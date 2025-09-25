Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Grooming

How to Choose the Right Styling Product for Your Hair

The essential differences between pastes, waxes, gels and powders — and when to use each

By Michael Stefanov
September 25, 2025 5:25 pm EDT
Hair styling products
How do you choose which product is right for you?
Amelia Stebbing

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The world of men’s hair styling products can feel like a maze. Between pomades, pastes, waxes and gels (they’re back—shoutout to the slick back), figuring out what works for your look, hair type, and texture isn’t always so cut and dry. With so many brands now putting serious craftsmanship into their formulas, choosing the right product often comes down to what you want out of your style and a bit of trial and error.

Personally, I switch things up with the seasons: in summer, when my hair’s shorter and choppier, I reach for a matte paste hybrid for texture and separation sans the shine, while in the fall I rock a more layered look (ahem, Oasis vibes before the resurgence) and use texturizing powder for volume and movement. As David Connor, pro hairstylist and owner of Anti-Gravity Salon, told us, “Think of products as prescriptions based on the results you’d like to get out of your style. They can be very specific, which is my favorite thing about choosing one.”

That’s where this primer comes in: Connor helps us break down common styling products and what they’re best for, and we’ve added some solid recs to help you nail your shag, slick back or natural texture this season.

The 9 Best Shampoos for Stronger, Fuller, Healthier Hair
The 9 Best Shampoos for Stronger, Fuller, Healthier Hair
 Cleaner formulas, elevated scents, and scalp-boosting benefits are the new baseline

Gel

“Gel has made a comeback in 2025,” says Connor. For years, many guys avoided gel because it looked stiff or flaked easily. But many newer formulas are alcohol-free and flake-free, and much more forgiving. “It can have a soft or an extremely firm hold, and it’s great at controlling frizz and creating definition.” It’s a go-to for slicked-back looks across straight, wavy and curly textures; however, “I don’t recommend it for fine or thinning hair,” Connor cautions. “It clumps the hair together and can make scalp density issues more visible.”

Bumble and Bumble Sumogel Hi-Hold Styling Gel
Bumble and Bumble Sumogel Hi-Hold Styling Gel
Bumble and Bumble : $37
Harry’s Firm Hold Sculpting Hair Gel
Harry’s Firm Hold Sculpting Hair Gel
Amazon : $9
Blind Barber 121 Proof Thickening Style Gel
Blind Barber 121 Proof Thickening Style Gel
Amazon : $22

Mousse

“Mousse behaves very similarly to gel—it forms a cast around the hair, adds definition and comes in different levels of hold,” Connor explains. But unlike gel, it’s often used for a softer, touchable style and definition. “The number one way I use it is to create volume,” he adds. Connor recommends applying it to damp hair, then blow-drying and brushing through to break it up for an airy lift, which leaves lightweight body, frizz control, and softness. The caveat: “I don’t recommend mousse for someone who already has a lot of volume as it can exaggerate fullness and make the hair harder to manage.”

Sachajuan Hair Mousse
Sachajuan Hair Mousse
Sachajuan : $41
IGK Big Time Volumizing Mousse
IGK Big Time Volumizing Mousse
Sephora : $34
Crown Affair The Texturizing Air Dry Hair Mousse
Crown Affair The Texturizing Air Dry Hair Mousse
Sephora : $38

Texturizing Powder

Texture powders have exploded in popularity in recent years for their easy shake-and-sprinkle application and instant volumizing effect. “Hair texture powder adds density (by creating space in between hair strands), absorbs oil — which equates to more volume — and adds a lived-in texture,” Connor explains. To apply, “hold the bottle sideways and sprinkle it in like salt. It is friction-activated, so rub it in and then build your shape and style.” It’s awesome for fine, straight and most other hair types, but Connor notes: “I don’t recommend it for those with curly hair looking for a hydrated look,” since powders can dry and disrupt the natural definition.

American Crew Hair Boost Powder
American Crew Hair Boost Powder
Amazon : $21 $14
Davine’s Texturizing Dust Volumizing Powder Spray
Davine’s Texturizing Dust Volumizing Powder Spray
Amazon : $33
Slick Gorilla Hair Styling Powder
Slick Gorilla Hair Styling Powder
Buy Here : $18
Bumble and Bumble Prêt-À-Powder Dry Shampoo
Bumble and Bumble Prêt-À-Powder Dry Shampoo
Bumble and Bumble : $36

Pomade

“Pomade is great for creating definition and hold of all strengths, from light to extremely firm,” says Connor. A lighter pomade offers soft movement, while stronger versions can control unruly textures and reshape the hair. “I recommend pomade for all hair types, and for anyone looking for a light to full-shine finish and hold,” he notes, “but be wary of applying too much for fine or thinning hair as it can weigh it down.”

Church Coastal Creme Pomade
Church Coastal Creme Pomade
Church : $30
Uppercut Deluxe Pomade
Uppercut Deluxe Pomade
Uppercut : $21
Baxter of California Hard Cream Pomade
Baxter of California Hard Cream Pomade
Amazon : $24
Suave Barber Essentials Styling Pomade (4-Pack)
Suave Barber Essentials Styling Pomade (4-Pack)
Amazon : $28

Clay

“Clay is excellent for hold and lived-in styling,” Connor explains. It will give you a matte look and is fantastic for achieving a day-old or two-day-old look. “It’s like dirt in a jar, without actually being dirty, of course,” he adds. Clays are a solid fit for most hair types, except “I don’t recommend it for anyone looking for shine and definition,” he adds.

Church Volcanic Clay Pomade
Church Volcanic Clay Pomade
Church : $30
Highland Glacial Hair Clay Pomade
Highland Glacial Hair Clay Pomade
Amazon : $28
Kevin.Murphy Rough.Rider Styling Clay
Kevin.Murphy Rough.Rider Styling Clay
Kevin.Murphy : $35

Paste

“Paste can vary from matte to full-shine application, as well as from light to strong hold,” says Connor. He likes it for its ease of use: “It’s easy to manipulate through your fingers and into the hair.” Paste works across most hair types and textures, though Connor adds: “It’s not my top choice for hydrated curls,” since it can sap moisture and weigh them down.

Reuzel Matte Styling Past
Reuzel Matte Styling Past
Amazon : $17
Shu Uemura Ishi Sculpt Texturizing & Sculpting Hair Paste
Shu Uemura Ishi Sculpt Texturizing & Sculpting Hair Paste
Sephora : $46

Dry Shampoo Paste

This popular hybrid styler actually evolved out of dry shampoo. “Brands realized people were styling their hair with dry shampoo,” Connor says. The paste version not only soaks up oil but also adds separation, soft definition, and that slightly gritty, lived-in texture. It’s especially effective on fine or straight hair for malleable volume, but, as Connor notes, “it isn’t the best choice for wavy or curly types seeking hydration and gloss.”

R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste
R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste
R+Co : $34
Hanz De Fuko Quicksand Hair Styler
Hanz De Fuko Quicksand Hair Styler
Hanz De Fuko : $28

Grooming Cream

Grooming cream offers a soft and flexible hold that can vary from low to full shine. Connor digs it for its versatility: “When I think of a product I can run my fingers through throughout the day, I think of grooming cream.” It adds shine, definition and light separation, working well on medium to thick hair with straight to curly textures. The caveat? “This is not my top choice for someone with fine hair or low density,” Connor notes, since its weight can flatten strands and make hair look thinner.

Baxter of California Grooming Cream
Baxter of California Grooming Cream
Amazon : $22
Malin+Goetz Sage Styling Cream
Malin+Goetz Sage Styling Cream
Malin+Goetz : $10

More Like This

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now
The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now
The products men should consider adding to their grooming routine for the fall and winter
Fall Skincare Guide: How to Adapt Your Grooming Regimen
A trio of Geologie products on a green background
Is Personalized Haircare the New Gold Standard for Men’s Grooming?
men shampoo too much
How Often Should Men Use Shampoo, Really? An Investigation.

Leisure > Grooming
Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

A Cozy Knit Throw Is Now 78% Off
A Cozy Knit Throw Is Now 78% Off

$128$27

Save 25% On Cashmere
Save 25% On Cashmere

$178$134

Apple products for sale at Woot
Woot Is Hosting a Huge Apple Sale

From Our Partner

Alchemi Barrel Board Smoking Kit
Smoked Cocktails? Yes, Please (and 40% Off).

$75$45

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Most Complicated Watches of the Year
A man sitting cross-legged at the airport gate, reading a newspaper.
6 of the Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
Airport musician in color against a B&W background of the airport
What’s the Deal with the Pianos in Airports?
SpaceX rocket launch
SpaceX's Next Big Challenge? Safely Launching Starship From Texas.
You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills
Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Grooming, Right This Way

Hair styling products

How to Choose the Right Styling Product for Your Hair

collage of colognes on textured background

6 Gourmand Colognes to Warm Up With This Fall

shampoo collage on textured background

The 9 Best Shampoos for Stronger, Fuller, Healthier Hair

Clean, science-backed skincare.

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Right Now

Explore More Grooming

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week