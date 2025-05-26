Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

There’s Nothing Shady About These Memorial Day Sunglasses Sales

Sunnies should be your first shopping holiday purchase

By Shelby Slauer and Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 26, 2025 11:55 am EDT
Memorial Day Sunglasses Sale
No shade, but you're already missing out on a ton of Memorial Day sunglasses sales.
Memorial Day marks the first great shopping holiday of the summer season. Retailers far and wide toss their whole webstore on sale for dirt cheap. We’re talking discounts on top of discounts, sky-high percentages of 60, 70, 80 off. Coupled with the brighter weather, it’s enough to make anyone want to whip out their wallets.

Hold your horses there, skippy. You can’t go buying every single thing, and we can’t in good conscience recommend some rando garm that’s going to sit in your closet until you Goodwill it next spring. So instead, let us direct your focus to a single item that you should absolutely be hounding after: a good, sturdy pair of sunglasses. Between summer rays finally out to play and a (hopefully) long season o’ sun ahead, there are zero reasons not to replace, upgrade or simply bolster your shades collection, and Memorial Day is the time to do it.

To help you follow through on an easy-peasy sale sunglasses purchase, we’ve made it simple for you: just grab one of the certified fresh pairs of shades below and reap the benefits all summer long. You only have a week, so don’t dilly dally — summer waits for no one. Below, the best Memorial Day sunglasses sales currently on the internet.

The Best Memorial Day Sunglasses Sales

Raen Wiley
Raen Wiley
Raen: $170 $136
Raen Zouk
Raen Zouk
Raen: $170 $136
Ray-Ban Corrigan Irregular 54mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Corrigan Irregular 54mm Rectangular Sunglasses
NORDSTROM: $168 $134
Ray-Ban Kai 56mm Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Kai 56mm Oval Sunglasses
NORDSTROM: $151 $121
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses
NORDSTROM: $191 $153
Sunski Shoreline Sunglasses
Sunski Shoreline Sunglasses
Huckberry : $58 $44
Sunski Estero Sunglasses
Sunski Estero Sunglasses
Huckberry : $120 $90
Randolph x Todd Snyder Aviator
Randolph x Todd Snyder Aviator
Todd Snyder : $349 $224

