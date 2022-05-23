Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The 7 Best Mattress Deals for Memorial Day Weekend

Sleep better knowing you’re getting discounts at up to 40% off from the likes of Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Saatva and more

By Hanna Agro
Updated May 23, 2025 3:06 pm EDT
Osaka Studios / Getty Images

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

May is considered one of the best times to buy a mattress because many manufacturers put out new products in June — ergo, they need to get rid of some old stock. Tack on a long weekend with Memorial Day (ideal for shopping deals) and you’ve got pretty much every major mattress brand offering hundreds of dollars off.

For most of these sleep brands, the deals are already up and live — and extend through to the end of the weekend, or later into June if you’re lucky. But some sales pop up throughout the weekend, so definitely check back on these sites we’ve linked to to see if they update their discounts. Also, since everyone is hosting a sale, we tried to limit our list to larger discounts or specific mattresses that we thought were cool (figuratively and literally).

Below find seven of the best deals we could source on discounted mattresses that are worth your time and money.

Casper The One Mattress
buy here: $749 $599
Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress
BUY HERE: $4699 $3759
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress
buy here: $2998 $2198
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress
buy here: $2373 $1780
Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress
buy here: $1598 $649
Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress
buy here: $1999 $1799
DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress
buy here: $1531 $649

