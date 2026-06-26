Products of the Week: Loafers, a Peanuts Collab and Seltzer

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Topo Designs drops a Peanuts collection, Nütrl releases a new seltzer for summer soirees and Every Other Thursday teams up with Swedish footwear company Majoras on a loafer.
Every Other Thursday x Majoras Club Loafer
Swedish footwear brand Morjas and New York-based menswear label Every Other Thursday have come together to deliver one hell of a summer loafer. The Club Loafer was designed to move from the streets of the bustling city to salty coastal towns without a quick change in-between. Crafted in Spain from Italian aniline nappa leather, the exclusive shoe features a Blake-stitched construction, a soft lining (no break-in period here!) and a collapsible back so it can be worn as a traditional loafer or an easy slip-on. It’s currently sold out online but will be returning to stores for a limited time this June.
Nütrl Blueberry Seltzer
Last week, we consumed innumerable Nütrl vodka seltzers during the France vs. Senegal World Cup game at MetLife Stadium (we don’t count drinks here!). As the official hard seltzer of the FIFA World Cup, Nütrl was a lovely reprieve from the hot sun: refreshing, lightly flavored and easily consumable. Basically, it’s the alcoholic beverage you want to sip on while you sit for three hours in the heat, watching a high-energy football match. For this summer of soccer, the brand released an all-new, seasonally appropriate (and USA-colored) blueberry flavor. Formulated with real fruit juice and high-quality vodka, the new flavor is pretty perfect for all of your watch parties, July 4th BBQs and other summer soirees.
Topo Designs x TSPTR Collab
How do you improve on Topo Designs’ GORP-y line-up of tees and fleeces? By slapping on Peanuts graphics, naturally. The third (and, sadly, final) installment of the outdoor brand’s partnership with TSPTR, the capsule is “designed with a camp-inspired spirit” and, much more importantly, features Snoopy in a ranger hat.
Huckberry x OAS Shirt
Huckberry really, really wants you to go west, young man. The retailer of all things rugged just teamed up with Stockholm-based OAS — a brand that, despite Scandi origins, really knows how to put together leisure — for an exclusive camp collar shirt in the spirit of the American Southwest. The cowboy design, 100% viscose fabric and drapey, old-school Hollywood look make it excellent for bumming around the pool this summer.
Jugaad It Spice Blend
According to Spicewalla, jugaad (joo-gahd) is the “mindset that we get it done with what we’ve got in India.” Here, that translates to a beguilding blend of sugar, salt and MSG, which should satisfy any sweet or umami (or salty) cravings you have. The brand also calls it the “MacGyver of your pantry” and suggests it works on anything from shrimp to popcorn to a Martini. I’m willing to try that.
Bandit Summer 2026 Drop 2.0
The first time I came across Bandit was in New York’s Central Park. I witnessed a woman put her smartphone into the back pocket of her sports bra, and I thought it was genius. Ever since, they’ve been one of my personal favorite brands, and they just dropped the second half of their summer running gear. As temperatures ramp up (in the U.S. and across Europe) you’ll want to beat the heat in gear that helps you stay cool and sleek. Bandit never misses with their singlet tops and shorts made for your long runs.
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