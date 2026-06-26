Products of the Week: Loafers, a Peanuts Collab and Seltzer

The first time I came across Bandit was in New York’s Central Park. I witnessed a woman put her smartphone into the back pocket of her sports bra, and I thought it was genius. Ever since, they’ve been one of my personal favorite brands, and they just dropped the second half of their summer running gear. As temperatures ramp up (in the U.S. and across Europe) you’ll want to beat the heat in gear that helps you stay cool and sleek. Bandit never misses with their singlet tops and shorts made for your long runs.