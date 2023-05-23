Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Just because you might actually find yourself on a boat or at a barbecue this holiday weekend doesn’t mean you should neglect the time-honored tradition that is shopping the Memorial Day sales. Yet, seeing as so many of us will likely be out and about this weekend instead of relegated to our homes, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to highlight the remaining Memorial Day sales, so that you can safely enjoy your summer to the fullest without having to worry about missing a major deal.

Below you’ll find a wealth of sales across a range of categories, from style to fitness to tech and beyond, some of which are already in full swing and others that are expected to start in the coming days, so if you’re really planning to go hard over the long weekend, you can go ahead and get your shopping out of the way. Whether you need a new mattress or a pair of fresh kicks, there’s a sale for everything.

Our Top 2023 Memorial Day Sales

Save on Quality Sleep The 11 Best Mattress Deals for Memorial Day Weekend Sleep better knowing you’re getting discounts at up to 40% off from the likes of Casper, Zinus, Tempur-Pedic, Wayfair and more

Gear Up for Summer Travel The Best Luggage Deals on the Internet Right Now From Tumi and Zero Halliburton, to Bric's and Monos — these luggage deals should not be missed

Best Style Sales 2023

Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 25% off a variety of select Abercrombie bestsellers, including their rave-reviewed sweater polo, for a limited time only.

Bodega: Shop 40% off the latest markdowns on streetwear and sneakers at Bodega.

Bonobos: Save on shirts, shorts, denim, flannel and so much more all in one place Bonobos.

Brooks Brothers: Polos, chinos, officewear — Brooks Brothers’ clearance has it all, plus free shipping on orders over $200.

Chaco: Summer’s just around the corner — you can grab free shipping on orders over $75 with your Chacos order.

Columbia: Take 25% off almost everything — that’s 2,000+ items — now through 5/29.

DUER: From May 26th through May 29th, save 15% when you purchase 1 item, 20% off two items, and 25% off 3+ items. (Discounts apply to last chance and select items only.)

End Clothing: From designer digs to destination footwear, End’s 13,000+ item sale section is up to 60% off this Memorial Day.

Everlane: Take 70% off select sale swimwear and other apparel, for a limited time only.

Gap: Gap brands, including Old Navy and Athleta, are offering up to 60% off retail prices alongside special ongoing deals that will continue to rotate over the holiday weekend.

GlassesUSA: Shop from over 10,000 styles of frames and take 30% off (plus free shipping) with code SAVES30.

Huckberry: Huckberry’s hardware selection of gear and garb is currently 60% off.

Jachs NY: Take 60% off summer styles sitewide when you use code MD60 at checkout, now through 5/29.

Lacoste: Chomp! The alligator is offering 40% off spring/summer styles in honor of Memorial Day.

Levi’s: 150 years of denim? That calls for a celebration. Take up to 75% off orders of 200+ at Levi’s.

lululemon: lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is popping off with premium athleisure up the wazoo at insane prices.

Madewell: Today only, take 30% off everything (plus free shipping) when using the code WARMUP at checkout.

Mansur Gavriel: Take up to 40% off select styles, this week only.

Nike: Take up to 40% off new markdowns.

Nordstrom: The anniversary sale is fast approaching and Nordstrom cardmembers get early access to the best deals.

Pendleton: Shop the sale section to find discounts on men’s and women’s jackets, sweaters, button-ups, blankets and more.

Percival: Take 25% off your order at U.K. based-Percival, now through 5/31.

Saxx: Shop best-selling men’s underwear and other apparel to find discounted additions for your wardrobe.

SSENSE: Babe, wake up: the SSENSE sale is back. For a limited time, take up to 50% off new additions and certified grails alike.

Taylor Stitch: Last Call apparel is up to 30% off at Taylor Stitch,

Todd Snyder: Up to 70% off blazing menswear from Mr. Americana himself? Don’t mind if we do.

Uniqlo: Find special deals and giveaways on select apparel, 5/23 through 5/29.

Zappos: Zappos’ Joyfest will score you huge discounts on footwear from brands like Adidas, Vans and more, now through 5/29.

Best Home, Mattress and Backyard Patio Sales 2023

Albany Park: Furniture is up to 30% off from 5/15 to 6/7.

Amerisleep: Take $450 off any mattress with code AS450. You’ll also receive complimentary, no-contact delivery and free returns.

Apt2B: Take 20% off storewide and up to 35% off orders $6,499 or more.

Big Blanket Co.: Take 20% off sitewide + up to 50% off last-call items.

Brooklyn Bedding: Receive 30% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL30 now through 5/29.

Buffy: Take 15% off sitewide.

Burrow: From 5/12 to 6/4 take up to 30% off sitewide on Burrow’s award-winning furniture, plus additional discounts up to 60% off.

DOG by Dr. Lisa: Save 30% on the DOG Care Coat Set starting 5/26.

Great Jones: Use code MDW to take 25% off everything from the trendy cookware brand starting 5/25 through 5/29.

Mattress Firm: Get a king-size bed for the price of a queen, and save up to $700.

Nectar: Everything is 33% off at the mattress brand, including Nectar’s premium memory foam mattress.

Outer: The brand’s good-looking, durable outdoor furniture is all up to 30% off.

Overstock: Take up to 70% off all bedroom furniture, mattresses, pillows and other bedding essentials during the Overstock Memorial Day weekend sale. You’ll also receive free shipping.

Parachute: Take 20% off just about everything on Parachute’s site, including bedding bundles, furniture, and loungewear through 5/29.

Purple Mattress: Save up to $800 on a Purple Mattress + Adjustable base, and save up to 25% on bedding, pillows and sheets.

PK Grills: Save up to 35% and PK Grills will throw in a free cover.

Slumber Cloud: From cooling pillows to a temperature-regulating mattress pad, the sleep brand’s bestsellers are 15% off.

Society6: Now through 5/30 Art Prints, Posters, Wrapping Paper and Stickers are up to 50% off.

Tempur Pedic: Take up to $500 off adjustable mattress sets

Tuft & Needle: There are tons of deals happening at Tuft & Needle. Take up to $750 off top-rated mattresses, bedding, frames and other sleep essentials.

Tushy: Starting 5/26, take 25% off all bidets with code SUMMERBUM.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off home goods until 5/31.

Windmill: The brand offering some sexy-looking AC units is taking up to $50 off its line of smart air conditioners.

Best Outdoors and Fitness Sales 2023

Adidas: Take up to 40% off select goods and apparel.

Alo Yoga: Take up to 40% off yoga apparel.

Backcountry: Take up to 50% off select gear and apparel, now through 5/29.

Black Diamond: Take up to 25% off select apparel and equipment.

Camelbak: Take 25% off with code SUMMER25, now through 5/29.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Take up to 50% off outdoor living and camping essentials, sports equipment, athletic shoes and athleisure through Memorial Day weekend.

Eddie Bauer: Massive savings up to 50% off shirts, shorts, pants and other assorted apparel.

Forsake: Take 30% off sitewide off hiking shoes, boots and sandals.

Mountain Hardwear: Take up to 25% off select styles.

Osprey: Take up to 50% off select styles, now through 5/29.

Outdoor Research: Shop the May Melt Out Sale for 25% off select styles and summer essentials.

PEARL iZUMi: Take 25% off full-price items sitewide (some exclusions apply).

REI: Take up to 30% off at the Co-op Anniversary Sale, now through 5/29.

Rumpl: Take 25% off in this sitewide sale, now through 5/29.

Salomon: Take up to 25% off select footwear and apparel, now through 5/29.

Smith: Take up to 50% off select styles, now through 5/29.

VSSL: Take up to 60% off sitewide.

Best Electronics Sales 2023

Amazon: The online retail giant has an insane amount of tech on sale that’s constantly rotating, so be sure to check in often as you’ll never see the same deal twice.

Best Buy: Find deals on home appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more, now through 6/8.

Canon: Find deals on cameras, lenses and assorted photography equipment.

Dyson: Find various, rotating deals on vacuums, hairdryers, fans and more, now through 6/4.

Walmart: Huge Memorial Day savings on TVs, vacuums, blenders, furniture and more.