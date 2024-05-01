Leisure > Style

Tired of Patagonia Baggies? Try These (Possibly Better) Alternatives Instead.

Hot take: there are better styles than Patagonia's iconic short

By Paolo Sandoval and Lee Cutlip
Updated May 1, 2024 10:58 am
a collage of shorts on a green background
Patagonia Baggies are pretty great. Some of their competitors might be even better.
InsideHook/Getty Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Temps are rising, and the promise of hot dogs, pool parties and, of course, shorts weather are tantalizingly near. InsideHook is formally manifesting that this summer will be the season of thighs: we’re talking high hemlines and crispy 3″ joints à la Paul Mescal and Chris Pine, with the emphasis on some great materials and a whole lot of leg. If this sounds agreeable, strap in and take mental stock of your warm-weather wardrobe, white sneakers included, and read on.

The Huckberry Sale Has No Right Being This Fire
The Huckberry Sale Has No Right Being This Fire
 Discounts on Flint & Tinder, Blundstone and way more

The Best Patagonia Baggie Alternatives

Conventional menswear wisdom would dictate that you cop a few pairs of the iconic and highly sought after (damn you, Tik Tok, damn you) Patagonia Baggies, preferably in a 5″ inseam, and be done with it. After all, the iconic nylon shorts remain a fashion force when the weather turns warm and a perennial sell-out between May and August.

But here’s the thing — as undeniably good-looking and versatile (you know the whole backyard to beach thing) as they are, we believe Baggies to be overrated. The pockets are too shallow, the internal mesh can be annoying, and the rise feels a tad wonky no matter what model you pick up. They’re beloved for a reason, but, in 2024 there are — we’ll say it — tons of superior nylon Patagonia Baggie alternatives.

Patagonia’s Major Microplastic Problem
Patagonia’s Major Microplastic Problem
 The outdoor gear brand has long been heralded as proof that a for-profit company can balance consumerism and environmentalism. Then the microfibers were found.

In summary: yes, the summer of shorts is still firmly on, and no, you don’t have to just wear Baggies, as evidenced by the 15 Patagonia Baggies alternatives we’ve listed below. Who knows — you might even find a new favorite, dare we say better, pair of shorts.

L.L. Bean 6″ Classic Supplex Sports Shorts
L.L. Bean 6″ Classic Supplex Sports Shorts
L.L. Bean : $40

Material: 100% nylon | Inseam: 6″ | Sizes: S-3XL | Colors: 11 | Lined: yes

Who are these for? Dads, grads and every guy in between.

We’ll just say it — L.L. Bean’s supplex shorts beat out Patagonia in virtually every category. Like the Baggies, they’re made from a stretch nylon favored for its water-repellant, quick-drying properties, and feature a similar pull-on silhouette…but, we’ll admit that we prefer the lax fit more than Baggie’s sometimes odd proportions. Unlike Baggies, the hybrid shorts’ UPF 50+ fabric is capable of blocking 97.5% of the sun’s UV rays, ideal for (safely) spending your day soaking up some rays. Plus, they’re cheaper!

lululemon 5″ Stretch Ripstop Bowline Shorts
lululemon 5″ Stretch Ripstop Bowline Shorts
lululemon : $78

Material: 85% recycled nylon, 15% elastane | Inseam: 5″ | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 6 | Lined: no

Who are these for? Downtown Brooklyn Equinox members and crunchy soccer captains.

Lululemon’s version of the nylon short offers a sleeker look than most (their pair, like L.L. Beans, are made from water-resistant, ripstop fabric) thanks to the flat-front pockets and subtle graphic colorway, meaning you can just as easily pair them with a vintage foot kit as you can a workout tee.

Outerknown Nomadic Volley
Outerknown Nomadic Volley
Outerknown : $78

Material: 100% recycled polyester | Inseam: 6″ | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 3 | Lined: no

Who are these for? Surfers, surfer wannabees, professional beer pong players.

A part of CA-based Outerknown’s growing line-up of outdoor gear, the Nomadic Volley Shorts are more of a trunk than your average pair of Baggies, but for those who appreciate responsible construction, a relaxed fit and tons of pockets, they may just do the trick.

The North Face 7″ Class V Pathfinder Belted Short
The North Face 7″ Class V Pathfinder Belted Short
Huckberry : $60

Material: 59% recycled nylon, 35% nylon, 6% elastane | Inseam: 7″ | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 3 | Lined: no

Who are these for? GORP gods and Bushwick TikTokers.

Made from reinforced ripstop nylon, the shorts are more than equipped to handle their fair share of wear and tear while still remaining suitable enough for less strenuous activities like brunch with friends. The mesh cargo pockets just add to the overall appeal.

Wellen 6″ Ripstop Stretch Everyday Short
Wellen 6″ Ripstop Stretch Everyday Short
Huckberry : $88

Material: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | Inseam: 6″ | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 4 | Lined: no

Who are these for? Baggie apologists.

For those who love their Baggies but are off Patagucci, Wellen’s 6″ Everyday Short is about the closest you’ll get. They exude the same vibe, thanks in large part to a slightly stretchy and rather shiny nylon shell and fully-elastic drawcord.

Todd Snyder 5″ Weekend Short
Todd Snyder 5″ Weekend Short
Todd Snyder : $158

Material: 100% tencel | Inseam: 5″ | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 1 | Lined: no

Who are these for? Grown-up guys looking for quality, print junkies.

On flip side, Todd’s Weekend Short is probably the furthest pair from a classic Baggie you’ll find on this list. That is not inherantly a bad thing — they dress up much nicer with a breezy linen or oxford button-down, and hit better on the thigh. $158 is a hefty price tag for a pair of shorts, but we swear by the ultra-soft, Tencel blend.

Kaptain Sunshine Straight-Leg Nylon Shorts
Kaptain Sunshine Straight-Leg Nylon Shorts
Mr Porter : $350

Material: 100% nylon | Inseam: 8″ | Sizes: 30-36″ | Colors: 1 | Liner? no

Who are these for? Fashion fiends and the evolved man who tuck in his tees.

Not like other guys? Lean into the Japanese military chic of Kaptain Sunshine for your nylon short fix. Clocking in at an exorbitant $350, these Americana-inspired straight-leg shorts are meant only for the Rickiest among us but will look objectively awesome with a tucked-in wheelspun tee and your finest leather loafers.

More Patagonia Baggie Alternatives We Love

Roark Happy Camper Short
Roark Happy Camper Short
Huckberry : $75

Get a load of those pockets. They just don’t make ’em like that anymore, do they? Sure, the elastic waist with built-in webbing belt and back phone pocket is nice, but seriously — we can’t stop staring at those cargo bays.

REI Co-op Trailmade Amphib Shorts
REI Co-op Trailmade Amphib Shorts
REI : $50

At just $50, REI’s in-house Baggies take is on of the most affordable on this list, and packed with just as much nylon charm as its competitors.

Howler Brothers 7.5″ Pedernales Packable Short
Howler Brothers 7.5″ Pedernales Packable Short
Huckberry : $79

Howler Brother’s edge the functionality-style-modest line to perfection with their Pedernales Packable shorts.

Gramicci Shell Packable Shorts
Gramicci Shell Packable Shorts
End Clothing : $109

Japanese brands make some of the finest multi-purpose hiking gear on the planet, and Gramicci’s Shell Shorts are no exception. The eye-catching bottoms can pack down into the tightest of balls, and weather most any conditions with a DWR-treated outer.

MFPEN Motion Recycled-Shell Drawstring Shorts
MFPEN Motion Recycled-Shell Drawstring Shorts
Mr Porter : $165

MFPEN’s recycled shell shorts are a bit more elevated than most Patagonia Baggie alternatives on this list, a intentional product of minimalist design from red-hot Scandi label MFPEN.

Nike ACG “Reservoir Goat” Hiking Shorts
Nike ACG “Reservoir Goat” Hiking Shorts
Nike : $75

If you desire a bit more…luxe than the classic crunchy old Baggies afford, then ACG, Nike’s outdoor-focused specialty line, makes some seriously GORP-y shorts, with premium cotton-nylon blending and tons of utility pockets that should be right up your fancy-schmancy alley.

Topo Designs Retro River Shorts
Topo Designs Retro River Shorts
REI : $89

Topo Designs draws inspiration directly from outdoor pursuits, and it shows with the River Short. The lightweight model — a newish addition to the warm weather lineup — DWR-treated nylon bottoms clock in at a generous 2-way stretch 6″ inseam, making them perfect for hiking, camping or otherwise hanging out, especially in the blazing heat of summer.

J.Crew 6″ Tech Dock Short
J.Crew 6″ Tech Dock Short
J.Crew : $70$40

If you’re familiar with J.Crew’s Dock Short silhouette, then you’ll certainly appreciate their Tech version of the short, which keeps the same cut and updates it with a recycled nylon and spandex fabric. The result is a short slightly inspired by the athletic styles of the ’60s yet updated to handle today’s wealth of activities and your busy, active lifestyle.

More Like This

a collage of J.Crew models on a split bacglround
The Best Deals From J.Crew's Annual Spring Sale
a collage of Huckberry items
The Huckberry Sale Has No Right Being This Fire
a photo of Josh O'Connor, timothee chalamet and Steve Lacy on an orange and purple background
The Best Men’s Sunglasses for Every Face Shape, Explained
a collage of items on a photo collage background
Closet Constructor: The Office Is Your Playground

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Frank And Oak Dad Cap
Who Doesn’t Love a Baseball Cap?

$30$20

Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphone
These Bose Headphones Are on Sale

$349$249

Ninja PB051 Pod & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Ninja’s Coffee Maker Is Down to $80

$130$80

Solo ULT-SSGRILL-22 Stove Modern Grill
Your Outdoor Cooking Just Got Easier, Cheaper

$600$185

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball.
Was Drafting Michael Penix Jr. to Back Up Kirk Cousins Really That Crazy?
Three women and one man talking at a bar, illustrated.
Why Some Men Prefer the Friendship of Women 
A man with a weighted vest jogs through a blurry cityscape. Here's why you should incorporate weighted vests into your workouts.
It’s Time to Work Out With a Weighted Vest
a collage of Huckberry items
The Huckberry Sale Has No Right Being This Fire
Pierre Thiam/Yolélé, Garrett Oliver/Brooklyn Brewery
The Next Big Grain in Beer? It’s Called Fonio.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of shorts on a green background

Tired of Patagonia Baggies? Try These (Possibly Better) Alternatives Instead.

a collage of J.Crew models on a split bacglround

The Best Deals From J.Crew's Annual Spring Sale

a photo of Josh O'Connor, timothee chalamet and Steve Lacy on an orange and purple background

The Best Men’s Sunglasses for Every Face Shape, Explained

a collage of items on a photo collage background

Closet Constructor: The Office Is Your Playground

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District