The Most Underrated Whiskey Brands, According to the Pros

Some whiskey brands are undeniably recognizable because they have prominent shelf space and are featured on the majority of whisk(e)y lists. As you’re browsing the liquor store shelf, it’s easy to reach for your favorite old faithful. We get it — there are few things worse than buying a full-size bottle of something you’ve never had, only to try it and hate it. That’s why I asked 16 experts about the underrated whiskey brands they’re loving right now. Maybe you’ve heard of some, maybe some are completely new. Whatever the case, you can’t go wrong with a bottle from one of these producers.

“Founded in the ‘80s, and more recently acquired by Preservation Distillery (a sneaky banger in its own right), it feels crazy to me that Olde St. Nick isn’t in the same stratosphere as Pappy Van Winkle. They’re making very high-quality, well-aged whiskeys, and I’ve never tried anything from them that was less than stellar. I even have their maple whiskey, which I just added to a maple flight on my fall menu. While they’re mum on the topic of some of their sourcing, rumor is they’ve used — and still may include — old Stitzel Weller juice from back in the day. It’s not cheap, but it’s a great value and definitely worth trying if you ever come across it.” — Andy Lock, owner of Foolproof

“You can’t get much more under-the-radar for whiskies than my original home country of New Zealand. Thomson Whisky is one of my favorite examples of the nascent whisky distilling scene, using native manuka wood chips to create a smoky, rich profile for some of their malts.” — Tom Egerton, co-founder of Tokyo Confidential

Widow Jane Borough Blend Widow Jane

“I really love the whiskey produced by Widow Jane, specifically their Paradigm Rye. It is a small-batch blended straight rye whiskey (93 proof / 46.5% ABV), which makes it great for cocktails. It combines rye distilled in New York with sourced ryes from Kentucky and Indiana, all aged in new charred American oak and proofed down using limestone-rich water from the historic Widow Jane Mine. The result is an approachable yet complex rye that typically retails around $50.” — Jonathan Adler, beverage director of Shinji’s

“Sato Shiki Single Malt is a 100% authentic Japanese whisky, crafted entirely in Miyazaki Prefecture from locally-sourced grains and pure water from the Hourigawa River. It is then distilled at Sato Distillery and matured on-site in carefully selected oak and sherry casks. Every step, from aging to bottling, is done in Japan to ensure the utmost quality.” — Mutsumi Tanaka, bar manager of Bar Mutsumi

“One bourbon whiskey I think is under the radar at the moment is Blue Note ‘Juke Joint’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Made in Memphis, Tennessee, this whiskey comes in at 93 proof, which I like a lot. The mash bill is a blend of 70% corn, 21% rye and about 9% malted barley. With notes of allspice, corn and oak, I think it’s a perfect whiskey for the fall and winter months ahead.” — Cyllan Hicks, head mixologist at Nothing Really Matters

Never Say Die Never Say Die

“One of our favorite new and lesser-known bourbons is Never Say Die because it embodies two claims to fame for our hometown, Lexington, Kentucky: horse racing and bourbon. All three of the products they currently bottle are high-quality, well-made and simply delicious. Back in the ‘50s, a shot of bourbon likely saved a foal from respiratory failure, and that foal — aptly named Never Say Die — went on to win the most prestigious horse race at the time, The Epsom Derby in England. Now, this namesake bourbon is distilled in Lexington and shipped across the ocean to mature in England before being shipped back to Kentucky for bottling.” — Chris Hutchison, director of operations at Epping’s on Eastside and Coles

“Buzzard’s Roost is a Louisville, Kentucky-based outfit started by two friends who met during a barrel pick. After getting to know each other better, they decided to try their hand at the whiskey business together. Judy Hollis Jones and Jason Brauner, both food and beverage industry veterans, have built a business on curating a line of proprietary barrels that go through unique secondary maturations. They have a collection of bourbons that take advantage of the flavor profiles that intentionally seasoned and toasted oak barrels can bring out of whiskey. My personal favorite is the Toasted French Oak Bourbon. Sweet, smooth and oaky, it’s one of the easiest-to-sip whiskeys over 100 proof that I’ve had the pleasure of enjoying.” — Emma Rice, bar director of North of Bourbon

“Johnny Drum is the lesser-known offering of the exceptionally notable whiskey producer, Willett. Not only does the small brand give outstanding quality for the price tag, but it’s also become a bit of a bar industry favorite. Cool, small label backed by a solid name in the industry, favored by bartenders, with an exciting no-age-statement blend that’s bottled at 101 proof — what more could you want from your next bottle of whiskey?” — Sam Scarlett, hospitality and beverage director of The Wine Kitchen

Is Premium Whiskey Worth the Splurge? What makes a distillery’s limited-edition bottles better than its standard offerings — and should you be paying an inflated price?

“Since we don’t currently have access to U.S. whiskeys in Ontario, I’ve been spending a lot of time exploring Canadian whiskies, and think many of Lot 40’s special releases are really spectacular.” — James Grant, director of beverage at Fairmont Royal York

The lineup at J. Rieger Parker Anderson

“J. Rieger actually makes their whiskey in their own facility. It’s in contrast to many/most smaller brands (and some big brands — you’d be surprised) who buy whiskey (mostly from MGP in Indiana) and blend/treat it somehow, then bottle it under their own label. This small American whiskey brand is making really good stuff.” — Jon Santer, national events team at The Spirits Authority

“Coming out of New Zealand, this is one of the best whiskies I’ve had in the last decade, and I will say that to anyone who will listen. They just started exporting to the United States in the last year, but it is worth seeking out. At five years old, it goes toe to toe with whiskies two to three times its age and is worth every penny.” — Ben Wald, beverage director of The Flatiron Room

“Although widely known by diehard whisky fans, a firm favorite brand of mine that is often unfamiliar to our guests is Daftmill. This family-owned, single-farm, seasonally-operated distillery stands out as a beacon of provenance, traceability, sustainability and, crucially, taste. Made the way whisky used to be made — on a small scale with barley grown on-site and with production fitting in with the farming calendar. A delicious, honeyed sweetness combined with fresh apples, meadow grass and gentle vanilla makes this a beautifully approachable whisky. A treat to include in any tasting and a delight for those looking for something new.” — Tom Addy, senior whisky bartender, The Fife Arms

“Shibui is one of those whiskies nobody talks about but everyone should. We have the 15, 18 and 30-year expressions, all single-grain Japanese whisky made with rice. You can taste the difference — smooth, clean and quietly complex. Each one is aged in a mix of casks, including sherry, fino and virgin oak, which adds subtle layers of sweetness and spice without ever being showy.” — Sean Sugrue, bartender at The Whisky Bar at The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Red Turkey Wheat Bourbon from New Riff New Riff Distilling

“One of my favorite American whiskey brands that I do not think gets enough recognition is New Riff, located in Newport, KY. New Riff was founded in 2014 and produces excellent rye, bourbon, American Single Malt and gin. At Proof on Main, we feature the Bottled in Bond Bourbon in our signature Old Fashioned and a number of single barrels that range in flavor from mesquite smoke and ripe cherries to classic barrel spice and vanilla. No matter the label, New Riff Distillery is able to deliver outstanding quality and value as an independently-owned and operated distillery and should be on more people’s radars.” — Greg Galgansky, lead bartender at Proof on Main at 21c Museum Hotel Louisville

“New Riff began by sourcing high-rye bourbon from MGP under the O.K.I. brand, allowing the distillery time to age its own whiskey while refining a small-batch approach with loyal supporters. Since then, New Riff has forged its own path, crafting bold, rye-forward releases and earning a cult following of its own. Our single barrel pick showcases their craftsmanship with earthy vanilla, tobacco and a hint of cherry. It’s nuanced, rewarding and one of my personal favorites.” — Russ Ricci, assistant general manager at Landmark Smokehouse

“Ironroot Republic is one of Texas’s most impressive under-the-radar whiskey producers. Their bourbons are exceptionally smooth with rich caramel and oak notes that showcase the depth and craftsmanship behind every bottle. Whether sipped neat or stirred into a classic Old Fashioned, Ironroot delivers a bold yet beautifully balanced Texas whiskey experience.” — Joel Rennie, lead server and whiskey aficionado at Whiskey Ridge