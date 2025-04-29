Stock Up on Trend-Forward Workout Apparel During Alo’s Anniversary Sale

Cult athleisure staple Alo has long been supported by a cabal of celebrities, ranging from Taylor Swift to the Jo Bros, but the brand, which in recent years has expanded into menswear, is far more than a yogi-centric outfitter. As it turns out, comfortable, breathable and movement-forward clothes make for good athleisure, period — especially given the attention to detail Alo puts into their designs. (Still not sold? Read our full review of the LA-based activewear brand here.)

Alo has also become an athleisure favorite of mine. The wares are always stylishly on point, and performance-wise, they’re equipped to handle a variety of workouts, from more low-key pilates classes to my sweatiest hot yoga sessions. And I’ll bet the woman in your life has been eyeing up a piece from the brand’s expansive catalog.

Why am I telling you all of this? Well, because for a limited time Alo is taking 30% off everything. The brand doesn’t throw sitewide sales often, so I’d recommend taking this opportunity to pick up a few stylish workout pieces during the brand’s Anniversary Sale, whether that’s for you or for the woman in your life. Mother’s Day is just around the corner.

Below, a few stand-out deals, but you can shop the entire sale here.