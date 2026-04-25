Aman Bolsters its US Presence With a Texas Hotel

For a certain type of traveler, the hotels and resorts operated by the luxury firm Aman are go-to destinations. In a 2025 essay for Air Mail, Pico Iyer credited Aman founder Adrian Zecha with having “created luxury hospitality for the new century.” Iyer isn’t the only writer praising the company’s approach; a 2023 article at InsideHook dubbed Aman “[t]he world’s most exclusive hotel group.”



The aforementioned 2023 article focused on Aman New York. Now, that location is set to get some company in the U.S. market: Aman recently revealed plans to expand to Texas’s Hill Country. It will be Aman’s sixth U.S. location, according to a report in Hotels.



The new space is Amansanu, a project that will involve both a hotel and residences on the property. The site is located roughly an hour and a half from Austin, with a hotel designed by Olson Kundig and a series of homes, each of which will be located on 10 acres of land. Other amenities include a spa and trails for horseback riding; the overall theme here seems to be of relatively seamless integration with the existing landscape.



When asked about the new project, Aman Group CEO Vlad Doronin told Hotels that Amansanu shared several attributes with the company’s other spaces across the country. “Aman’s presence in the United States, with Amangiri, Amangani and Aman New York, reflects our focus on creating rare sanctuaries in destinations defined by natural beauty and cultural depth,” Doronin said.

This announcement, in its own right, should pique the interest of travelers looking for a luxurious experience in a certain stretch of Texas. But in revealing this news, Aman also pointed to something else: there’s more to come in this vein. This new project is said to be the first in a “new generation of forthcoming projects that will continue to expand Aman’s footprint in the region.” That’s encouraging news for the company’s dedicated followers.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »