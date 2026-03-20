Tell Me Where: A Locals’ Guide to Greenville, South Carolina

For that reason, I didn’t get to eat much else while I was in town, having consumed around 20,000 calories in 24 hours. But I heard from the locals about how great the food and drink scene is here. So I went back, this time with an empty stomach and a desire to get as many local recommendations as possible, playing a game of telephone of sorts by spending three days asking locals in one restaurant/bar/cafe/shop where to go next — and then doing it all over again at the next destination.