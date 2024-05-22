Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Is it time to upgrade your sheets? (If you can’t remember the last time you bought sheets, the answer is likely yes.) Then head over to bedding brand Boll & Branch, which just launched a sale that can save you hundreds on a completely refreshed sleeping experience. For a limited time, you can take an extra 20% off their bedding bundles (which are already discounted) by using the code BUNDLE20 at checkout.

Boll & Branch has a variety of bundle options to choose from, some which include sheets and duvet covers or multiple pillowcases — all depending on what your needs are. We’ve picked out some of their bestselling bedding combos below, but if you want to take a look at all of the on-sale options, head here.

The Boll & Branch Signature bundle is your basic starter kit. It has your bedtime building blocks, which includes a sheet set (flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), plus a signature duvet set (duvet cover, two shams) and two hemmed pillowcases. [Price listed is for a queen set, as are those below.]

The Complete Signature Bundle differs from the Signature Starter Bundle in a few crucial ways. It adds in a duvet insert, two pillows (not just pillowcases), as well as a waffle bed blanket which you can add on for extra warmth and comfort. Consider this your elevated basics set.

The Branch Waffle Signature Starter Bundle mimics the Signature Starter Bundle but comes with a waffle bed blanket as opposed to a duvet cover — so if you already have one you love, this bundle may be the best option for you.

Do you run hot when you sleep? Cooling sheets will be your best friend. The Boll & Branch Ultimate Cooling Bundle features the brands bestselling lightweight fabric and comes with a bed blanket, a percale hemmed sheet set and a percale pillowcase set.