InsideHook
Style | May 12, 2023 12:04 pm

Wedding Season Is Upon Us. Here’s What to Pack.

Sage advice for nailing spring and summer nuptials

a collage of what to pack for a wedding for men on a yellow background
We've got the packing list to help you win wedding season.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We knew this day would come. (It does, every year.) After months of being years away, the long-since received “save the date” and its saved date are somehow right around the corner. Now you’ve got to dust off the old social, make merry with problematic family members and drink a few too many spicy Margs. Usher and “Mr. Brightside” are permanently drilled into your brain. It’s goddamn nuptials season, dawg. And chances are, you’ve got no idea what to pack for this (or any) wedding.

Not that this is your fault. Between their relative brevity and formality, most weddings present an objectively difficult chunk of time to plan for. Do you need a checked bag? (Absolutely not.) Should you bring a suit? (C’mon, man.) What pair of shoes will work with all of your clothing? (Loafers, always.)

To help you better curate the limited contents of your suitcase, we’ve highlighted a few key areas when approaching what to pack for a wedding as an average guy. There are a few lessons in carry-on selection, a few breezy shirt recommendations and sage advice about your skincare routine. It’s all wound tightly under the banner of helping you decide what you can forgo. Below, InsideHook’s guide on what to pack for wedding season.

The Right Bag

The best trips start with a great bag — specifically, one that won’t be a pain to lug around and have enough space to fit all your valuables. A lightweight carry-on is critical to counteract the hassle of airports and check-ins. July’s recently released Carry On Light is our current choice, which weighs an impressive 3.9 lbs. If you’re really worried about your apparel’s integrity, try a tri-fold garment bag. Their ability to keep a suit pristine looking is worth their weight in linen, and they don’t have to be expensive either. (Thanks a lot, Bezos.)

July Carry On Light
July Carry On Light
July : $245
Amazon Basics Tri-Fold Garment Bag
Amazon Basics Tri-Fold Garment Bag
Amazon : $52$34
Troubadour Weekender Bag
Troubadour Weekender Bag
Troubadour : $525
The Best Luggage Deals on the Internet Right Now
The Best Luggage Deals on the Internet Right Now

From Tumi and Zero Halliburton, to Bric's and Monos — these luggage deals should not be missed

A Breezy, Lightweight Suit

The star of any warm-weather nuptials is undoubtedly the lightweight suit, and we’re thrilled to report there are options aplenty. From classic linen joints to refined Oliver Spencer double-breasted get-ups, the whole tailoring world is your oyster. Just a few words of advice: if you’re shopping off the rack, seriously consider the form-flattering and often inexpensive merits of a tailor, and for the love of god, opt on the side of a relaxed fit. No grotesquely tight suits allowed — the last thing the bride wants is you passing out in the middle of the ceremony.

Todd Snyder Sutton Linen Suit
Todd Snyder Sutton Linen Suit
Todd Snyder : $766
Oliver Spencer Double-Breasted Suit
Oliver Spencer Double-Breasted Suit
Buy Jacket : $695 Buy Trousers : $295
Percival Seersucker Tailored Suit
Percival Seersucker Tailored Suit
Buy Jacket : $330 Buy Pants : $195
16 Lightweight Suits for Summer, All Under $1,000
16 Lightweight Suits for Summer, All Under $1,000

Cotton or linen? Handsome neutrals or trendy palettes? We've got all the answers.

Summer-Forward Shirting

Whereas winter black tie demands a crisp, white, cufflinked dress shirt, warm-weather weddings are often much more casual. That means there should be some room to play around with your top on the joyous day. We recommend a breezy camp collar shirt or the on-trend sweater polo for those anti-tie celebrations. If you’re particularly adventurous, a tencel or linen westernwear snap shirt is a surefire way to win wedding’s best dressed. Just double-check the invite, first.

Sunspel Riviera Camp Shirt
Sunspel Riviera Camp Shirt
SSENSE : $190$130 Sunspel : $215
Abercrombie & Fitch Marled John Collar Sweater Polo
Abercrombie & Fitch Marled John Collar Sweater Polo
Abercrombie : $50$21
Wythe Tencel Pearl Snap Shirt
Wythe Tencel Pearl Snap Shirt
Huckberry : $198
Get Vacation-Ready With the Best Camp Collar Shirts for Men
Get Vacation-Ready With the Best Camp Collar Shirts for Men

No, not that kind of camp shirt

Actionable Accessories

Easily forgotten is the lowly accessory, but these little suckers can often make the difference between a meh outfit and picking up a hot new date at the wedding reception. Sunglasses, hats and an unconventional tie should be the first thing in your weekender.

Garrett Leight Palladium Sunglasses
Garrett Leight Palladium Sunglasses
Garrett Leight : $385
Tie Bar Double Stripe Knit Tie
Tie Bar Double Stripe Knit Tie
Tie Bar : $28
American Trench Linen Chambray Bucket Hat
American Trench Linen Chambray Bucket Hat
American Trench : $60
All the Coolest Sunglasses Styles to Consider in 2023
All the Coolest Sunglasses Styles to Consider in 2023

A one-stop guide to choosing the right sunnies for you

No Frills (Or Laces) Footwear

One place you shouldn’t get cutesy is footwear, especially given the unfortunate combo of limited capacity and bulky shape. Stick to versatile gems that you can wear to the ceremony and the hungover brunch. That can be a standard loafer or something a bit more Rivierian in style. Pro tip: slip-ons, especially the beachy Huarache Sandal, are very much in this summer.

Marc Nolan Calum Suede Penny Loafers
Marc Nolan Calum Suede Penny Loafers
Marc Nolan : $130
Nisolo Huarache Sandals
Nisolo Huarache Sandals
Nisolo : $150 Huckberry : $150
Our Legacy Camion Mules
Our Legacy Camion Mules
End Clothing : $295
In a Post-Sneaker Society, Loafers Are the Ultimate Everything Shoe
In a Post-Sneaker Society, Loafers Are the Ultimate Everything Shoe

Slip into something a little more…fire?

Grown-Up Grooming

Fellas, it’s 2023. Every adult guy should have a skincare routine. You know this. But a formal occasion to look hot and celebrate love is not the time to forego moisturizing. Get a nice scent and some SPF like a real man, or else face the saggy, blown-out consequences. And they better not be going in a plastic bag…that’s what dopp kits are for, buddy.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Men’s SPF 20 Moisturizer
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Men’s SPF 20 Moisturizer
Kiehl's : $45
Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau De Parfum
Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau De Parfum
Mr Porter : $310
Disco Eye Stick Undereye Treatment
Disco Eye Stick Undereye Treatment
Nordstrom : $36
The Best Dopp Kit for Every Type of Traveler
The Best Dopp Kit for Every Type of Traveler

Whether you're a minimalist or overpacker, we've got the toiletry bag for you

More Like This

a collage of easy mens suits on a gradient background
16 Lightweight Suits for Summer, All Under $1,000
a collage of the best camp shirts for men on a grey background
Get Vacation-Ready With the Best Camp Collar Shirts for Men
a collage of J.Crew deals on an orange background
Deal Alert: J.Crew Is Throwing a Closet Classics Party, And Everyone’s Invited

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple AirPods Max

$549$450

Apple’s AirPods Max Headphones Hit Their Lowest Price for 2023
13-piece Hard Anodized Cookware Set

From Our Partner

Save Up to 76% Off Cookware During All-Clad’s VIP Event
A large sofa from Burrow in a living room

From Our Partner

Furniture and Home Goods Are Up to 60% Off at Burrow
Our Favorite Sunscreen Is 20% Off — Just in Time for Memorial Day

From Our Partner

Our Favorite Sunscreen Is 20% Off — Just in Time for Memorial Day
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Speculative Economics of Super-Aged Whiskies
The Wrigley Field Beer Bat Is a Terrible Idea
Everything to Know About Visiting the Adirondacks
Tesla's Most Important New Project Is Not a Vehicle
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm

Keep Reading

Mal de amor oaxaca

Discovering the True Spirit and Community of Mezcal in Oaxaca
Yogi Berra in his Yankees uniform surrounded by laughing teammates and dapper men in suits during Mr. Berra's playing days

Why Yogi Berra Might Be the Most Overlooked MLB Superstar of All Time
C as in Charlie's take on Salisbury steak.

What Does Korean-Southern Fusion Look Like? A High-End Salisbury Steak.
Deloreon Wiley (far left) and Ashley Harmon (right)

Meet the “Beer Moms” Challenging Drinking Stereotypes
a collage of what to pack for a wedding for men on a yellow background

Wedding Season Is Upon Us. Here’s What to Pack.
a stage photo of the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Mattress in a bedroom

Biohackers Rejoice: The Smartest Mattress We’ve Ever Tested Is $100 Off
fish, pine nuts and spices in a bowl covered in a dressing.

It’s Miami Mango Season, And These Chefs Are Making the Most of It
Overhead view of an influencer taking a photo of their food. Today, we look at the 10 food and drink Instagram accounts in Texas worth following.

10 Texas Food and Drink Influencers Worth Following on Instagram
Swimmers and sunbathers at Oak Street Beach in Chicago, one of the best Chicago beaches on Lake Michigan

A Beginner’s Guide to Chicago’s Underrated Beaches

Trending

The Speculative Economics of Super-Aged Whiskies
The Wrigley Field Beer Bat Is a Terrible Idea
Everything to Know About Visiting the Adirondacks
Tesla's Most Important New Project Is Not a Vehicle
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm