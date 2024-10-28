Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Runners don’t quit. Not even when the weather gets nasty. Regardless of where you’re at in your training — winding down your marathon training or gearing up for a winter block of heavy milage — the last thing you want is for poor conditions to derail your best-laid PR plans.

This, naturally, poses the question: what running shoes should you be wearing when the unseasonably warm runs finally give way to pitch-black, sub-zero, slush-soaked slogs with the run club? It seems Nike has heard you loud and clear — the swoosh just released a batch of Nike waterproof running shoes fitted with GORE-TEX.

Can You Wear Running Shoes During Winter?

The pitfalls of wearing regular running shoes during winter are immediately obvious — while a trainer may be excellent for most of the year, the typical mesh fabrics, ultra-thin uppers and non-lugged outsoles mean that running shoes in general are ill-suited for running in cold and wet weather.

With an ever-growing demand for year-round running gear, many brands have developed footwear specifically designed to deal with soggy, snowy weather. This includes Nike; the Swoosh annually weatherizes a variety of their most popular trainers for anyone looking to crush wintery mileage.

Cranking the dial on all the appropriate seasonal additions — thermal insulation to keep the foot warm, high-vis reflective brands for low-light conditions, rubber lugged storm-tread outsoles for improved traction on wet pavement and trails, and, most importantly, a revamped, fully waterproof GORE-TEX upper — Nike’s waterproof running shoes make cold-weather runs possible.

Nike

What Is GORE-TEX?

Nike has long partnered with legendary brand GORE-TEX to waterproof its running and trail silos; for those unfamiliar, GORE-TEX is a company that produces the eponymous lightweight, waterproof fabric made from expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE for short). The resulting material is widely considered the gold standard of waterproof fabric, utilized by a multitude of retailers and labels to weatherize winter jackets, athletic wear, outdoor gear and more.

The science behind the process is a touch complicated but essential, the specific porous composition of the blend allows it to be permeable to vapors and gas while blocking liquid molecules — in essence, promoting functional airflow with fully repelling water, making it incredibly useful for weatherproof active apparel that needs to remain breathable and lightweight.

Below, we’ve outlined all of the best Nike waterproof running shoes to receive the GORE-TEX treatment this season; whether you’re after a daily trainer that can stand up to slush and rain (i.e. the Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX), a max traction trail beater for some cold-weather hiking or a proper lifestyle sneaker that won’t immediately wilt at the first sight of NYC puddles, Nike’s got you covered. Below, all the need-to-know styles from the Nike GORE-TEX collection.

The Best Nike Waterproof Running Shoes

Midsole: ReactX Foam | Weight: 10.4 oz | Drop: 10 mm | Fit: True To Size | Size: 6-15 | Colors: 5 |

Best for: Everyday runs, Pegasus purists.

Much like their traditional counterparts, the Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX is something of a singularity in its versatility: the workhorse trainer suits virtually any runner over virtually any distance. A combination of all of Nike’s newest running tech, from dual Air Zoom units and a ReactX foam midsole to a grippy Storm-Tread outsole, this trainer delivers the same quality and sure-footed assurance through soggy conditions as its brother does on everyday runs.

Midsole: ReactX Foam | Weight: 10.5 oz | Drop: 9.5 mm | Fit: Slightly Snug | Size: 6-15 | Colors: 10 |

Best for: Trail runs, extreme conditions.

Like the Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX, Nike’s latest trail model proves a serviceable option for almost every runner. Unlike the aforementioned road shoe, the Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX has been customized for rougher terrain and messier trails; built around an anti-slip Nike Trail ATC outsole that digs into the ground and a bootie-style ankle cuff to keep out debris, dirt and wet, it’s a bulkier, more stable option for the most precarious of paths. It’s also a viable option for road running, if you’re looking for an even more weather-repellant trainer that the Pegasus 41.

Midsole: ReactX Foam | Weight: 12.5 oz | Drop: 9 mm | Fit: True To Size | Size: 6-15 | Colors: 4 |

Best for: Recovery runs, FOF (fans of foam).

Nike’s InfinityRN4 puts a priority on comfort and cushioning. A large emphasis, given the massive stack of ReactXFoam and oversized rocker-shaped platform that buoys the recovery style. Still, it does just fine against tough conditions; the GORE-TEX model features a water-resistant membrane and treaded, waffle outsole for improved traction and dry comfort.

Midsole: Cushion 3.0 Foam | Weight: 11.4 oz | Drop: 10 mm | Fit: True To Size | Size: 6-15 | Colors: 4 |

Best for: Casual runners, easy runs.

Not everyone has a ton of cash to drop on a specialty running shoe, or the stomach to knock out dozens of miles in freezing rain or powdery snow. For anyone looking for an intro option that won’t break the bank but offers the same weatherized features as the rest of the Nike waterproof running shoes, the Winflo 11 GORE-TEX is for you.

Midsole: Foam | Weight: N/A | Drop: N/A | Fit: Snug | Size: 3.5-15 | Colors: 3 |

Best for: ACG fanatics, lifestyle.

Consider this your disclaimer: we can’t, in good faith recommend that you attempt a sub-zero long run in these sneakers. That being said, we’re all about the ingenuity and design prowess that Nike’s ACG sub-division constantly delivers, and particularly into the recent Mountain Fly 2 Low drop. Draped in GORE-TEX for extra protection, these GORPy trainers are perfect for a winter of wear around the city or on the trails.