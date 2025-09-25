How to Choose the Right Styling Product for Your Hair

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The world of men’s hair styling products can feel like a maze. Between pomades, pastes, waxes and gels (they’re back—shoutout to the slick back), figuring out what works for your look, hair type, and texture isn’t always so cut and dry. With so many brands now putting serious craftsmanship into their formulas, choosing the right product often comes down to what you want out of your style and a bit of trial and error.

Personally, I switch things up with the seasons: in summer, when my hair’s shorter and choppier, I reach for a matte paste hybrid for texture and separation sans the shine, while in the fall I rock a more layered look (ahem, Oasis vibes before the resurgence) and use texturizing powder for volume and movement. As David Connor, pro hairstylist and owner of Anti-Gravity Salon, told us, “Think of products as prescriptions based on the results you’d like to get out of your style. They can be very specific, which is my favorite thing about choosing one.”

That’s where this primer comes in: Connor helps us break down common styling products and what they’re best for, and we’ve added some solid recs to help you nail your shag, slick back or natural texture this season.

Gel

“Gel has made a comeback in 2025,” says Connor. For years, many guys avoided gel because it looked stiff or flaked easily. But many newer formulas are alcohol-free and flake-free, and much more forgiving. “It can have a soft or an extremely firm hold, and it’s great at controlling frizz and creating definition.” It’s a go-to for slicked-back looks across straight, wavy and curly textures; however, “I don’t recommend it for fine or thinning hair,” Connor cautions. “It clumps the hair together and can make scalp density issues more visible.”

Mousse

“Mousse behaves very similarly to gel—it forms a cast around the hair, adds definition and comes in different levels of hold,” Connor explains. But unlike gel, it’s often used for a softer, touchable style and definition. “The number one way I use it is to create volume,” he adds. Connor recommends applying it to damp hair, then blow-drying and brushing through to break it up for an airy lift, which leaves lightweight body, frizz control, and softness. The caveat: “I don’t recommend mousse for someone who already has a lot of volume as it can exaggerate fullness and make the hair harder to manage.”



Texturizing Powder

Texture powders have exploded in popularity in recent years for their easy shake-and-sprinkle application and instant volumizing effect. “Hair texture powder adds density (by creating space in between hair strands), absorbs oil — which equates to more volume — and adds a lived-in texture,” Connor explains. To apply, “hold the bottle sideways and sprinkle it in like salt. It is friction-activated, so rub it in and then build your shape and style.” It’s awesome for fine, straight and most other hair types, but Connor notes: “I don’t recommend it for those with curly hair looking for a hydrated look,” since powders can dry and disrupt the natural definition.

Pomade

“Pomade is great for creating definition and hold of all strengths, from light to extremely firm,” says Connor. A lighter pomade offers soft movement, while stronger versions can control unruly textures and reshape the hair. “I recommend pomade for all hair types, and for anyone looking for a light to full-shine finish and hold,” he notes, “but be wary of applying too much for fine or thinning hair as it can weigh it down.”

Clay

“Clay is excellent for hold and lived-in styling,” Connor explains. It will give you a matte look and is fantastic for achieving a day-old or two-day-old look. “It’s like dirt in a jar, without actually being dirty, of course,” he adds. Clays are a solid fit for most hair types, except “I don’t recommend it for anyone looking for shine and definition,” he adds.

Paste

“Paste can vary from matte to full-shine application, as well as from light to strong hold,” says Connor. He likes it for its ease of use: “It’s easy to manipulate through your fingers and into the hair.” Paste works across most hair types and textures, though Connor adds: “It’s not my top choice for hydrated curls,” since it can sap moisture and weigh them down.

Dry Shampoo Paste

This popular hybrid styler actually evolved out of dry shampoo. “Brands realized people were styling their hair with dry shampoo,” Connor says. The paste version not only soaks up oil but also adds separation, soft definition, and that slightly gritty, lived-in texture. It’s especially effective on fine or straight hair for malleable volume, but, as Connor notes, “it isn’t the best choice for wavy or curly types seeking hydration and gloss.”

Grooming Cream

Grooming cream offers a soft and flexible hold that can vary from low to full shine. Connor digs it for its versatility: “When I think of a product I can run my fingers through throughout the day, I think of grooming cream.” It adds shine, definition and light separation, working well on medium to thick hair with straight to curly textures. The caveat? “This is not my top choice for someone with fine hair or low density,” Connor notes, since its weight can flatten strands and make hair look thinner.