Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Best Memorial Day Style Sales to Shop: J.Crew, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and More

Because the most stylish move of all is saving a chunk of change

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated May 26, 2025 12:44 pm EDT
Memorial Day Sales style
The Memorial Day style sales are popping off.
Corridor

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day is here, and with it, a bundle of massive sales on everything from water bottles to fitness wearables to work pants. Among the thousands of store sales, designer discounts and convenient clearances, a few deals stand out from the rest as can’t-miss shopping events. Below, the best Memorial Day style sales from Nordstrom, J.Crew, Abercrombie and more.

All the Memorial Day Sales You Should Be Shopping Right Now
All the Memorial Day Sales You Should Be Shopping Right Now
 Consider this your one-stop guide to every sale you’ll actually want to shop

Looking for more Memorial Day deals? Click here.

The Best Memorial Day Style Sales

J.Crew Textured Camp-Collar Sweater-Tee
J.Crew Textured Camp-Collar Sweater-Tee
Buy Here : $80 $55
Abercrombie & Fitch Cotton-Blend Pull-On Shorts
Abercrombie & Fitch Cotton-Blend Pull-On Shorts
Buy Here : $60 $45
ASICS Gel-1090v2 Sneaker
ASICS Gel-1090v2 Sneaker
Buy Here : $110 $93
Mr P. + Cubitts Carlisle Sunglasses
Mr P. + Cubitts Carlisle Sunglasses
Buy Here : $255 $153
There’s Nothing Shady About These Memorial Day Sunglasses Sales
There’s Nothing Shady About These Memorial Day Sunglasses Sales
 Sunnies should be your first shopping holiday purchase
Corridor Double Knee Carpenter Jean
Corridor Double Knee Carpenter Jean
Buy Here : $295 $221
Frescobol Carioca Nuno Herringbone Linen-Blend Shirt Jacket
Frescobol Carioca Nuno Herringbone Linen-Blend Shirt Jacket
Buy Here : $365 $219
Memorial Day Has Landed at the Huckberry Sale
Memorial Day Has Landed at the Huckberry Sale
 Save on RRL, Flint and Tinder and more
Marine Layer Sweater Button Down Polo
Marine Layer Sweater Button Down Polo
Buy Here : $148 $74
Flint and Tinder Sweater Vest
Flint and Tinder Sweater Vest
Buy Here : $118 $94
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses
Buy Here : $191 $153
Nike Cortez SE Suede
Nike Cortez SE Suede
Buy Here : $100 $61
A.P.C. Martin Straight-Leg Jeans
A.P.C. Martin Straight-Leg Jeans
Buy Here : $350 $210

More Like This

REI Memorial Day Sale
The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer
Memorial Day Sale
All the Memorial Day Sales You Should Be Shopping Right Now
The Casper Memorial Day Sale Is Now Live
Casper’s Memorial Day Sale Is Now Live
A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals, including an a dutch oven, blue longsleeve button down and a garmin watch
The Memorial Day Sales Are Still Going. Here’s What’s Worth Shopping.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Breville Infuser Espresso Machine
Breville’s Infuser Espresso Machine Is $200 Off

$600$400

Bose SoundLink
Save $70 on This Bose Portable Speaker

$399$329

Whiskey Peaks Half Dome
You Need to Upgrade Your Whiskey Glasses

$25$18

All the cookware you need for less.
Sur La Table Is Hosting a Ridiculous Sale

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear and Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in season three of "The Wheel of Time"
“The Wheel of Time” vs. Too Big to Fail TV
A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Please Don’t Refer to Women as “Females”
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 19, 2025.
Harvey Weinstein Is “Angry at the System”
sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
Memorial Day Sale
All the Memorial Day Sales You Should Be Shopping Right Now

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Memorial Day Sales style

The Best Memorial Day Style Sales to Shop: J.Crew, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and More

Memorial Day Sunglasses Sale

There’s Nothing Shady About These Memorial Day Sunglasses Sales

From Monos to Levi's, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Seltzers, Sneakers and Houndstooth Bags

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Whiskey Glasses to Yeti Coolers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water