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Leisure > Style

The Best Deals From the Epic Huckberry Memorial Day Sale

Take up to 20% off shoes, shirts, trousers, accessories and hundreds of other items

By Jordan Bowman and Shelby Slauer @Jordan_bows
Updated May 21, 2026 12:35 pm EDT
lifestyle image of man holding duffle bag
It doesn't get better than this.
Huckberry

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day is right around the corner, which means sun, fun and the Huckberry Memorial Day Weekend Sale.

In honor of the unofficial start of summer, the internet’s favorite purveyor of gear, apparel and accessories is taking up to 20% off hundreds of items. If your wallet is going crazy at the prospect of saving so much, and your style radar is blaring, consider shopping our favorite picks below. Word is the sale will only last until May 25, at which point everything will return to its normal price.

Shop the Huckberry Memorial Day Sale:

Taylor Stitch The Valencia Sweater Polo
Taylor Stitch The Valencia Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $145 $116

To dress up or down.

Flint and Tinder Carpenter Short
Flint and Tinder Carpenter Short
Buy Here : $118 $94

A classic short.

Wills Cotton Cashmere Goleta Polo
Wills Cotton Cashmere Goleta Polo
Buy Here : $138 $117

The 70s called, they want their shirt back.

Howler Brothers Bruja Boardshort
Howler Brothers Bruja Boardshort
Buy Here : $75 $63

Pool ready.

Saucony Trainer 80
Saucony Trainer 80
Buy Here : $100 $80

In a springtime shade.

Flint and Tinder 365 5-Pocket Pant
Flint and Tinder 365 5-Pocket Pant
Buy Here : $108 $86

Your new go-to pant.

Astorflex Samaflex Woven Venetian Loafer
Astorflex Samaflex Woven Venetian Loafer
Buy Here : $298 $191

Perfect for warmer temps.

Schmidt Brothers 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set
Schmidt Brothers 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set
Buy Here : $100 $80

Time to get grillin’.

Rhodes Footwear Work Wedge Chukka Boot
Rhodes Footwear Work Wedge Chukka Boot
Buy Here : $228 $137

Everyone loves a chukka.

Filson Dryden Duffel Pack Hybrid Exclusive – 46L
Filson Dryden Duffel Pack Hybrid Exclusive – 46L
Buy Here : $299 $239

Helpful and chic.

Meet your guides

Jordan Bowman

Jordan Bowman

Jordan Bowman is the Senior Editor of The Goods at InsideHook. He was previously a staff writer at New York Magazine covering tech and style and prior to that he was an updates writer at the New York Times service journalism vertical, Wirecutter.

More from Jordan Bowman »
Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

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More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

GAP — Baggy Cargo Pants — $44 from $90 — 51% off
Baggy Cargo Pants Will Always Be in Style

$90$44

Noah — Rugby Henley — $138 from $188 — 26% off
Noah’s Henley Is a Must Have, and It’s on Sale

$188$138

Bonobos Riviera Shirt
Bonobos Is Taking 30% Off Nearly Everything

From Our Partner

Sonos Era 100 SL
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