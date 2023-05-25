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Memorial Day is right around the corner, which means sun, fun and the Huckberry Memorial Day Weekend Sale.

In honor of the unofficial start of summer, the internet’s favorite purveyor of gear, apparel and accessories is taking up to 20% off hundreds of items. If your wallet is going crazy at the prospect of saving so much, and your style radar is blaring, consider shopping our favorite picks below. Word is the sale will only last until May 25, at which point everything will return to its normal price.

Shop the Huckberry Memorial Day Sale:

To dress up or down.

A classic short.

The 70s called, they want their shirt back.

Pool ready.

In a springtime shade.

Your new go-to pant.

Perfect for warmer temps.

Time to get grillin’.

Everyone loves a chukka.

Helpful and chic.

Meet your guides Jordan Bowman Jordan Bowman is the Senior Editor of The Goods at InsideHook. He was previously a staff writer at New York Magazine covering tech and style and prior to that he was an updates writer at the New York Times service journalism vertical, Wirecutter. More from Jordan Bowman » Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »