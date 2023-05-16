InsideHook
Don’t Sleep on Casper’s Mega Memorial Day Sale

Sleep on these discounted mattresses instead

The Casper Original Mattress, now 20% off during the Casper Memorial Day Sale
Take 20% off mattresses, sheets and pillows.
Casper
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

If you’ve been in the market for a supportive mattress that’ll get you to sleep in no time, now’s the moment to buy because Casper’s Memorial Day Sale is on. The event includes 20% off pillows, sheets and, of course, the brand’s best-selling, award-winning mattresses, including the recently launched cooling Snow Mattress and affordable Casper, which are both discounted for the first time ever. You’ll also find smaller discounts on sleep accessories like robes and the brand’s dog bed.

Whether you’re looking for plushness or extra firmness, the DTC sleep brand has you covered. We’ve highlighted a few on-sale items below, but you can shop the entire Casper Memorial Day Sale here.

Casper Hyperlite Sheets
Casper Hyperlite Sheets
Buy Here : $139$111
Casper Percale Sheet Set
Casper Percale Sheet Set
Buy it now : $139$111
Original Casper Pillow
Original Casper Pillow
Buy Here : $65$52
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper : $2,295$1,836
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress
Buy it now : $2,895$2,316
Casper Original Mattress
Casper Original Mattress
Buy Here : $1,295$1,036
Casper Dog Bed
Casper Dog Bed
Buy it now : $140$125
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
Buy it now : $168$152

