits is a Spielberg grail.
Nite Ize G-Series Carabiner Keychain
He’ll never forget his keys again.
Rubinacci Bella Printed Silk-Twill Pocket Square
This pocket square from Rubinacci is the perfect way to introduce some personality into the dog-lover’s wardrobe.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon’s latest Kindle is also the best model yet. The Paperwhite features a 6.8” display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.
Made In Nakiri Knife
A good knife is a present for him and you — Japanese precision in the kitchen means an easier time for the chef and a tastier meal for the recipient.
Miansai Duo Onyx Ring
Jewelry for the fellas can be a nerve-wracking choice, but Miansai’s made it easy on all of us with the selection of customizable rings, chains and more. Engraved with your initials or a special date, this Duo Onyx Ring manages the double whammy of sterling silver: “I love you” and “I have good taste”.
The Elder Statesman Embroidered Tie-Dyed Cashmere Trousers
Cashmere pants to show that you really care.
Stanley Quencher FlowState Insulated Tumbler
Sometimes the best gift you can give is one that’s taken over TikTok.
Courant CATCH:3 Essentials
This sleek Courant catch all-charger hybrid is the envy of every design enthusiast and guy who loses his phone a lot.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.