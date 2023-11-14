Leisure > Gear

Yes, The Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Already Live

The best early deals Amazon has to offer

a collage of Amazon Black Friday deals on a purple background
It it really a surprise that the Amazon Black Friday deals are already here?
Amazon
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated November 25, 2022 5:08 am
For better or for worse, Amazon’s position in the retail landscape allows the ginormous online store to offer outrageous, one-of-a-kind pricing on all the latest, hottest and generally best products. Plus, that free two-day shipping. And that’s on a normal day. With a ton of early Black Friday deals floating around? Forget about it. (But don’t. Obviously.)

 It’s starting.

However, as frequent users of the old Bezos interface, we acknowledge the whole platform can be a bit…much. With a gagillion items pulling you every which way, how could you possibly be expected to know what the best deal or steal is? This is why we’ve tirelessly scoured the site to bring you the best and brightest the retailer has to offer as early Amazon Black Friday deals begin to roll out. There are Bose headphones and ASICS trainers, home goods and pour-overs. Seriously, there’s no wrong answer here; just don’t miss out on some of the deals of the season.

Below, you’ll find all sorts of deals, and we’ll be continuously updating this page with new steals as they pop up, so check back in frequently. Here are the best early Amazon Black Friday deals around. You’re welcome.

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals

Tech Deals

Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Headphones
Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Headphones
Amazon : $379$299
iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon : $800$400
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon : $550$480

Who are we kidding — even though they’re uber-expensive, we figure you’ll still want to jump on this discount on Apple’s latest AirPod headphones.

Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell
Amazon : $100$55
JBL Xtreme 3
JBL Xtreme 3
Amazon : $380$230

Style Deals

Champion Reverse Weave Heavyweight Fleece Sweatpants
Champion Reverse Weave Heavyweight Fleece Sweatpants
Amazon : $55$43
Q Timex Men’s Reissue Steel 38mm Watch
Q Timex Men’s Reissue Steel 38mm Watch
Amazon : $189$125
Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Amazon : $70$40

$40 for a pair of Levi’s jeans already feels fair, but toss in the fact that they come the best cut known to man, and you’ve got yourself a straight bargain.

Pendleton The Original Westerley Zip Up Cardigan Sweater
Pendleton The Original Westerley Zip Up Cardigan Sweater
Amazon : $269$162
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau De Parfum 50ml
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau De Parfum 50ml
Amazon : $347$220

Fitness Deals

Original Peloton Bike
Original Peloton Bike
Amazon : $1,445$1,095
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon : $199$149
ASCIS NovaBlast 3 Running Shoes
ASCIS NovaBlast 3 Running Shoes
Amazon : $140$110

Everyone is talking about ASICS. The running company’s innovation and crazy fast end product has caught the attention of even the most staunch Nike fanatics, and if you’re looking to dip your toe into the Asics waters, there’s no better place than the Novablast 3…especially considering it’s $30 off.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch
Amazon : $350$230
Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2.0 Gore-TEX Trail Running Shoes
Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2.0 Gore-TEX Trail Running Shoes
Amazon : $150$80

Kitchen Deals

Zojirushi 10-Cup Micom Rice Cooker
Zojirushi 10-Cup Micom Rice Cooker
Amazon : $195$131
Material Kitchen The Copper Set
Material Kitchen The Copper Set
Amazon : $355$275
Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper Pour Over Cone Coffee Maker
Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper Pour Over Cone Coffee Maker
Amazon : $30$25

Topping our list of the best pour over coffee makers is this Arita-yaki-style ceramic dripper handmade in Japan.

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine
De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine
Amazon : $700$500
Ninja Compact Kitchen System
Ninja Compact Kitchen System
Amazon : $160$140

