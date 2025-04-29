Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

Stock Up on Trend-Forward Workout Apparel During Alo’s Anniversary Sale

Everything is 30% off

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
April 29, 2025 11:44 am EDT
Alo

Cult athleisure staple Alo has long been supported by a cabal of celebrities, ranging from Taylor Swift to the Jo Bros, but the brand, which in recent years has expanded into menswear, is far more than a yogi-centric outfitter. As it turns out, comfortable, breathable and movement-forward clothes make for good athleisure, period — especially given the attention to detail Alo puts into their designs. (Still not sold? Read our full review of the LA-based activewear brand here.)

We Tracked Down Jimmy Butler’s Hot Girl Sideline Hat
We Tracked Down Jimmy Butler’s Hot Girl Sideline Hat
 Playoff GOATS, Alo Yoga baddie

Alo has also become an athleisure favorite of mine. The wares are always stylishly on point, and performance-wise, they’re equipped to handle a variety of workouts, from more low-key pilates classes to my sweatiest hot yoga sessions. And I’ll bet the woman in your life has been eyeing up a piece from the brand’s expansive catalog.

Why am I telling you all of this? Well, because for a limited time Alo is taking 30% off everything. The brand doesn’t throw sitewide sales often, so I’d recommend taking this opportunity to pick up a few stylish workout pieces during the brand’s Anniversary Sale, whether that’s for you or for the woman in your life. Mother’s Day is just around the corner.

Below, a few stand-out deals, but you can shop the entire sale here.

The Best Alo Deals for Men

Alo Chill Crew Neck Pullover
Alo Chill Crew Neck Pullover
Buy Here: $98 $68
Alo 7″ Circuit Short
Alo 7″ Circuit Short
Buy Here : $68 $47
Alo Conquer Reform Crewneck Short Sleeve
Alo Conquer Reform Crewneck Short Sleeve
Buy Here : $68 $47
Alo Chill Short
Alo Chill Short
Buy Here : $78 $31

The Best Alo Deals for Women

Alo Wild Thing Bra
Alo Wild Thing Bra
Buy Here : $78 $54
Alo Match Point Short
Alo Match Point Short
Buy Here : $68 $47
Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Buy Here : $128 $89
Alo All Day Tank
Alo All Day Tank
Buy Here : $58 $40

Leisure > Gear
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

