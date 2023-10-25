Wellness > Running

Everything You Need If You’re Running a Marathon

All the gear and garb you'll need to survive 26.2

a collage of runners
Here's all the gear and garb you need to crush your marathon.
Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 25, 2023 12:57 pm
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

With the famous New York City Marathon (among numerous other races) swiftly approaching, it’s time to start thinking about the nuances of race day. Tactics, most certainly. Logistics, of course. But what we’re really referring to here isn’t so much sharpie-ing your mile times on your arm or rounding up a pace pack — it’s exactly what to wear for your marathon.

The Best Running Brands Are Mile-Tested and Editor-Approved
The Best Running Brands Are Mile-Tested and Editor-Approved

Runners have more gear options than ever, and these labels are leading the charge

Marathon Running Checklist

Your choice of socks or gels might seem inconsequential, but as an edit room full of ex-marathoners and first-time runners, we can attest that every detail counts when you’re fighting for your life at mile 22. The right singlet can make all the difference between a breezy run and a profusely bleeding nipples, just like knowing which super shoe actually works for your gate or cadence will save you a lifetime of blisters (and help you avoid major injury).

Below, we’ve highlighted every facet of garb and gear that you should be wearing or carrying on race day, along with some of our top picks for what to wear for your marathon. There’s a mix of everything imaginable, from Merino Tracksmith baselayers to caffeinated gels that don’t need water to the Nike super shoes we all know and love.

What to Wear For a Marathon

The Top

With much of the racing season happening at the end of fall, it’s easy to fall for the trap of long-sleeves and half-zips. Don’t — unless you’re running in seriously low temps, 26.2 should warm up your core enough that a sweat-wicking tee (Ten Thousand’s Distance Shirt is a favorite of ours) or even singlet would be more than enough. If you really need a base layer, we suggest something Merino — it’s the best combo of warmth and dryness we’ve found.

Ten Thousand Distance Shirt
Ten Thousand Distance Shirt
Ten Thousand : $64
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Pinnacle Running Tank
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Pinnacle Running Tank
Nike : $95$53
Tracksmith Brighton Base Layer
Tracksmith Brighton Base Layer
Tracksmith : $88

The Bottom

We’ll reiterate — avoid pants, if at all possible. We might even suggest the controversial half-tight…but that’s for you to decide. Regardless, a multitude of pockets for gels, headphones, keys and more are essential, as is a fit that isn’t too tight — chaffing becomes a dangerous factor after dozens of miles.

Lululemon Fast and Free 8″ Half Tight
Lululemon Fast and Free 8″ Half Tight
lululemon : $98
Fourlaps 4″ Distance Short
Fourlaps 4″ Distance Short
Fourlaps : $78$46
Pruzan Straight Marathon Shorts
Pruzan Straight Marathon Shorts
Pruzan : $125

The Jacket

If the weather takes a turn for you worse, you might want to consider a rain-proof layer to save off chilling wetness. On’s Lumos Jacket is, for our money, the best model currently on the market when considering all the marathon factors, but there are plenty of other great options, too.

On Running Weather Jacket Lumos
On Running Weather Jacket Lumos
On : $270
Brooks Canopy Jacket
Brooks Canopy Jacket
Amazon : $130$80
District Vision Vassa Half-Zip Hooded Jacket
District Vision Vassa Half-Zip Hooded Jacket
Mr Porter : $480$154

The Racing Shoes

We’ve written extensively on racing shoes before, so you’ll have to check that out if you want the full scoop, but remember the three major rules: get your proper size, prioritize leg-saving foam, and, for Christ’s sake, test them out before you run in them for 26.2.

Nike Vaporfly 3 Running Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 3 Running Shoes
Nike : $250
Saucony Endorphin Elite
Saucony Endorphin Elite
Saucony : $275 Zappos : $275
ASICS MetaSpeed Sky+
ASICS MetaSpeed Sky+
Ascis : $250
The Best Running Shoes for Race Day and Speed Workouts
The Best Running Shoes for Race Day and Speed Workouts

With their premium cushioning foams and lightweight, propulsive designs, racing shoes are built to help you set a new PR

The Accessories

Don’t forget the little things that’ll make running in the wind, sun and heat all the more bearable. Tailored caps and sweat-proof eyewear are both great ways to block the excessive amount of rays shot your way, and, if you think you need it, don’t be afraid to strap on a running belt for extra storage.

Ciele RDCap Elite
Ciele RDCap Elite
Ciele : $85
Oakley Kato Running Sunglasses
Oakley Kato Running Sunglasses
Oakley : $313
Nathan Zipster Lite Running Belt
Nathan Zipster Lite Running Belt
Amazon : $30$25

The Tech

From GPS watches to recovery, there’s a multitude of tech just waiting for you to break your PR. We’ve been on the Coros wave for a minute, and swear by its to-the-meter precision. A pair of well-fitting headphones to bump tunes isn’t a bad idea, either. And have all that good recovery gear waiting for you at home afterward…you’re going to need it.

Coros Pace 3
Coros Pace 3
Amazon : $229 REI : $229
Adidas FWD-02 Sport True Wireless Earbuds
Adidas FWD-02 Sport True Wireless Earbuds
Adidas : $170
Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs Compression Boots
Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs Compression Boots
Hyperice : $799

The Nutrition

Gels are a tricky beast to master, but if you figure out what works for you, they’re an essential tool to help you stay at peak performance the whole race. Read more here, and again, test them out first, please.

SIS Go Isotonic Energy Gels – 6 pack
SIS Go Isotonic Energy Gels – 6 pack
Amazon : $18$13
Fastfood Galacto-Gel – 12 pack
Fastfood Galacto-Gel – 12 pack
Fastfood : $40
Hüma Energy Gels Plus – 12 pack
Hüma Energy Gels Plus – 12 pack
Amazon : $31
The Best Running Gels to Fuel Your Workouts
The Best Running Gels to Fuel Your Workouts

Grab a gel before you hit the starting line

More Like This

a collage of boots on a brown background
The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond
The best deals of the week
From Barbour to Brooklinen: The 23 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A screengrab of Rocky Balboa jump-roping, as his trainer looks on.
How to Get an Endurance Workout Out of the Jump Rope in Your Garage
a collage of the best mens denim shirts on a dusty background
The Best Denim Shirts for Men Ensure Wild ‘Fits Ahead

Wellness > Running
Wellness

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

2023 MacBook Air
Apple’s 2023 MacBook Air Has Never Been Cheaper

$1,299$1,049

Cuisinart CPG-256 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
This Cuisinart Grill and Smoker Is 39% Off

$350$215

Subscribe to ButcherBox and Get a Free Turkey
Subscribe to ButcherBox and Get a Free Turkey

From Our Partner

Asics Gel Lite III
Bodega’s Sitewide Sale Includes a Ton of Asics

$130$78

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

A screengrab of Rocky Balboa jump-roping, as his trainer looks on.

How to Get an Endurance Workout Out of the Jump Rope in Your Garage

Mountain range and lake

You Can Now Hike the First 50 Miles of the Magnificent, New Lost Sierra Trail

Noise pollution

The Pollution That’s Quietly Sabotaging Your Life Expectancy

Father and son walking past a dog on a bridge at sunset.

Why Neighborhood Walks Are Better (and Easier) With Kids

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Ward Eight in a coupe glass

The 7 Best Classic Rye Cocktails

A train car in black and white. Ever wanted to live out "Murder on the Orient Express" in real life? These murder mystery trains offer you the chance.

Channel Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains

Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in "Fingernails"

Why Hollywood Is Obsessed With the Science of Soulmates

The duckpin bowling lanes at T-Sqaured Social.

If Tiger and Timberlake Walked Into a Bar, It Would Have Duckpin Bowling