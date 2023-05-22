InsideHook
J.Crew’s Memorial Day Sale Has Already Begun. Here’s What to Buy.

Get a jump on seasonal savings with 50% off summer styles

a collage of items from the J.Crew Memorial Day Sale on a striped background
Uh, just a little heads up: the J.Crew Memorial Day Sale is already here, and it's straight heat.
J.Crew/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Shhh. Nobody tell J.Crew that Memorial Day is next Monday. In case you haven’t caught on, the retail giant has already started their annual long weekend blowout a full week early, one of only a few already up and running. Not we’re not complaining: with 50% off select summer goods and an additional 50% off sale items — code SHOPEARLY will score you that one — the J.Crew Memorial Day sale is the perfect time to save a buck or two on…well, anything.

To help you take advantage of these insane steals, we’ve already done what we do best: online shopped so that you don’t have to. Below, you’ll find a selection of assorted gems, from seersucker to sunglasses to swimshorts, from the J.Crew Memorial Day sale that you simply shouldn’t miss. You can browse our picks below, or shop the entirety of the sale here.

The Best Deals From the J.Crew Memorial Day Sale:

J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
J.Crew : $70$23
J.Crew Kenmare Italian Cotton Corduroy Suit Jacket
J.Crew Kenmare Italian Cotton Corduroy Suit Jacket
J.Crew : $398$160
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Johnny-Collar Tipped Polo Shirt
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Johnny-Collar Tipped Polo Shirt
J.Crew : $45$16
J.Crew Classic Straight-Fit Jean
J.Crew Classic Straight-Fit Jean
J.Crew : $128$24
J.Crew 1990 McAlister Suede Chukka Boot
J.Crew 1990 McAlister Suede Chukka Boot
J.Crew : $158$63
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Yarn-Dyed Seersucker Shirt
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Yarn-Dyed Seersucker Shirt
J.Crew : $80$25
J.Crew Limited Edition Large Canvas Tote
J.Crew Limited Edition Large Canvas Tote
J.Crew : $118$47
J.Crew 6″ Nylon Hiking Shorts
J.Crew 6″ Nylon Hiking Shorts
J.Crew : $80$32
J.Crew Harrington Jacket
J.Crew Harrington Jacket
Buy Here : $168$134
J.Crew 6″ Stretch Seersucker Dock Shorts
J.Crew 6″ Stretch Seersucker Dock Shorts
J.Crew : $80$55
J.Crew Camden Loafers
J.Crew Camden Loafers
J.Crew : $248$99
Wallace and Barnes Lightweight Ripstop Cotton Garment-Dyed Overshirt
Wallace and Barnes Lightweight Ripstop Cotton Garment-Dyed Overshirt
J.Crew : $148$100
J.Crew Stripe Rugby Shirt
J.Crew Stripe Rugby Shirt
J.Crew : $98$59
J.Crew Performance Coolmax T-Shirt
J.Crew Performance Coolmax T-Shirt
J.Crew : $50$40
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant
J.Crew : $118$56
J.Crew Four-Panel Cap
J.Crew Four-Panel Cap
J.Crew : $55$23
J.Crew 6″ Tech Dock Short
J.Crew 6″ Tech Dock Short
J.Crew : $70$35
J.Crew Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt
J.Crew Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt
J.Crew : $90$60
J.Crew Bowery Slim-Fit Chino Dress Pant
J.Crew Bowery Slim-Fit Chino Dress Pant
J.Crew : $128$85

