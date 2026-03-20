Tell Me Where: A Locals’ Guide to Greenville, South Carolina
I asked baristas, bartenders and even the mayor: What are the essential stops? Then I visited them myself.
Greenville may get lost in the South’s other “villes” — Nashville, Asheville, Louisville and Charlottesville — but this Carolina town of 75,000 denizens can hold its own among its Southern brethren. The town itself has an inspiring story of urban renewal: In the 1980s and ‘90s, downtown Greenville was a desolate and depressing place. Main Street was a four-lane, traffic-snarled mess, reflecting the automobile-centric, mid-20th-century priority in urban planning.
But about two and a half decades ago, Greenville started getting its groove back, destroying a monstrosity of a bridge that largely eclipsed the Reedy River and waterfalls in the center of town. In 2004, the city unveiled Falls Park on the Reedy, a green space that spotlights the river and the 60-foot waterfalls. A few years after that, the city went to work on Main Street, narrowing the thoroughfare to two lanes, giving priority to pedestrians and creating a more intimate, attractive ambience.
Today, Greenville’s Main Street is flanked by a diverse number of restaurants, cafes, bars and boutiques. Old warehouses have been converted into loft apartments. A 355-foot-long pedestrian bridge spans the waterfalls. After a handful of decades of depression, downtown Greenville is thriving again. And it’s getting even hotter here: Bravo’s Top Chef is set in Greenville in 2026.
I first came to Greenville in October 2022 when I was asked to be a food judge for the annual Fall for Greenville, an autumn food festival where 100-plus local food vendors serve everything from Southern biscuits to oversized turkey legs to tacos of every variety. And I had to eat at all of them to help determine a winner.
For that reason, I didn’t get to eat much else while I was in town, having consumed around 20,000 calories in 24 hours. But I heard from the locals about how great the food and drink scene is here. So I went back, this time with an empty stomach and a desire to get as many local recommendations as possible, playing a game of telephone of sorts by spending three days asking locals in one restaurant/bar/cafe/shop where to go next — and then doing it all over again at the next destination.
Where to Stay
AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown
The 196-room AC Hotel is perfectly situated on Main Street, smack in the center of downtown Greenville. Most of the spacious rooms on the seven-floor property have king-sized beds, floor-to-ceiling windows with views of downtown, USB outlets and walk-in showers. The in-house speakeasy-style bar, Press Room, attracts locals and visitors alike. So does the rooftop bar, Juniper, with its massive collection of gin.
A.J., who works reception at AC Hotel, highly recommended I go to nearby Carmella’s Cafe for breakfast.
Places That Come Highly Recommended by Locals
Carmella’s Cafe
Located near Falls Park and the Reedy River in the center of Greenville, Carmella’s Cafe opened in 2024 and became Greenville’s hit post-pandemic bakery spot, sometimes attracting long lines for its excellent pastries. A.J. at the AC Hotel loves Carmella’s waffles. When I went on my first morning in Greenville, I opted for an oversized blueberry muffin and a rich, flaky, cream-stuffed croissant.
When I asked Sarah Harrison, who was working the counter at Carmella’s, for a good bookshop in Greenville, she didn’t hesitate: “Go to M. Judson,” she said. “It’s one of the best bookshops in the state.”
M. Judson Booksellers
Housed in an early-20th-century Beaux Arts courthouse building on Main Street, M. Judson Booksellers is the premier independent bookshop in Greenville. With a large selection of fiction, crime, mystery and Southern lit, it also has a modest food and travel writing section. The in-house cafe and coffee bar is a nice place to get a late-morning pick-me-up.
I asked chef Teryi Youngblood of M. Judson’s cafe, Camilla Kitchen, where she likes to drink beer, and she quickly recommended Magnetic South, saying it’s her top choice for the various styles of beers it brews. She also orders the steak sandwich on nearly every visit.
Magnetic South Brewery
Opened in 2023 in a renovated early-20th-century textile mill in western Greenville, Magnetic South is one of a dozen or so craft breweries in town. The 10,000-square-foot, high-ceilinged industrial brewery and taproom features arcade games, pinball machines, billiards and ping-pong tables, plus a menu of Mexican food and sandwiches. The brewery refreshingly breaks the hegemony of IPAs by offering four or five different lagers on tap — the Czech- or Bohemian-style lager is top-notch — including some sours, stouts and, yes, a couple of IPAs.
When asked about where to eat dinner in Greenville, “beertender” Jordan Finley said he loves Jones Oyster Co., a downtown seafood spot with an emphasis on mollusks.
Jones Oyster Co.
Housed in a Civil War-era building, Jones Oyster Co. has been a beloved local 40-seat spot to slurp up fresh East Coast oysters since it first started shucking in 2023. Grab a seat at the bar and let the friendly staff take care of you. Start with some Carolina fish dip before moving on to the bivalves. If you don’t want them raw, have no fear: Oysters can be grilled, fried and roasted here, too. The menu is also loaded with other seafood delights, like a luscious lobster roll, crab-topped low country rice and fish and chips.
Bartender Marissa Chase is a big fan of speakeasies. One of her favorites in Greenville is Vault & Vator, and she highly recommended I go there after I was finished at Jones Oyster Co.
Vault & Vator
While strolling down Main Street, you’ll walk right by Vault & Vator without ever seeing it. But when you reach West End Dental, go around to the back alley where you’ll find this dimly-lit basement bar, housed in an old Dr. Pepper bottling facility. V&V boasts a menu of creative libations, all served in a mishmash of glassware foraged from thrift shops.
You can order Purple Reign, a twist on a Piña Colada with ube-infused pisco, or a Breakfast Club, an Old Fashioned-like cocktail with Honey Nut Cheerios-infused bourbon. Or you can leave it up to the bartender. I said “smoky and boozy,” and bartender Andrea Vilaivanh shook up a concoction of muddled cherries, rye, sweet vermouth, Cynar and black walnut bitters with a smoke top to give me something that perfect embodied what I wanted: a smoky drink with deep, luscious, umami flavors.
Andrea often goes to Coffee Underground, appropriately enough on Coffee Street in downtown Greenville, before her shift at the bar. When I asked for a recommendation for excellent java in the morning, she said to definitely hit this spot.
Tell Me Where: A Locals’ Guide to Providence, Rhode IslandI asked bartenders, shop owners and restaurateurs: what are the essential stops? Then I visited them myself.
Coffee Underground
Literally subterrestrial, Coffee Underground has been perking up Greenville since 1995, at a time when it raised eyebrows if you said you were hanging out in the downtrodden downtown area. Sip a drip coffee or go fancy with one of CU’s variations on the theme of latte: spiked with cinnamon, hazelnut, vanilla, Irish cream, coconut or — if you must — pumpkin spice, the “Live, Laugh, Love” of food flavors. If you’re looking for something edible to accompany your morning brew, tuck into cheddar biscuits or a hearty, egg-stuffed breakfast sandwich. Come back at night to catch an improv or comedy show at CU’s adjacent theater.
While I was sipping coffee at CU, I ran into Greenville’s longtime mayor, Knox H. White, an instrumental player in the city’s impressive urban renewal. I asked him where a visitor to Greenville should shop. “Mast General,” he said. “It’s a store from North Carolina and was one of the first retailers we attracted to downtown, helping to set off the urban renewal renaissance here.”
Mast General Store
Opened in 1883 as a small general store in the western swath of North Carolina, the downtown Greenville outlet of Mast was the first expansion of this spacious Main Street shop, first opening its doors here in 2003. Mast specializes in high-quality outdoor apparel, including hiking shoes, socks, underwear and travel accessories.
I was seeking a good local Greenville spot for lunch when I met Mast employee Lilly Cush. She pointed me to Society Sandwich, a popular lunchtime locale and a late-night haunt for Greenville’s hospitality workers who pop in for a bite and drink after their shifts.
Society Sandwich Bar & Social Club
It’s a misnomer to call Society a sandwich bar. The menu is loaded with feel-good fare, including Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, bacon cheese fries and various non-traditional ramen (think Japan-meets-the-South bowls bobbing with fried chicken or andouille sausage).
That said, that sandwiches really are showstoppers here. The Seoul Mate is Korean barbecued chicken on a potato bun. The Post Balone is a classic Southern fried bologna sandwich with a fried egg and “government cheese.” And the Southern Weather is a Nashville hot chicken sando with house-made pimiento cheese and hot honey.
The diner sitting next to me at the bar counter, Field Roops, a born-and-bred Greenvillian, highly recommended I head to Scoundrel — Greenville’s first Michelin-starred restaurant — for dinner. “Get the tomahawk ribeye,” she said as I was leaving.
Scoundrel
The tomahawk ribeye at Scoundrel is enormous. It also happens to come with a pile of duck-fat fries, creamed broccoli raab, a green salad and a slew of dipping sauces — clearly enough food to feed an army of scoundrels. It’s one of the best things you’ll eat in Greenville.
Greenville-born chef Joe Cash left town to work in some of the world’s best kitchens, including Per Se in New York City and Noma in Copenhagen. In 2022, he moved back to town to open Scoundrel, a France-meets-American-South sanctuary to meaty goodness with exposed brick walls and a bar that may inspire you to stick around for a few more cocktails. In addition to that hunk of perfectly-executed steak, chef Cash also prepares a tender aged duck breast and yellowfin tuna carpaccio that goes deep in flavor, layered with stracciatella and sprinkled with toasted bread crumbs to give it a delightful crunch. The beef tartare, prepared tableside, is always a good choice, too.
My friendly server, Hillary Kushubar, practically insisted I go to nearby Swordfish Cocktail Club after dinner.
Swordfish Cocktail Club
The name comes from the Marx Brothers’ 1932 film Horsefeathers, as “swordfish” was the password to enter the speakeasy in the movie. There is no password at Swordfish Cocktail Club (though a reservation is always helpful), but most patrons have something in common: a geek-level love of excellent drinks. Swordfish has some nods to tiki bar culture — a long list of rum cocktails, for example — without all the over-the-top escapism that is usually involved. If rum isn’t your jam, no problem: The bartenders here are pros at whipping up classic cocktails of all varieties.
The Gems I Found Myself
Abyss
Fresh seafood is the star at this spacious spot off Main Street that first fired up its burners in spring 2025. Abyss has a large raw bar selection and a small handful of oysters from up and down the East Coast. Chargrilled oysters come layered with Parmesan cheese and aioli, among other ingredients. The frito misto — a plate crammed with fried calamari, oysters and shrimp — is ideal for sharing, and the seared bluefin tuna sprinkled with pistachios is a crowd pleaser.
Camp
Chef Diego Campos from the acclaimed Lazy Goat is the top toque at Camp, a modern American eatery serving dishes that reflect the diversity of the United States. There’s outdoor seating and a large dining room, but for maximum gratification, reserve a spot at the 10-seat chef’s counter to watch the culinary team whip up flavor-popping fare in the form of tapas-sized dishes. Sautéed lion’s mane mushrooms, glazed in a peach-chili sauce, boast a deep umami flavor. Seared scallops come wading in a corn risotto with popcorn-like sorghum for a pleasant crunch. The silky tofu terrine, a creation of sous chef Dawn Esmeralda, is a pillow-soft bed of tofu in a peach consommé sprinkled with berries and crispy meringue. It’s listed among the savory items but can easily act as dessert.
Entre Nous
Walk into an office building lobby on Main Street, sandwiched between a TD Bank and the restaurant Maestro Bistro, and keep walking past the receptionist who will be unfazed by your presence, toward the end of the long lobby. Enter an unmarked door on your left and then another unmarked door on your left. Welcome to Entre Nous, Greenville’s most sophisticated and hardest-to-find cocktail bar. Adam Kirwin is the mastermind, mixing up a handful of signature drinks. He’ll also improvise a libation if you spit out a few adjectives describing flavors you like.
Greenville County Museum of Art
About a 10-minute walk from Main Street, the Greenville County Museum of Art — or GCMA, if you want to sound hip — has a surprisingly excellent collection of American art. There are paintings from the American Impressionist and Charleston Renaissance movements and a large collection of paintings from Jasper Johns, a South Carolina native.
Lewis Barbecue
Since pitmaster extraordinaire John Lewis opened his eponymous spot in Greenville in 2016, several food publications have hailed this Central Texas-style barbecue joint as one of the best in the country. And they were clearly not paid to say that: The brisket falls apart at the touch and explodes with flavor on the palate. Likewise with the unctuous pork ribs. Located about 15 minutes walking from Main Street.
Methodical
If you’re looking for Greenville’s hipster coffee spot — where they treat the beans like light-roasted nuggets of gold — point yourself down a pedestrian lane just off N. Main Street. Methodical is methodical about their coffee. Get a pour-over and then watch the barista squirm if you threaten to taint this liquid gold with a dollop of milk. You can also buy bags of whole light and medium roast beans to take back home with you, coffee hailing from southern Ethiopia, central Colombia or other great coffee regions of the world.
Pomegranate on Main
If you need a break from fried food and Southern fare, point yourself to Pomegranate, a Persian restaurant on the southern swath of Main Street next to an odd shop that sells t-shirts of Jesus playing basketball and other sports. Persian food is one of the great (and underrated) cuisines of the world, and Pom on Main, as locals call it, showcases the best of the best. The menu is loaded with various stews and other Persian staples. It’s hard to go wrong here.
TD Saturday Market
Launched in 2003 when downtown Greenville was still something of a forlorn part of town, the Saturday farmers market has helped the area blossom. Taking place on two blocks of Main Street, the market comes alive every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s a great spot to see a community in action and pick up some artisanal snacks and locally-made crafts.