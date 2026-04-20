Which New Sony Earbuds Are Right for You?

Sony recently updated two distinct earbud styles, the audiophile-focused WF-1000XM6 and the comfort-driven LinkBuds Clip, each offering unique benefits depending on a listener's specific use case. We tested them both for a month. Here's what we liked, and what we didn't.

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I’ve complained that earbuds, much like phones, are entering a phase where they’re only incrementally improving — meaning that you can probably forgo the latest model and work with a cheaper but still outstanding pair from 2024 or 2025.

Sony doesn’t necessarily see it that way. The tech giant recently released updates to two very different earbud styles, and after using both the WF-1000XM6 and LinkBuds Clip for a month across various situations (airplanes, office, subway, home), I could make a case for an update. Certainly not a cheap update, but both sets offer something unique to listeners.

While my prior quest for earbuds was to find something that would work in any situation — with the Jabra Elite 10 coming closest to hitting that perfect solution — Sony’s new audio gear is a reminder that use case is important. I will never use the LinkBuds on the subway, but they are phenomenal for quieter environments and times when you need to be more present in the real world. The WF-1000XM6, meanwhile, is your block-out-the-world audiophile solution that could maybe use a couple of aesthetic tweaks.

Two intriguing new earbud options from Sony. Let’s compare.

The new Sony WF-1000XM6 Sony

Sony WF-1000XM6

24 hours of playback (8 hours with the earbuds, up to 16 additional hours with the case)

Wireless and USB-C charging

Four sizes of earbud tips

Multipoint pairing

Available in two colors

What works

No surprise, the XM6 excels in audio. While Sony’s Sound Connect app can be a bit frustrating to work with for any of its product, you can tweak these earbuds (with the equalizer and pre-programmed settings) to attain an ideal audio profile — clear, crisp, balanced. Like most Sony audio gear, it’ll work better with the (less popular, usually higher-cost) hi-fi streaming sources, but everyday sound from the likes of Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube is world class.

While I don’t love all the aesthetic choices Sony made with the XM6 (see below), the earbuds offered a tight fit and decent noise cancellation — I’ve had earbuds better at blocking out the buzz of an airplane and NYC’s noisy streets and subways, but these are adequate for any environment.

One random thing I love? If you tap and hold the left earbud, you can temporarily block the music and noise cancellation, which is ideal for hearing subway announcements.

What needs work

I personally thought the case was a bit large and not ideal for wireless charging (or my pocket), but a few friends made unprompted and positive comments about the sleek design. The earbuds themselves are quite bulbous and stick out more than some people may like. While it’s supposed to work with your ever-changing environment, the “adaptive sound control” setting is erratic and I turned it off.

The Sony LinkBuds Clip Sony

Sony LinkBuds Clip

Available in four colors

IPX4 water resistance

37 hours of playback (9 hours with the earbuds, up to 28 additional hours with the case)

USB-C charging

Multipoint pairing

What works

While the design seems odd at first — you’re “clipping” these to your ears — they might be the most comfortable earbuds I’ve ever used. I actually forgot I was wearing these several times (once in the shower, which was a mistake). They’re great for exercise since they’re securely attached to your outer ear. And the case is colorful and customizable.

What needs work

The LinkBuds Clip offers three listening modes, but in any environment with even modest outside noise, you’ll want to use Voice Boost and turn the volume waaaaay up (that said, the sound quality for these open-ear buds, which I normally find to be lacking, was unexpectedly excellent). The tap controls are different from the XM6 and take some getting used to. The case lacks wireless charging.

The verdict

If you want noise cancellation, superior sound and a wider range of use cases, the XM6 is your (nearly) ideal choice; if the next iteration can shrink the case and the buds themselves, and possibly offer a little more color, I’d say it’s worth waiting.

If comfort and being more present (or less immersed) are important to you, the LinkBuds Clip actually offers a unique design. Yes, the XM6 earbuds have a “transparency” mode, but I actually preferred the ease of use, comfort and the audio of the LinkBuds in quieter spaces. At $200-$220, it’s a bit pricey for earbuds that you wouldn’t use in every situation, but if you keep your audio separated by occasion or environment, these are fantastic quiet-time music companions.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »