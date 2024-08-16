Leisure > Autos

Porsche Is Celebrating a Half Century of the 911 Turbo

Design flourishes honor this car's long history

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 16, 2024 1:39 pm
Few luxury cars are as instantly recognizable as the Porsche 911. While other luxury sports cars opt for sleek diagonals in their design, the 911 embraces curves and waves; it’s a remarkably consistent and iconic design. It’s also one that has been a presence in the automotive world for decades. To celebrate the enduring power of this model, Porsche is celebrating 50 years of the 911 Turbo with a commemorative edition.

Actually, you might want to make that two commemorative editions, depending on how you’re keeping track. The 911 Turbo 50 Years — of which 1,974 will be made available for sale globally — builds on the 2025 911 Turbo S with some design flourishes honoring the 911 Turbo’s history. These include decor inspired by the Porsche 911 RSR Turbo, a precursor to the 1974 911 Turbo, and a badge commemorating the car’s 50th anniversary. Tartan upholstery also hearkens back to the early days of the model. The anniversary edition will cost $261,100, plus $1,995 in delivery fees.

There’s also a Heritage Edition, which prominently uses Aventurine Green Metallic and includes numerical and Porsche logo decals — though Porsche’s announcement also points out that buyers can go partially or fully decal-less as well. The Heritage Edition’s wheels also feature a nod to another anniversary, in this case Porsche’s crest from 1964.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic Review: A Nostalgic Sports Car That Doesn’t Make Sense, Until You Drive It
 The limited-edition 911 isn’t the most powerful model available, but it might be the best

Porsche is adding one other enticing component to the 50th anniversary edition of the 911 Turbo: a timepiece reserved for buyers. As you might predict, the watch takes some design cues from the vehicle, including leather made from the same material as the seating and judicious use of the automaker’s Turbonite color. It’s an enticing complement to another impressive piece of engineering.

