The 7 Best Mattress Deals for Memorial Day Weekend

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

May is considered one of the best times to buy a mattress because many manufacturers put out new products in June — ergo, they need to get rid of some old stock. Tack on a long weekend with Memorial Day (ideal for shopping deals) and you’ve got pretty much every major mattress brand offering hundreds of dollars off.

For most of these sleep brands, the deals are already up and live — and extend through to the end of the weekend, or later into June if you’re lucky. But some sales pop up throughout the weekend, so definitely check back on these sites we’ve linked to to see if they update their discounts. Also, since everyone is hosting a sale, we tried to limit our list to larger discounts or specific mattresses that we thought were cool (figuratively and literally).

Below find seven of the best deals we could source on discounted mattresses that are worth your time and money.