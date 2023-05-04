Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

The 15 Best Splurge-Worthy Mother’s Day Gifts

Because she deserves it

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated April 23, 2025 12:05 pm EDT
A sampling of the best splurge-worthy gifts to give this Mother's Day
Ball out on your Mom, why don't you?
Brands

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Feeling generous this Mother’s Day? Take a gander at our list of luxury, splurge-worthy Mother’s Day gifts, because the mom in your life deserves something nice. From a pair of floral Manolo Blahniks to a glistening tennis bracelet from Mejuri, there’s something worth paying top dollar for — especially if it’s for the woman who gave you or your children life.

While we’ve already compiled a guide of standout items to bestow upon the darling mother in your life, we highly encourage you to consider gifting a real knockout gift, for a couple of reasons.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2025
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2025
 From do-it-all diaper bags to high-tech skincare devices, here are 63 of the best gifts to give this Mother’s Day

It is universally understood that luxury items elicit a certain oooh-ahhhh response, solely because they’re high-end items. But oftentimes, expensive products are splurges for a reason. They tend to be of higher quality, uniquely designed or one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else. Also, instead of gifting a bunch of smaller, less pricey items, it might befit both you and your gift recipient to spring for one premium good you know they’ll get tons of use out of. So, without further ado, the 15 best luxury items to gift this Mother’s Day.

The Best Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum 30ml
Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum 30ml
buy here: $215

One of the travel products Alexandra Daddario told us she can’t travel without, this serum is formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals to address a wide range of skin concerns. 

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle 3.4 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum Intense Body Lotion Set
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle 3.4 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum Intense Body Lotion Set
Buy Here : $254

Chanel beauty items make for the best gifts. She’ll love the luxury gift wrap, and you’ll love not having to spend $5,000 on a purse. Not sure what to buy? I’d go with this luxe-smelling skincare gift set.

Mustard Made The Kit Wall Cabinet
Mustard Made The Kit Wall Cabinet
Buy Here : $289

Mustard Made offers some of our favorite, fun storage solutions from old-school style lockers to modular shelving units. Last fall, the female-founded brand launched a glass collection, which includes these gorgeous wall organization systems inspired by vintage medicine cabinets. She can use her colorful wall decor to store and showcase barware, dishware, books, knick-knacks and more. (Just pay for a TaskRabbit to help with the installation.)

Simple Human Sensor Mirror Trio
Simple Human Sensor Mirror Trio
Buy Here : $300

It’s time for Mom to retire the $12 tabletop mirror from Target in exchange for this advanced iteration from tech-forward homeware brand Simplehuman. This unassuming mirror is actually an impressive beauty tool that’s packed with features — including multiple magnifications (1x, 5x and 10x), dual light settings and touch control brightness.

Lunya x Grace Dines Washable Silk Tee Pant Set
Lunya x Grace Dines Washable Silk Tee Pant Set
Buy Here : $308

Luxury loungewear brand Lunya is known for its sustainable, chic collection of pajamas and loungewear for both men and women. What sets the brand apart from similar brands on the market is its commitment to using high-quality, elevated materials, from washable smooth silk to sustainable organic Pima. This style-forward, oversized and thermoregulating washable silk set from Lunya was produced with artist Grace Dines, and features a limited-edition print inspired by nature.

Family Gold Solid Gold Garnet and Topaz Checkerboard Band
Family Gold Solid Gold Garnet and Topaz Checkerboard Band
Buy Here : $395

A seriously unique piece, this solid gold double-stacked band is set with beautiful garnets and white topaz stones in a very cool checkerboard pattern.  

Diptyque Roses Very Large Candle
Diptyque Roses Very Large Candle
Buy Here : $430

You’re allowed to skip the flowers this year only if you gift her this major centerpiece from French perfumery Diptyque. With a whopping 120 hours of burn time, this French-made candle in the brand’s iconic floral scent is ideal for large indoor or outdoor spaces. Plus, the gorgeous ceramic jar can be repurposed.

Mansur Gavriel Small Everyday Cabas
Mansur Gavriel Small Everyday Cabas
Buy Here : $545

The perfect summer bag doesn’t exis—. This vacation-ready handbag from Mansur Gavriel is designed with a very cool-girl slouchy silhouette, and while it’s compact, it still has enough room to fit her daily essentials.

JW Anderson Mini Scarf Bag
JW Anderson Mini Scarf Bag
Buy Here : $550

Or if she likes her accessories with a tad more flair, this suede shoulder bag with an intriguing scarf-like detail is bound to draw compliments.

Therabody TheraFace LED Light Mask
Therabody TheraFace LED Light Mask
buy here : $599

This luxury beauty device offers a 9-minute, full-face LED light treatment that combines Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies, along with tension-relieving vibrations.

Bottega Veneta Eyewear Sardine Oval-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Eyewear Sardine Oval-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Buy Here : $620

These designer shades are made in Japan with oval frames, sculptural gold-tone arms and gray-tinted glasses.

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne 50 Floral-Print Satin Slingback Pumps
Manolo Blahnik Carolyne 50 Floral-Print Satin Slingback Pumps
Buy Here : $925

A very Carrie Bradshaw-esque shoe, ideal for her impending warm weather occasions.

Mejuri Diamond Half Tennis Bracelet
Mejuri Diamond Half Tennis Bracelet
Buy Here : $998

A half tennis bracelet is the perfect mix of sparkle and subtlety. This dainty accessory from Mejuri is crafted in 14k solid gold and features responsibly sourced, glistening diamonds.

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat
Buy Here : $1295

Combining Infrared Therapy and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field, this mat is the ultimate at-home recovery tool. She can expect better sleep, less stress, more energy and overall deeper relaxation.

Sisu The Eddy Barrel Sauna 
Sisu The Eddy Barrel Sauna 
Buy Here : $6995

Regular sauna use encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation. Owning a private sauna is also a total flex. This barrel sauna is crafted from USA-sourced red cedar and built in Ohio by skilled Amish craftsmen. It’s also wifi-compatible, meaning she can fire up the electric heater before use.

More Like This

The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
Shopbop sale
The Shopbop Sale Is Bullish on Birkenstock
Heavyweight Tees
The Best Heavyweight T-Shirts, From Weighty to Downright Hulking
The Bespoke Post sale section is full of fresh goodies.
Bespoke Post’s Sale Section Is Stocked to the Brim

Leisure > Gear
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Save $150 on This Powerful Vitamix Blender

$500$349

State of Mind Shirt from Rhone
Rhone’s Spring Sale Arrives Just in Time

From Our Partner

All the cookware you need for less.
Sur La Table’s Latest Sale Has a Hidden Perk

From Our Partner

Men's ZERØGRAND Remastered Penny Loafers
Surprise! Cole Haan Is Hosting a Sale.

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Headed to Greenland? Read this first.
A Gracious Guide for Americans Visiting Greenland 
Comedian Nathan Fielder in season 2 of "The Rehearsal," which tackles aviation safety
Can a Comedian Reform Aviation Safety?
a pink and green illustration of an equestrian on a horse with roses and horseshoes around it
How to Host the Ultimate Kentucky Derby Watch Party
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
Nike Life is the coolest workwear brand around.
The Hottest Workwear Brand on the Market? Nike.
Actor Sam Claflin
Take It From a Woman: I’m Begging You to Not Get Veneers

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

A sampling of the best splurge-worthy gifts to give this Mother's Day

The 15 Best Splurge-Worthy Mother’s Day Gifts

The Bespoke Post sale section is full of fresh goodies.

Bespoke Post’s Sale Section Is Stocked to the Brim

From Graza to Sperry, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Duck Umbrellas, Rugby Shirts and Squid Gin

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Knives to Sunglasses: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers