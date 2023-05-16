Don’t Sleep on Casper’s Mega Memorial Day Sale
Sleep on these discounted mattresses instead
If you’ve been in the market for a supportive mattress that’ll get you to sleep in no time, now’s the moment to buy because Casper’s Memorial Day Sale is on. The event includes 20% off pillows, sheets and, of course, the brand’s best-selling, award-winning mattresses, including the recently launched cooling Snow Mattress and affordable Casper, which are both discounted for the first time ever. You’ll also find smaller discounts on sleep accessories like robes and the brand’s dog bed.
Whether you’re looking for plushness or extra firmness, the DTC sleep brand has you covered. We’ve highlighted a few on-sale items below, but you can shop the entire Casper Memorial Day Sale here.
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
