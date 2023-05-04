Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Feeling generous this Mother’s Day? Take a gander at our list of luxury, splurge-worthy Mother’s Day gifts, because the mom in your life deserves something nice. From a pair of floral Manolo Blahniks to a glistening tennis bracelet from Mejuri, there’s something worth paying top dollar for — especially if it’s for the woman who gave you or your children life.

While we’ve already compiled a guide of standout items to bestow upon the darling mother in your life, we highly encourage you to consider gifting a real knockout gift, for a couple of reasons.

It is universally understood that luxury items elicit a certain oooh-ahhhh response, solely because they’re high-end items. But oftentimes, expensive products are splurges for a reason. They tend to be of higher quality, uniquely designed or one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else. Also, instead of gifting a bunch of smaller, less pricey items, it might befit both you and your gift recipient to spring for one premium good you know they’ll get tons of use out of. So, without further ado, the 15 best luxury items to gift this Mother’s Day.

The Best Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts

One of the travel products Alexandra Daddario told us she can’t travel without, this serum is formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals to address a wide range of skin concerns.

Chanel beauty items make for the best gifts. She’ll love the luxury gift wrap, and you’ll love not having to spend $5,000 on a purse. Not sure what to buy? I’d go with this luxe-smelling skincare gift set.

Mustard Made offers some of our favorite, fun storage solutions from old-school style lockers to modular shelving units. Last fall, the female-founded brand launched a glass collection, which includes these gorgeous wall organization systems inspired by vintage medicine cabinets. She can use her colorful wall decor to store and showcase barware, dishware, books, knick-knacks and more. (Just pay for a TaskRabbit to help with the installation.)

It’s time for Mom to retire the $12 tabletop mirror from Target in exchange for this advanced iteration from tech-forward homeware brand Simplehuman. This unassuming mirror is actually an impressive beauty tool that’s packed with features — including multiple magnifications (1x, 5x and 10x), dual light settings and touch control brightness.

Luxury loungewear brand Lunya is known for its sustainable, chic collection of pajamas and loungewear for both men and women. What sets the brand apart from similar brands on the market is its commitment to using high-quality, elevated materials, from washable smooth silk to sustainable organic Pima. This style-forward, oversized and thermoregulating washable silk set from Lunya was produced with artist Grace Dines, and features a limited-edition print inspired by nature.

A seriously unique piece, this solid gold double-stacked band is set with beautiful garnets and white topaz stones in a very cool checkerboard pattern.



You’re allowed to skip the flowers this year only if you gift her this major centerpiece from French perfumery Diptyque. With a whopping 120 hours of burn time, this French-made candle in the brand’s iconic floral scent is ideal for large indoor or outdoor spaces. Plus, the gorgeous ceramic jar can be repurposed.

The perfect summer bag doesn’t exis—. This vacation-ready handbag from Mansur Gavriel is designed with a very cool-girl slouchy silhouette, and while it’s compact, it still has enough room to fit her daily essentials.

Or if she likes her accessories with a tad more flair, this suede shoulder bag with an intriguing scarf-like detail is bound to draw compliments.

This luxury beauty device offers a 9-minute, full-face LED light treatment that combines Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies, along with tension-relieving vibrations.

These designer shades are made in Japan with oval frames, sculptural gold-tone arms and gray-tinted glasses.

A very Carrie Bradshaw-esque shoe, ideal for her impending warm weather occasions.

A half tennis bracelet is the perfect mix of sparkle and subtlety. This dainty accessory from Mejuri is crafted in 14k solid gold and features responsibly sourced, glistening diamonds.

Combining Infrared Therapy and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field, this mat is the ultimate at-home recovery tool. She can expect better sleep, less stress, more energy and overall deeper relaxation.

Regular sauna use encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation. Owning a private sauna is also a total flex. This barrel sauna is crafted from USA-sourced red cedar and built in Ohio by skilled Amish craftsmen. It’s also wifi-compatible, meaning she can fire up the electric heater before use.