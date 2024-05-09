Culture > Design

Casper's Memorial Day Sale Is Now Live

Don't sleep on these discounted mattresses and accessories

By Logan Mahan
May 9, 2024
Casper, Getty

The iconic mattress brand Casper is now hosting their Memorial Day Sale, with 30% off all mattresses and 10% off of everything else. So if you’ve been in the market for a dreamy mattress that’ll get you to sleep in no time, or a comfy robe to lounge around in, now’s the moment to buy them. This sale puts the brand’s award-winning beds like the Dream Max and the Casper One at a friendlier price point, making it all too easy to add necessary sleep accessories to your cart at checkout like the Humidity Fighting Duvet or the Hyperlite Sheet Set.

Whether you’re looking for plushness or extra firmness, the DTC sleep brand has you covered. We’ve highlighted a few on-sale items below, but you can shop the entire Casper Memorial Day Sale here.

Casper One Mattress
Casper : $1,245$870
Casper Hyperlite Sheets
Buy Here : $139$125
Casper Dream Max
Buy it now : $3,125$2,185
Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet
Buy it now : $399$359
Original Casper Pillow
Buy Here : $65$58
Casper Dog Bed
Buy Here : $139$125
Casper Snow
Buy Here : $2,495$1,745
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
Buy it now : $169$152

