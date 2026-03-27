Why Lima Is More Than a Stopover to Machu Picchu

As a whole, Lima has folded and unfolded over the decades. In Miraflores, everything is sculpted and safe. In Centro, things fall apart. And yes, the food is world-famous — it’s hard to find a bad restaurant. But what’s more interesting than the food is what grows around it: a creative bohemia that thrives in small rooms and late-night bars. The city is unexpected in the best ways, often dismissed for its grey, moody weather or lack of immediate impression. It’s the perfect city to disappear in. Even the tourists — the ones that stay — seem to understand this. Whenever I met an expat in a cafe or cocktail bar, they appeared to be some reincarnation of Indiana Jones or Martha Gellhorn. They were more experienced, more engaged. The same could be said for the van-lifers parked on the coastline. Lima doesn’t try to be cool. It just is.