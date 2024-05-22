Leisure > Gear

Boll & Branch’s Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Refresh Your Bedding

Sheets, blankets, pillowcases — it’s all here, with enticing discounts

By Hanna Agro
May 22, 2024 10:26 am
Boll & Branch bedding, which is now on sale
Just think about it: hot summer nights with brand new sheets...
Boll & Branch

Is it time to upgrade your sheets? (If you can’t remember the last time you bought sheets, the answer is likely yes.) Then head over to bedding brand Boll & Branch, which just launched a sale that can save you hundreds on a completely refreshed sleeping experience. For a limited time, you can take an extra 20% off their bedding bundles (which are already discounted) by using the code BUNDLE20 at checkout.

Boll & Branch has a variety of bundle options to choose from, some which include sheets and duvet covers or multiple pillowcases — all depending on what your needs are. We’ve picked out some of their bestselling bedding combos below, but if you want to take a look at all of the on-sale options, head here.

Boll & Branch Signature Starter Bundle
Boll & Branch Signature Starter Bundle
Buy Here : $687$522

The Boll & Branch Signature bundle is your basic starter kit. It has your bedtime building blocks, which includes a sheet set (flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), plus a signature duvet set (duvet cover, two shams) and two hemmed pillowcases. [Price listed is for a queen set, as are those below.]

Boll & Branch Complete Signature Bundle
Boll & Branch Complete Signature Bundle
Buy Here : $1,684$1,279

The Complete Signature Bundle differs from the Signature Starter Bundle in a few crucial ways. It adds in a duvet insert, two pillows (not just pillowcases), as well as a waffle bed blanket which you can add on for extra warmth and comfort. Consider this your elevated basics set.

Boll & Branch Waffle & Signature Starter Bundle
Boll & Branch Waffle & Signature Starter Bundle
Buy Here : $577$438

The Branch Waffle Signature Starter Bundle mimics the Signature Starter Bundle but comes with a waffle bed blanket as opposed to a duvet cover — so if you already have one you love, this bundle may be the best option for you.

Boll & Branch Ultimate Cooling Bundle
Boll & Branch Ultimate Cooling Bundle
Buy Here : $657$499

Do you run hot when you sleep? Cooling sheets will be your best friend. The Boll & Branch Ultimate Cooling Bundle features the brands bestselling lightweight fabric and comes with a bed blanket, a percale hemmed sheet set and a percale pillowcase set.

