The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer

Save big on tons of sweet gear for all your summertime adventures

Memorial Day is almost here, and with it a bundle of massive sales on everything from televisions to twill shirts to tents. But for those outdoorsy dudes, there’s no reason to wait — Backcountry and REI, two of the biggest gear purveyors and general outdoor retailers, have already kicked off their sales, with a respective 50% and 30% off thousands of items currently up for grabs.

Better yet, there’s still tons of stock for you to parse through — unless, of course, you’d rather just check out the handy-dandy compilation of the best outdoor Memorial Day sale from both the retail giants. There are trail running racers, trekking packs, a tent or two, all from brands you know and trust like Keen, Outdoor Research and more. Below, the best REI and Backcountry Memorial Day deals that you can shop right this instant.

The Best REI Outdoor Deals:

Saucony Ride 15 Road-Running Shoes
Saucony Ride 15 Road-Running Shoes
Buy it now : $140$83
KEEN Targhee Vent Hiking Shoes
KEEN Targhee Vent Hiking Shoes
Buy it now : $155$116
BioLite FirePit+
BioLite FirePit+
Buy it now : $300$225
Osprey Aether 65 Pack
Osprey Aether 65 Pack
Buy it now : $320$240
REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket
REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket
Buy it now : $99$70
Garmin vivoactive 4S
Garmin vivoactive 4S
Buy it now : $300$200
NEMO Moonlite Reclining Camp Chair
NEMO Moonlite Reclining Camp Chair
Buy it now : $160$120
REI Co-op Swiftland 7 Running Shorts
REI Co-op Swiftland 7 Running Shorts
Buy it now : $60$42
Trigger Point Performance Impact Massager
Trigger Point Performance Impact Massager
REI : $200$100
REI Co-op Outdoor Blanket
REI Co-op Outdoor Blanket
Buy it now : $50$35

The Best Backcountry Outdoor Sales

Patagonia Dirt Roamer 20L Pack
Patagonia Dirt Roamer 20L Pack

Backcountry : $159$95
Stoic Corduroy Chore Coat
Stoic Corduroy Chore Coat

Backcountry : $89$43
ALPS Mountaineering Retreat Screen House
ALPS Mountaineering Retreat Screen House

Backcountry : $250$150
Zeal Memphis Polarized Sunglasses
Zeal Memphis Polarized Sunglasses

Backcountry : $169$42
Outdoor Research Ferrosi 7″ Hiking Shorts
Outdoor Research Ferrosi 7″ Hiking Shorts
Backcountry : $79$47
Altra Olympus 4.0 Trail Running Shoes
Altra Olympus 4.0 Trail Running Shoes

Backcountry : $170$119

