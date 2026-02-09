

Long gone are the days when hiking boots were just for geriatrics and outdoor obsessives. The advent of GORP and the realization that “hey, these are pretty comfy!” have left everyday guys more familiar with the Danners and Merrells of the world than ever before, which is a decidedly good thing, given that the style’s emphasis on cloud-like cushioning, ankle support and, increasingly, grade-A weather-resistant technology make them an excellent pick-up for anyone constantly on the move, whether that’s scrambling over cliffs or braving the urban jungle. Just make sure you buy a pair that you can actually hike in (read: lugged or treaded outsole for serious grip and an ankle support system for treacherous trails).