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WF-1000XM6 vs. LinkBuds Clip: Which New Sony Earbuds Are Right for You?

We tested the two unique wireless earbud models for a month

By Kirk Miller
April 20, 2026 10:57 am EDT
Two different types of earbuds. On the left there are earbuds and cases in purple, green and orange. On the right are earbuds and cases in black and white.
Sony's new LinkBuds Clip and XM6 earbuds.
Sony

The Gist

Sony recently updated two distinct earbud styles, the audiophile-focused WF-1000XM6 and the comfort-driven LinkBuds Clip, each offering unique benefits depending on a listener's specific use case. We tested them both for a month. Here's what we liked, and what we didn't.

Key Takeaways

  • The XM6 earbuds deliver world-class audio and decent noise cancellation, though their case and design are somewhat bulky.
  • The LinkBuds Clip offers exceptional comfort and a secure fit, making them ideal for exercise and environments where situational awareness is crucial.
  • The XM6 is better suited for immersive listening and blocking out noise, while the LinkBuds Clip shines in quieter settings despite a higher price for its specific use.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’ve complained that earbuds, much like phones, are entering a phase where they’re only incrementally improving — meaning that you can probably forgo the latest model and work with a cheaper but still outstanding pair from 2024 or 2025.

Sony doesn’t necessarily see it that way. The tech giant recently released updates to two very different earbud styles, and after using both the WF-1000XM6 and LinkBuds Clip for a month across various situations (airplanes, office, subway, home), I could make a case for an update. Certainly not a cheap update, but both sets offer something unique to listeners. 

While my prior quest for earbuds was to find something that would work in any situation — with the Jabra Elite 10 coming closest to hitting that perfect solution — Sony’s new audio gear is a reminder that use case is important. I will never use the LinkBuds on the subway, but they are phenomenal for quieter environments and times when you need to be more present in the real world. The WF-1000XM6, meanwhile, is your block-out-the-world audiophile solution that could maybe use a couple of aesthetic tweaks.

Two intriguing new earbud options from Sony. Let’s compare. 

A pair of black earbuds on a table next to a case and a pair of white earbuds in a case
The new Sony WF-1000XM6
Sony

Sony WF-1000XM6

  • 24 hours of playback (8 hours with the earbuds, up to 16 additional hours with the case)
  • Wireless and USB-C charging
  • Four sizes of earbud tips
  • Multipoint pairing
  • Available in two colors

What works

No surprise, the XM6 excels in audio. While Sony’s Sound Connect app can be a bit frustrating to work with for any of its product, you can tweak these earbuds (with the equalizer and pre-programmed settings) to attain an ideal audio profile — clear, crisp, balanced. Like most Sony audio gear, it’ll work better with the (less popular, usually higher-cost) hi-fi streaming sources, but everyday sound from the likes of Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube is world class.

While I don’t love all the aesthetic choices Sony made with the XM6 (see below), the earbuds offered a tight fit and decent noise cancellation — I’ve had earbuds better at blocking out the buzz of an airplane and NYC’s noisy streets and subways, but these are adequate for any environment. 

One random thing I love? If you tap and hold the left earbud, you can temporarily block the music and noise cancellation, which is ideal for hearing subway announcements. 

What needs work

I personally thought the case was a bit large and not ideal for wireless charging (or my pocket), but a few friends made unprompted and positive comments about the sleek design. The earbuds themselves are quite bulbous and stick out more than some people may like. While it’s supposed to work with your ever-changing environment, the “adaptive sound control” setting is erratic and I turned it off. 

Review: Sony’s New Headphones Are Predictably Great
Review: Sony’s New Headphones Are Predictably Great
 If you own a previous pair of Sony’s WH-1000XM headphones, do you need the $450 XM6 upgrade?
Wireless earbuds in purple and green sitting on a table next to three earbuds cases in purple, green, orange and black
The Sony LinkBuds Clip
Sony

Sony LinkBuds Clip

  • Available in four colors
  • IPX4 water resistance
  • 37 hours of playback (9 hours with the earbuds, up to 28 additional hours with the case)
  • USB-C charging
  • Multipoint pairing

What works

While the design seems odd at first — you’re “clipping” these to your ears — they might be the most comfortable earbuds I’ve ever used. I actually forgot I was wearing these several times (once in the shower, which was a mistake). They’re great for exercise since they’re securely attached to your outer ear. And the case is colorful and customizable. 

What needs work 

The LinkBuds Clip offers three listening modes, but in any environment with even modest outside noise, you’ll want to use Voice Boost and turn the volume waaaaay up (that said, the sound quality for these open-ear buds, which I normally find to be lacking, was unexpectedly excellent). The tap controls are different from the XM6 and take some getting used to. The case lacks wireless charging. 

The verdict

If you want noise cancellation, superior sound and a wider range of use cases, the XM6 is your (nearly) ideal choice; if the next iteration can shrink the case and the buds themselves, and possibly offer a little more color, I’d say it’s worth waiting.

If comfort and being more present (or less immersed) are important to you, the LinkBuds Clip actually offers a unique design. Yes, the XM6 earbuds have a “transparency” mode, but I actually preferred the ease of use, comfort and the audio of the LinkBuds in quieter spaces. At $200-$220, it’s a bit pricey for earbuds that you wouldn’t use in every situation, but if you keep your audio separated by occasion or environment, these are fantastic quiet-time music companions.

Sony WF-1000XM6
Sony WF-1000XM6
BUY HERE : $330 $298
Sony LinkBuds Clip
Sony LinkBuds Clip
BUY HERE : $230 $198

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

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