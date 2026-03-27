Two Years from Trending: Travel Destinations Ready to Break Out

Forget what's hot now — this piece uncovers the next wave of must-visit destinations, pinpointing locales poised for a boom, thanks to strategic infrastructure and flight investments that are quietly setting the stage for future travel trends.

Determining what the hottest travel destinations of the moment are is pretty simple: Just watch the latest season or two of The White Lotus, and you’ve nailed half the list already. Projecting into the future takes a little bit more work, but most of the lists you see about where to travel in 2026 are tacking onto trends that are already happening. Tokyo’s “having a moment” right now? You don’t say.

But we can do better. This collection of travel destinations that aren’t quite percolating isn’t merely based on conjecture. Instead, it’s based on investments being made behind the scenes that you might not be aware of, which will make it easier for you to reach a given locale or provide you with more to do once you’re there. Think: new airports being built in small destinations that will open up a tiny Caribbean island to more visitors, or major airlines adding new direct international routes that make it far easier to reach the Eurasian Steppe.

Combine that kind of intel with some common sense analysis, a dash of destination dupes and trendy offshoots that will turn secondary or tertiary locales into leading ones, and we have two years from trending: the need to know, next next season’s buzziest travel to-dos around the world.

A beachfront town in Dominica Getty Images

Dominica

Sandwiched between Guadeloupe and Martinique in the Windward Islands, Dominica is an independent nation (unlike its neighbors) that gained its sovereignty from the United Kingdom in 1978. Home to 72,000 residents, the island is working on a major upgrade that will have it punching far above its weight class in the form of the forthcoming Dominica International Airport, set for a 2027 completion.

The airport will enable long-haul and wide-body aircraft from the United States and Europe to land, as opposed to the predominantly smaller, regional jets and puddle hoppers that make use of the existing Douglas-Charles Airport. With a lush interior, national parks and pristine beaches, Dominica will begin popping up on more and more Caribbean wish lists once the first plane touches down on that new tarmac.

Altai Mountains, Mongolia Bolatbek Gabiden

Mongolia

Mongolia finds itself in the unique position of already receiving warranted criticisms of overtourism that’s negatively impacting the local environment, while steering right into the heart of more of it in the pursuit of socioeconomic development. (See also: Greenland, point A and point B.)

In this case, United has added service from Tokyo to Ulaanbaatar, and in a rare situation, is operating its own aircraft and flights to a third country without taking off from or landing in the United States. That makes it the only U.S. carrier with service to Mongolia, and it’s able to do so because it technically operates the flight as a continuation of existing United States to Tokyo Narita routes. This is known as “fifth freedom rights” for the aviation geeks out there.

Meanwhile, the number of tour operators offering public, group tours and private, bespoke trips across Mongolia is increasing in tandem with the influx of arrivals. The likes of Bonvoy is even getting in on the fun, with a planned AC Hotels location set to debut in Ulaanbaatar by 2027. Makes it seem a bit less far afield, doesn’t it?

The Journey by InsideHook Join over 100K travelers seeking trip ideas, the latest travel news, and all the inspiration you need for your next vacation. Sign Up

Trieste, Italy Daniel Seßler

Trieste

The growth of Trieste as an international hotspot is a direct outcome of the overtourism of nearby Venice. Many cruise ships now dock in the city to take passengers onward into Venice via bus. Trieste, meanwhile, is striving to capture more of those visitors to stay within the city itself instead of using it as a way-station and nothing more.

The city has already doubled the number of overnights within the past few years and is investing further to support the growth. A new port and new hotel projects are in the works, and you can bet it won’t be long before the cool kids are saying Trieste is where you actually want to go. Adjacent to Slovenia in northeast Italy, it’ll become part of 2028’s hottest summer tag-team destination with Ljubljana. You just watch.

Sayulita, Nayarit Getty Images

Nayarit

While tourists have long flocked to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Nayarit, just north up the coast, has been overlooked. That’s been much to the delight of in-the-know travelers who prefer a more down-to-earth and less touristy experience where low-key surfing vibes rule the day. The newly expanded Tepic International Airport is set to change things. It’s now attracting direct flight service, first from budget carrier Volaris via LAX and now with United getting in on the fun this winter via Houston.

This will enable visitors to head straight to the Riviera Nayarit region while skipping the mobbed PVR airport and the long car transfer that follows. A fleet of new luxury hotels will be waiting for your arrival, including the likes of the just-opened Rosewood Mandarina and Siari, which debuted this winter as the ninth Ritz-Carlton Reserve property in the world.

Brisbane, Australia Brisbane Local Marketing

Adelaide and Brisbane

There’s no getting around the fact that reaching Australia from the United States requires a helluva travel day. But several of its lesser-explored cities, long in the shadows of Sydney and Melbourne, will be emerging as trendy hot spots, thanks to increased ease of international access.

United began direct flight service to Adelaide from San Francisco this winter, operating the route seasonally three times per week, while American Airlines launched a route from Dallas to Brisbane in 2024. Each destination is also amid a boom of hotels and hospitality. Adelaide is a charming city that’ll put you within striking distance of Australian wine country, while Brisbane gets you to the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Great Barrier Reef. Sydney and Melbourne, who? Pssh. Very 2018 of you.

Marsaxlokk, Malta Calin Stan

Sardinia and Malta

Sicily is swamped. Thanks White Lotus. Delta has you covered though, with the announcement of new routes starting in summer 2026 to Sardinia and Malta. Both of the flights will depart from JFK, with the Sardinia route operating four times per week and the Malta route operating three times per week.

We’re already long-time advocates of Malta, but direct flight access from the United States is a game changer for the destination — now there’s no need to connect via a regional flight, take a cruise or hop on a rocky ferry. It’s perhaps more unexpected than Sardinia, which has long been the inevitable next big thing in that part of the Mediterranean. Book yourself a room at the Romazzino, a Belmond Hotel in Costa Smeralda, while you still can.

Meet your guide Jake Emen Jake Emen is a roving travel, food and drinks journalist who has spent more than five years as a nomad without a home base. More from Jake Emen »